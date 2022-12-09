Read full article on original website
BHSU men’s basketball off to historic start
GOLDEN, Colo. — The Black Hills State University men’s basketball team has started a season 10-0 for the first time in program history.
Roads closed, school called off again
SPEARFISH — The blizzard hitting South Dakota today has prompted the state to close large parts of Interstate 90 and some schools to already cancel classes Wednesday. The Spearfish School District will not hold classes Wednesday. Other schools have yet to notify the public on their decisions.
Weather closures announced
Meade and Belle Fourche school districts have also canceled school for Tuesday.
Jacob Benjamin “Jake” Bourne
Jacob Benjamin “Jake” Bourne, 26, of Whitewood, SD, passed away on December 9, 2022, in Spearfish, SD. Jake was born in Oceanside, CA, on September 26, 1996, to Fred and Tammy Bourne. In 2006, Jake moved with his family to Whitewood, SD, after his dad retired from the Marine Corps. Jake and his family lived between South Dakota and Wyoming for several years while always maintaining their house in Whitewood. Jake graduated from Campbell County High School in 2015. While in high Jake was the Senior Class President; He loved student council and was a part of it all his high school years. After graduation, Jake joined the Army Reserves. Jake went to U.S. Army Basic Combat Training School in Columbia, South Carolina. He loved everything about the Army. He did a training mission in Poland and spent almost a year in Kuwait during the height of the Covid Pandemic. Jake loved his Army family and cherished his time with them on their drill weekends. In addition, to the Army Reserves, he attended college at Black Hills State, where he was obtaining a Sociology degree. Jake also worked at A&J’s Hardware store in Whitewood, SD. Jake worked at the store for 7 years and loved his co-workers like family.
Christi Durr
Christi Durr, age 55 of Belle Fourche, died December 8, 2022 at the Hospice House in Rapid City, following a courageous fight against cancer. A memorial service will be held 10:30am Monday, December 19th, 2022 at the Spearfish United Church of Christ. There will be no visitation. Interment will be held in Pine Slope Cemetery. Following the service lunch and a time of fellowship will be held at the Branding Iron.
Whitewood man pleads not guilty to aggravated assault charges
DEADWOOD — A local man facing multiple aggravated assault charges pleaded not guilty to the allegations before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse Thursday.
Courtroom security project approved
BELLE FOURCHE — The Butte County Commissioners unanimously approved construction to the county courtroom to increase security at their Nov. 15 meeting. “The remodel we proposed was done after a court security assessment,” said Fred Lamphere, Butte County sheriff. “It’ll flip the courtroom so that people will have a safer location to work. The remodel will also add a bulletproof partial-wall where they (the judge, jury, and court reporter) can duck away and be able to exit the courtroom without having to go through the main lobby.”
