Comics and collectibles shop opens in Spearfish
SPEARFISH — “With great power comes great responsibility,” Stan Lee wrote in the Spiderman comic books, influencing the minds of society for years to come. Speaking of Stan Lee and Spiderman, there’s a brand new comics and collectibles shop in Spearfish.
Weather closures announced
Meade and Belle Fourche school districts have also canceled school for Tuesday.
Diggers win 55-31; Lady Diggers fall 54-36 to Warriors
LEAD — Lead-Deadwood split a pair of basketball games with Bennett County Friday night, in Lead. The Lady Diggers lost to the Lady Warriors 54-36, and the Golddiggers won the nightcap 55-31.
BHSU men’s basketball off to historic start
GOLDEN, Colo. — The Black Hills State University men’s basketball team has started a season 10-0 for the first time in program history.
Courtroom security project approved
BELLE FOURCHE — The Butte County Commissioners unanimously approved construction to the county courtroom to increase security at their Nov. 15 meeting. “The remodel we proposed was done after a court security assessment,” said Fred Lamphere, Butte County sheriff. “It’ll flip the courtroom so that people will have a safer location to work. The remodel will also add a bulletproof partial-wall where they (the judge, jury, and court reporter) can duck away and be able to exit the courtroom without having to go through the main lobby.”
Roads closed, school called off again
SPEARFISH — The blizzard hitting South Dakota today has prompted the state to close large parts of Interstate 90 and some schools to already cancel classes Wednesday. The Spearfish School District will not hold classes Wednesday. Other schools have yet to notify the public on their decisions.
Whitewood man pleads not guilty to aggravated assault charges
DEADWOOD — A local man facing multiple aggravated assault charges pleaded not guilty to the allegations before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse Thursday.
