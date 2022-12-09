United States attacker Giovanni Reyna has admitted his 'disappointment' at public revelations about his lack of effort at the World Cup. WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old barely featured at the World Cup, with coach Gregg Berhalter revealing after his side's elimination that he considered sending an unnamed player home during the competition because of a lack of effort, and it has been reported that Reyna was the player he was referring to. The Borussia Dortmund youngster took to Instagram to address the claims and is disappointed that so much has come out in the media.

1 DAY AGO