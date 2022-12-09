ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Page Six

Elle King cancels shows after falling down stairs: I ‘knocked my ass out’

Elle King had to cancel three different radio shows this week after falling down a flight of stairs while making a bottle for her 1-year-old son, Lucky Levi. The “Ex’s and Oh’s” singer penned an emotional note to her fans in Seattle, Tampa and Detroit via Instagram on Thursday, saying she “shares” in their “disappointment.” “No one ever wants to pull out of shows, especially me. I live for performing. I slipped down the stairs making a bottle in the middle of the night, knocked my ass out, resulting in a concussion,” King, 33, explained. “I tried to push through and played 3...
SEATTLE, WA
TMZ.com

Aerosmith Cancels Las Vegas Concert After Steven Tyler Gets Sick

Aerosmith called off their concert Friday night in Las Vegas ... this after Steven Tyler had fallen ill. The legendary rock band was set to perform at Dolby Live at Park MGM as part of their "Deuces Are Wild" residency ... but Steven got sick about 2 hours before they were to hit the stage. It's unclear what the medical issue was that benched the band.
LAS VEGAS, NV
iheart.com

LeAnn Rimes Reschedules Shows Citing Illness, Doctor-Ordered Vocal Rest

LeAnn Rimes rescheduled additional performance dates as she takes time to recover from illness and rest her vocal chords, the GRAMMY Award-winning artist announced in a statement on Wednesday (December 7). The two shows that have been rescheduled are Friday night’s performance at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in...
NASHVILLE, TN
Inside Nova

Al Roker says his hospitalisations have been ‘tough’

Al Roker says his hospitalisations have been “tough”. The weatherman, 68, made the admission in a virtual return to the ‘Today’ show on Monday (12.12.22) after back-to-back admissions for treatment. He said via video from his home: “It’s been a tough slog, I’m not gonna deny...

