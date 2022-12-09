Read full article on original website
Zayn Malik is to become an uncle
Zayn Malik is set to become an uncle in 2023. The former One Direction star's sister Waliyha has revealed she is expecting her first child with husband Junaid Khan as she shared the news of her pregnancy on Monday (12.12.22) to mark their second wedding anniversary. Alongside photos of her...
Lottie Moss says Kate Moss 'never really supported her'
Lottie Moss believes her half-sister Kate Moss has "never really supported [her]". The 24-year-old model has taken to Instagram to discuss her personal experience of the modelling industry, describing it as a "toxic" environment, and she's also claimed that Kate, 48, hasn't helped her during her career. Lottie wrote on...
Jack Whitehall's mum once packed him 30 condoms for first lads' trip
Jack Whitehall's mum packed him 30 condoms for a "lads' holiday". The 'Jungle Cruise' actor was 19 years old when he went to Ibiza with a group of friends, and he admitted his mother Hilary tried to make sure he'd be 'safe' on the trip. Appearing on Alan Carr's 'Life's...
The Hollywood Gossip
Revenge Body Alert! Janelle Brown Drops 100 Pounds in Wake of Alleged Kody Divorce
Janelle Brown may or may not have left her self-centered jerk of a husband behind. But one thing seems absolutely certain these days of the long-time Sister Wives cast member:. She’s left a whole bunch of pounds in the proverbial dust!. Amid strong speculation that Janelle really has followed...
Bride Annuls Marriage After Mother-in-Law 'Freaks Out' Over Wedding Dress
Should a couple ever let their parents come between them?. Planning a wedding is so stressful because there are many moving parts and so many people invested in not only the event itself but also in their interests being recognized for the big day.
Mollie King's father Stephen dies months after brain tumour diagnosis - just days after she welcomed a baby girl with her fiancé Stuart Broad
Mollie King said she was 'heartbroken beyond words' as she announced the death of her father Stephen on Wednesday. The former Saturdays singer, 35, took to Instagram to tell her fans of the sad news that her parent had died last week, just days after she welcomed her first baby daughter.
15 Hysterical Photos That Prove That If You Want To Laugh Like Never Before, You Should Just Go To A Wedding!
These weddings had some unbelievably funny moments.
After Hiding her True Identity During Honeymoon, Man Files for Divorce
A husband divorced his newly married wife on their honeymoon after uncovering a secret that she had been hiding. After a very beautiful wedding and marriage, this couple was ready to spend the rest of their lives together. Excited and full of love, the couple immediately embarked on their honeymoon to the aluminum Sudan Beach in Dubai.
Bride Fuming After Groom Refuses to Kick Step-Sister Who Wore White Out of Wedding
A man shared that his wife is furious with him after he failed to "defend" her on their wedding day when his step-sister showed up to the ceremony in white. On Reddit, the man explained his step-sister showed up to their wedding ceremony wearing white, upsetting his bride. "I recently...
Josh Flagg Has Looked at Wedding Venues with New Boyfriend 9 Months After Divorce: 'Feels Like We're Married'
The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star and author of The Deal: Secrets For Mastering the Art of Negotiation gives PEOPLE an exclusive update on his relationship with boyfriend Andrew Beyer Josh Flagg, has only been with his boyfriend Andrew Beyer for nine months, but the couple is already talking about taking some serious steps in their relationship. "Let me put it to you this way: Obviously we're not getting married tomorrow, but we have looked at wedding venues quite possibly on different vacations," the Million Dollar Listing...
TODAY.com
Toni Collette and husband David Galafassi are divorcing after almost 20 years of marriage
Toni Collette and her husband, David Galafassi, are ending their relationship after almost 20 years of marriage. The “Pieces of Her” actor and musician announced that they are going their separate ways in a joint statement posted on Collette’s Instagram on Dec. 7. “It is with grace...
Man Furious After Wife Insists on Wearing ‘Wedding Dress’ to Cousin's Wedding
Weddings are a strange affair that often come with many rules that are sometimes hard to follow. Whether it's traditions or based on cultural preferences, there are a lot of little details that the average person can stumble on.
TODAY.com
Family speaks out after country singer Jake Flint, 37, dies hours after his wedding
Jake Flint’s family is mourning the loss of the country music singer following the news that he died in his sleep at the age of 37, hours after getting married. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, Flint's family sent a press release to TODAY.com confirming the musician died on Nov. 26 during the early hours of the morning.
Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer’s Relationship Timeline: How the College Sweethearts Made Love Last
An everlasting love. Country crooner Luke Bryan has been married to his wife, Caroline “Lina” Bryan (née Boyer), for more than 14 years and still seem as in love as ever the day they tied the knot. After first meeting while they attended the same college in Georgia, the pair had an instantaneous connection that […]
intheknow.com
Bride acts ‘weird’ towards invited guests for attending her wedding: ‘Why did you bother [traveling] here’
A wedding guest felt like the bride was very unwelcoming to her at the ceremony. She vented about the issue on Reddit’s “Wedding Shaming” forum. She found it strange when the bride invited her to the wedding and bachelorette party. She knew the bride from a friend group she hadn’t seen in a year after moving abroad.
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Tania and Syngin Get Divorced on Camera (Exclusive)
It's a 90 Day Fiancé first. In this exclusive clip from part three of 90 Day: The Single Life's tell-all special airing Monday on TLC, Syngin and Tania finally sign their divorce papers, and it's in front of their fellow 90 Day Fiancé castmates. Syngin and Tania decided...
Exhausted Bartender Cheered for 'Ruining Wedding' by Walking Out Mid-Shift
"It goes without saying that I no longer have a job there, but it's a relief," said the former bartender.
Love Is Blind’s Iyanna Breaks Down in Tears Over "Grief" of Jarrette Divorce
Watch: Love Is Blind's Iyanna Breaks Down in Tears Over Jarrette Divorce. Iyanna McNeely recently got candid about the end of a chapter. The Love Is Blind star, who wed Jarrette Jones on the Netflix series, shared her thoughts around the time her and Jarrette's divorce was finalized. "It is...
Stepmom Furious After Bride Excludes Her from Wedding Planning Process
Should maternal figures always be involved in planning a wedding?. Divorce is a tough life event to go through, and often leaves behind remnants of trauma. Still, people do the best they can to move on with their life and start fresh.
‘The Challenge’ CT Tamburello’s Divorce Just Got Nasty! The GOAT’s Estranged Wife Is Asking for 5 Different Types of Alimony
‘The Challenge’ GOAT CT Tamburello filed for divorce in November and now his estranged wife Lilli has filed her own shocking demands.
