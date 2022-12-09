ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Inside Nova

Zayn Malik is to become an uncle

Zayn Malik is set to become an uncle in 2023. The former One Direction star's sister Waliyha has revealed she is expecting her first child with husband Junaid Khan as she shared the news of her pregnancy on Monday (12.12.22) to mark their second wedding anniversary. Alongside photos of her...
Lottie Moss says Kate Moss 'never really supported her'

Lottie Moss believes her half-sister Kate Moss has "never really supported [her]". The 24-year-old model has taken to Instagram to discuss her personal experience of the modelling industry, describing it as a "toxic" environment, and she's also claimed that Kate, 48, hasn't helped her during her career. Lottie wrote on...
Jack Whitehall's mum once packed him 30 condoms for first lads' trip

Jack Whitehall's mum packed him 30 condoms for a "lads' holiday". The 'Jungle Cruise' actor was 19 years old when he went to Ibiza with a group of friends, and he admitted his mother Hilary tried to make sure he'd be 'safe' on the trip. Appearing on Alan Carr's 'Life's...
After Hiding her True Identity During Honeymoon, Man Files for Divorce

A husband divorced his newly married wife on their honeymoon after uncovering a secret that she had been hiding. After a very beautiful wedding and marriage, this couple was ready to spend the rest of their lives together. Excited and full of love, the couple immediately embarked on their honeymoon to the aluminum Sudan Beach in Dubai.
Josh Flagg Has Looked at Wedding Venues with New Boyfriend 9 Months After Divorce: 'Feels Like We're Married'

The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star and author of The Deal: Secrets For Mastering the Art of Negotiation gives PEOPLE an exclusive update on his relationship with boyfriend Andrew Beyer Josh Flagg, has only been with his boyfriend Andrew Beyer for nine months, but the couple is already talking about taking some serious steps in their relationship. "Let me put it to you this way: Obviously we're not getting married tomorrow, but we have looked at wedding venues quite possibly on different vacations," the Million Dollar Listing...
