Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Luxury Apartments In And Around AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Pastor Jamal Bryant wants New Birth Church to grow marijuanaCheryl E PrestonAtlanta, GA
National Retail Chain Closes an Iconic LocationBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Where to get Christmas dinner to go in Atlanta (3 different options)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Popular food chain opens another new Georgia locationKristen WaltersNewnan, GA
Related
The Citizen Online
Peachtree City, Fayetteville both on downslope to decline
There are a variety of things that can drive a community into decline. Combine enough of the negatives and a once respected and livable location can crumble. We have seen it many times in metro Atlanta. I am always puzzled by the people who flee areas in serious decline, move...
The Citizen Online
Peachtree City overcharging for golf cart licenses; Ga. law requires refunds
Peachtree City is charging its residents more than the state law allows for golf cart registration. The Official Code of Georgia Annotated (OCGA), Section 40-6-331(b) was amended in 2014 and specified a registration period. It states, “… a local authority may, by ordinance, require the local registration and licensing of PTVs operated within its boundaries at least once every five years for a fee not to exceed $15.00.”
Rebrand DeKalb’s Memorial Drive? Join the discussion at public meeting
An upcoming public meeting will discuss possible “rebranding” options for the community surrounding DeKalb’s OTP-stretch...
atlantanewsfirst.com
9 DeKalb County schools removed from Georgia Improvement Lists
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hard work is paying off in DeKalb County. The school district announced Monday that several schools are now off the state’s improvement list. Back in 2019, 25 schools were identified by the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) as needing Comprehensive Support and...
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Dec. 12 - Dec. 18
ATLANTA - It's the 'most wonderful time of the year', and we've got our eyes on a ton of holiday-themed events perfectly planned for the family, or singles. He was a bully on the court, but we hear he's a sweetheart in real life. You and your little one can meet Shaquille O'Neal at a holiday party in the city. If sports aren't your speed, make room after dinner to dig into Santa's Secret (and totally sweet!) 'Stache in Alpharetta. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
The Citizen Online
3 arrests, 19 felony counts in Walmart phone kiosks identity fraud scam
A Jonesboro man is in jail on 19 felony counts of financial identity fraud after orchestrating a scam run from a cell phone kiosk at the Walmart stores in Peachtree City and Newnan. The scam claimed more than 60 victims in Fayette and Coweta counties. Curtis C. Ferguson, 30, was...
Whataburger Has Come To Atlanta & The Crazy Line Is Making Life Harder For Locals
Texas' famous fast-food chain Whataburger just opened its first location in the Metro Atlanta area in Georgia and is already making waves. The Kennesaw spot opened its doors on November 28, and massive crowds have shown up to determine if the burger chain is worth the hype. Videos from locals...
Henry County Daily Herald
Piedmont Henry Hospital welcomes neurosurgeon
STOCKBRIDGE — A neurosurgeon has joined the staff a Piedmont Henry Hospital to launch its first dedicated neurosurgery service line. Though she’s new, Dr. Sandea Greene-Harris is familiar with the campus, having worked with the hospital in 2003 while it was still Henry Medical Center.
Georgia juvenile justice official found dead days after going missing
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Victor Roberts, an official in Georgia's Department of Juvenile Justice, was found dead a little more than a week after he was reported missing. Cobb County Police reported last week that the 59-year-old was last seen by his wife in Marietta before he left for work last Monday. He never arrived at the Department of Juvenile Justice, where he worked as a deputy commissioner in the Division of Community Services.
Two Georgia Cities Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
Clayton Schools paying outgoing superintendent $200,000-plus in separation
Clayton County Schools will pay outgoing Superintendent Morcease Beasley more than $200,000 to separate from the distric...
claytoncrescent.org
Pullar off county elections board
The Clayton County Board of Commissioners voted last Tuesday not to reappoint Democratic strategist Pat Pullar to the Board of Elections and Registration, opting instead to name Forest Park resident Arvis Walker to the position. Walker was nominated by BOC District 1 Commissioner Alieka Anderson. Each commissioner gets to appoint...
Atlanta Public Schools using added half-hour to recover from the pandemic
ATLANTA — As students across Georgia struggle to recover from setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, one school district is using time and custom fit teaching to improve test scores. At Scott Elementary School, 4th grader Ja’nina Braxton insists remote learning during the pandemic wasn’t that hard, but she...
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘It’s a scam’ Spalding County Sheriff receives fake $20K check in mail, warns others
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It may be the season of giving, but Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix is warning Georgia residents of a scam looking to take advantage of that holiday generosity. “Look what I got in the mail today! Instant Christmas money for no reason at all!...
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Georgia next month
Having a new grocery store open in town can provide many benefits to the local community. Not only will the store offer residents a greater variety of fresh produce, pantry items, and other food staples, but it will also create new jobs in the area and help stimulate the local economy. That's why we're excited to let you know that a major grocery store chain is opening another new location in Georgia next month.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
10 Fun Things to Do at Stone Mountain Christmas (Stone Mountain GA)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. As a boy growing up in the North Georgia suburbs east of Atlanta, Stone Mountain Park (the state’s most-visited tourist attraction) was a huge part of my childhood. So when I grew...
Kenneth Akbar is working to bring joy back to Joyland
Kenneth Akbar was born and raised in Joyland, a historic black community in southeast Atlanta. By all accounts he loves his hometown and is working to restore it to its former glory. “My earliest memory of Joyland is when my parents purchased a house [here] in 1958, Akbar said. “I remember taking my first steps […] The post Kenneth Akbar is working to bring joy back to Joyland appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
First Class Sneaks embraces the culture, opens its door
Born out of a family love for collecting sneakers, First Class Sneaks is the embodiment of that love. Brought to life during the pandemic- a time when businesses were struggling to survive, Kierra Wiggerstaff, store owner, along with her partner and co-owner, Travis Belton, wanted to begin to build generational wealth in their family. “COVID-19 […] The post First Class Sneaks embraces the culture, opens its door appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Pastor Jamal Bryant shares plans for his church to launch a cannabis business to increase membership
Pastor Jamal BryantPhoto byMarcus Ingram/Getty Images. Pastor Jamal Bryant of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in DeKalb County, Georgia, near Lithonia. Bryant's plan is to get more members into his megachurch. He is launching a business to teach Black men to grow and sell weed.
Hospital responds to TikTok of nurses making fun of patients
ATLANTA — A group of nurses have been disciplined for creating a video that went viral on TikTok where they talk about the things they dislike their patients doing and saying. The original video, which was taken down, has been re-posted by multiple users on social media. In the...
Comments / 0