Seattle, WA

In Loving Memory Of Eric Briggs

The Loving son of Dorthy Harris and Henry Harris was born on July 8,1965 in Monroe, Louisiana. Eric D. Briggs was truly blessed. On December 8, 2022 heaven discharged an angel to escort him home. Eric Briggs graduated from Garfield High School, class of 1984. A Memorial Service will be...
MONROE, LA

