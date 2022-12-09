BELLE FOURCHE — The Butte County Commissioners unanimously approved construction to the county courtroom to increase security at their Nov. 15 meeting. “The remodel we proposed was done after a court security assessment,” said Fred Lamphere, Butte County sheriff. “It’ll flip the courtroom so that people will have a safer location to work. The remodel will also add a bulletproof partial-wall where they (the judge, jury, and court reporter) can duck away and be able to exit the courtroom without having to go through the main lobby.”

BUTTE COUNTY, SD ・ 21 HOURS AGO