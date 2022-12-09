ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

The Citizen Online

Peachtree City, Fayetteville both on downslope to decline

There are a variety of things that can drive a community into decline. Combine enough of the negatives and a once respected and livable location can crumble. We have seen it many times in metro Atlanta. I am always puzzled by the people who flee areas in serious decline, move...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
The Citizen Online

Peachtree City overcharging for golf cart licenses; Ga. law requires refunds

Peachtree City is charging its residents more than the state law allows for golf cart registration. The Official Code of Georgia Annotated (OCGA), Section 40-6-331(b) was amended in 2014 and specified a registration period. It states, “… a local authority may, by ordinance, require the local registration and licensing of PTVs operated within its boundaries at least once every five years for a fee not to exceed $15.00.”
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

9 DeKalb County schools removed from Georgia Improvement Lists

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hard work is paying off in DeKalb County. The school district announced Monday that several schools are now off the state’s improvement list. Back in 2019, 25 schools were identified by the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) as needing Comprehensive Support and...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Dec. 12 - Dec. 18

ATLANTA - It's the 'most wonderful time of the year', and we've got our eyes on a ton of holiday-themed events perfectly planned for the family, or singles. He was a bully on the court, but we hear he's a sweetheart in real life. You and your little one can meet Shaquille O'Neal at a holiday party in the city. If sports aren't your speed, make room after dinner to dig into Santa's Secret (and totally sweet!) 'Stache in Alpharetta. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Piedmont Henry Hospital welcomes neurosurgeon

STOCKBRIDGE — A neurosurgeon has joined the staff a Piedmont Henry Hospital to launch its first dedicated neurosurgery service line. Though she’s new, Dr. Sandea Greene-Harris is familiar with the campus, having worked with the hospital in 2003 while it was still Henry Medical Center.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
11Alive

Georgia juvenile justice official found dead days after going missing

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Victor Roberts, an official in Georgia's Department of Juvenile Justice, was found dead a little more than a week after he was reported missing. Cobb County Police reported last week that the 59-year-old was last seen by his wife in Marietta before he left for work last Monday. He never arrived at the Department of Juvenile Justice, where he worked as a deputy commissioner in the Division of Community Services.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Pullar off county elections board

The Clayton County Board of Commissioners voted last Tuesday not to reappoint Democratic strategist Pat Pullar to the Board of Elections and Registration, opting instead to name Forest Park resident Arvis Walker to the position. Walker was nominated by BOC District 1 Commissioner Alieka Anderson. Each commissioner gets to appoint...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Kristen Walters

Major grocery store chain opening new location in Georgia next month

Having a new grocery store open in town can provide many benefits to the local community. Not only will the store offer residents a greater variety of fresh produce, pantry items, and other food staples, but it will also create new jobs in the area and help stimulate the local economy. That's why we're excited to let you know that a major grocery store chain is opening another new location in Georgia next month.
COVINGTON, GA
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

10 Fun Things to Do at Stone Mountain Christmas (Stone Mountain GA)

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. As a boy growing up in the North Georgia suburbs east of Atlanta, Stone Mountain Park (the state’s most-visited tourist attraction) was a huge part of my childhood. So when I grew...
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Kenneth Akbar is working to bring joy back to Joyland

Kenneth Akbar was born and raised in Joyland, a historic black community in southeast Atlanta. By all accounts he loves his hometown and is working to restore it to its former glory. “My earliest memory of Joyland is when my parents purchased a house [here] in 1958, Akbar said. “I remember taking my first steps […] The post Kenneth Akbar is working to bring joy back to Joyland appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

First Class Sneaks embraces the culture, opens its door

Born out of a family love for collecting sneakers, First Class Sneaks is the embodiment of that love. Brought to life during the pandemic- a time when businesses were struggling to survive, Kierra Wiggerstaff, store owner, along with her partner and co-owner, Travis Belton, wanted to begin to build generational wealth in their family.  “COVID-19 […] The post First Class Sneaks embraces the culture, opens its door appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA

