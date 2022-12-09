ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spearfish, SD

Comments / 0

Related
Black Hills Pioneer

Comics and collectibles shop opens in Spearfish

SPEARFISH — “With great power comes great responsibility,” Stan Lee wrote in the Spiderman comic books, influencing the minds of society for years to come. Speaking of Stan Lee and Spiderman, there’s a brand new comics and collectibles shop in Spearfish.
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

BHSU men’s basketball off to historic start

GOLDEN, Colo. — The Black Hills State University men’s basketball team has started a season 10-0 for the first time in program history.
Black Hills Pioneer

Courtroom security project approved

BELLE FOURCHE — The Butte County Commissioners unanimously approved construction to the county courtroom to increase security at their Nov. 15 meeting. “The remodel we proposed was done after a court security assessment,” said Fred Lamphere, Butte County sheriff. “It’ll flip the courtroom so that people will have a safer location to work. The remodel will also add a bulletproof partial-wall where they (the judge, jury, and court reporter) can duck away and be able to exit the courtroom without having to go through the main lobby.”
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Roads closed, school called off again

SPEARFISH — The blizzard hitting South Dakota today has prompted the state to close large parts of Interstate 90 and some schools to already cancel classes Wednesday. The Spearfish School District will not hold classes Wednesday. Other schools have yet to notify the public on their decisions.
SPEARFISH, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy