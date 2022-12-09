EMPORIA STATE: Reinvestment comes to Communications Department with non-tenure-track instructor, social media influencer certificate added

Read full article on original website
Related
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE: Contract adds performance-based incentives but ends tenure for new provost
Not only is Brent Thomas taking on a new role as the permanent provost at Emporia State University. He’s an example of a new compensation concept for certain university staff. University administrators have said the reinvestment process underway since Kansas Board of Regents approval in September has been driven...
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE: Thomas assumes permanent provost title
A familiar face is taking on a new permanent role on the Emporia State campus. Brent Thomas, currently the dean of Liberal Arts and Sciences, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs, has been named as the permanent provost. He tells KVOE News it was important to bring familiarity and continuity to the position, which essentially serves as the university’s chief academic officer.
KVOE
USD 420 Osage City ending semester effective Wednesday due to increasing illness numbers
With more than a third of its students absent because of illness Tuesday, USD 420 Osage City has announced its schools will be closed for the rest of the fall semester effective Wednesday. Superintendent Ted Hessong says staff absences are on the increase in addition to the high number of...
KVOE
Simmons ending plan to buy Maynard building from USD 253 Emporia
Back in August, the USD 253 Emporia Board of Education unanimously approved Simmons Pet Food’s plan to buy the Maynard Early Childhood Education Center as Simmons fleshed out plans to use the facility as a 24/7 daycare for its employees. The company’s plan has now changed. The school...
KVOE
Bingo returns, fundraising efforts continue for Senior Center
Bingo returns to the Emporia Senior Center this week as the facility continues work to solidify its financial future. Bingo will take place Tuesday at 7 pm. It has been suspended since late October as the Senior Center continues grappling with the financial impacts of several situations, most recently including inflationary pressures and equipment repair costs, but also including several COVID-19-related closures the past two-plus years, lower overall attendance and the embezzlement of over $100,000 by former director Lannie Lyman. The center suspended all activities in early November, canceled its Christmas Gala last month and laid off all its paid staff, including President and CEO Ian Boyd, who is currently serving his current duties as a volunteer.
KVOE
Emporia Rescue Mission seeking donations to assist residents through holiday season
During this season of giving, leaders of the Emporia Rescue Mission are hopeful you will consider giving a donation to assist those in greatest need. During a recent appearance on KVOE’s Talk of Emporia, Rescue Mission Director Lee Alderman announced that the Emporia Men’s Shelter, now in its new home at the former Girl Scouts Center, is currently full up on residents. Alderman says all of the men who pass through their doors are often looking to restart their lives.
KVOE
Emporia City Commission holding special meeting Monday
There’s a lot on tap for the Emporia City Commission’s special meeting at 11 am Monday. Commissioners will have an executive session related to an unspecified economic development. There is also a public hearing on a possible Community Development Block Grant for Emporian Rick Mitchell’s project inside the old Emporia Gazette building near Sixth and Merchant. Commissioners could also adopt revisions to the city’s Rural Housing Incentive District policy.
KVOE
Audio – Monday – 12-12-22
Newsmaker: Lyon County Treasurer Sharon Gaede discusses upcoming property tax deadlines and the holiday office schedule. Newsmaker 2: Michelle Duffy, Treva Worrell and Mason Mohn discuss the Unbound Gravel 350 XL lottery.
KVOE
Coffey County deputies respond to threat involving Waverly Elementary students
Coffey County deputies say they responded to a reported verbal threat involving Waverly Elementary students on Monday. The Sheriff’s Office says there was a call regarding a threat allegedly made by one elementary student against an unspecified number of other elementary students. According to student statements to deputies, a 12-year-old male got angry and said he would use a firearm to harm others.
KVOE
Emporia State’s Xavier Cason named AFCA All-American
Emporia State senior offensive lineman Xavier Cason has been named a second-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association. Cason, who played left tackle for the Hornets, was a part of an offense that was tenth in the nation in sacks allowed., 11th in the nation in passing offense, and 25th in total offense.
KVOE
Dec. 5 fire in Osage City ruled accidental; assistance efforts underway
Last week’s fire at an Osage City house has been ruled as accidental after an investigation by the Office of Kansas State Fire Marshal. Fire was reported at 403 Lakin shortly before 4 am. The resident, John Tramell, was alerted to the fire by his dog, and both got out of the home safely.
KVOE
Investigations continue into Lyon County deer poaching incidents
Investigations continue into separate deer poaching incidents in Lyon County last month. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve is asking residents to come forward with any information they might have after single deer were poached Nov. 6 near Roads 70 and X outside Hartford and Nov. 16 near Roads 170 and T east of Emporia. In the 170 and T incident, Scheve says the hunter apparently spotlighted the animal before using a high-powered rifle and shooting in the direction of Interstate 35 with vehicles on the highway at the time.
KVOE
Semi incident Friday in Osage City leads to two downed power poles, nearly nine-hour electricity and cable TV restoration effort
Friday’s power pole incident in Osage City kept the power and cable service offline for nearly nine hours and rerouted traffic for most of that afternoon and evening. Osage City Police officers say a semi snagged an unlisted number of power lines near the junction of Kansas Highway 170 and Safford Street just before 1 pm. The city’s Facebook page says two poles were damaged and had to be reset.
KVOE
Numerous cases of note have hearings Monday in Lyon County District Court
Monday will be busy in Lyon County District Court. A first appearance is coming Monday in Lyon County District Court in an alleged drug distribution case. Emporia Police officers say Jordan M Johnson was arrested this past Tuesday with between 25 and 450 grams of marijuana set for distribution. Johnson has been charged with marijuana distribution, psilocybin possession and paraphernalia possession. Case details have not been announced.
KVOE
CRASH UPDATE: One person observed after Kansas Turnpike wreck in Chase County.
One person was observed for possible medical treatment after a crash southwest of Emporia on Sunday. Emporia EMS responded to the Kansas Turnpike mile marker 100.8 southbound around 7:20 pm after a reported rollover crash. The person, identified as 55-year-old Jimmy Murdock of Topeka, declined a trip to a hospital.
KVOE
HORNETS POINTE: At one-year fire anniversary, investigation continues into cause while demolition cost now on owner’s property tax statement
A year after the destructive Hornets Pointe apartment complex in north central Emporia, the cause and origination point have still not been determined. The fire developed shortly before 4:30 am and quickly shot through the roof, causing an extensive firefighting effort involving Emporia and numerous Lyon County departments. Two firefighters were hurt, one seriously.
KVOE
Relief efforts begin to help rural Eureka family after destructive house fire
Relief efforts are underway to help a Greenwood County family that lost all their possessions in a fire last week. The fire at 528 200th Street, about 10 miles northwest of Eureka, happened this past Wednesday afternoon. The residents, Daniel Britain, Leann Eddings and their son, were not home at the time. More details about the fire are pending.
KVOE
LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Identity theft case dismissed; hearings delayed in aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery cases
A preliminary hearing in a Lyon County identity theft was canceled Monday because the case against Jordan Nathanial Phillips was dismissed. Court documents indicate the request to dismiss came from prosecutors, but additional details have not been announced. Judge Doug Jones dismissed the case without prejudice, meaning prosecutors can re-file if they so choose.
KVOE
Emporia High basketball teams set to host Shawnee Mission North
The Emporia High basketball teams continue their pre-Christmas schedule by hosting Shawnee Mission North Tuesday night. It’ll be the first doubleheader the Spartans will hold at Spartan Gymnasium. Both teams are 4-0 after sweeping the Paul Terry Classic championships last weekend. The Lady Spartans are coming off an overtime...
KVOE
WEATHER: Another round of rainfall possible Monday night through Tuesday morning
Rainfall was a bit more substantial for parts of the KVOE listening area early Saturday versus early Thursday, but there wasn’t much rain with either event. The KVOE studios got 0.10 inches of rainfall Saturday after getting nothing measurable Thursday. The Emporia Municipal Airport, the National Weather Service’s official reporting station, got .22 inches Saturday after reporting 0.03 inches Thursday. The 1100 block of Constitution reported 0.15 inches of rainfall Saturday and 0.05 inches Thursday.
Comments / 0