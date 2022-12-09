Read full article on original website
Related
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Messi fans overjoyed in south Asia after Argentina semi win
Argentina and Lionel Messi fans in India and Bangladesh are overjoyed after the soccer team secured its place in the World Cup final by beating Croatia
World Cup 2022: reaction to Messi’s magic and buildup to France v Morocco semi-final – live
Join Martin Belam for the latest news in the run-up to the second semi-final and reaction to last night’s action
Sporting News
Lionel Messi makes World Cup's best defender looks silly on vintage move in Argentina rout of Croatia
Lionel Messi has spent much of his nearly 20-year career mystifying defenders. Whether it is deft drops of the shoulder, inch-perfect jinks or his patented nutmegs, it seems La Pulga has every tool at his disposal to leave opposite numbers in a wake. He added to his collection on Tuesday,...
Sporting News
When are the World Cup semifinals? Full details for Qatar 2022 final four clashes
The 2022 World Cup moves into its semi final stage, with two huge games on the horizon in Qatar. Croatia will be aiming to reach a second successive World Cup final, as they take on Lionel Messi's Argentina, with defending champions France up against tournament surprise package Morocco. The matches...
Morocco airline cancels World Cup fans flights, citing Qatar restrictions
RABAT (Reuters) -Morocco’s national airline said it was cancelling all flights it had scheduled for Wednesday to carry fans to Doha for the World Cup semi-final, citing what it said was a decision by Qatari authorities.
‘This Is What I Remember’ Sales Rights Picked up By Thailand’s Diversion
Mai Meksawan’s Thailand-based production, sales and distribution company Diversion has picked up international sales rights to “This Is What I Remember,” a film by Kyrgyz director Aktan Arym Kubat. “This Is What I Remember” tells the story of an amnesiac old man, played by the director himself, who returns to his homeland after 23 years of ordeals in foreign lands. Events take place in a village in Kyrgyzstan, where he is brought by his adult son. Much has changed during his absence. These include the morals of the villagers, the realities of a changing world, the rise of radical Islam, crime...
Sporting News
France vs Morocco prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 semifinal
Defending champions against underdog challenger, a true David vs. Goliath meeting as France, the 2018 title holders take on Morocco, the first African nation to ever reach the World Cup semifinals. Les Bleus managed to squeak by a tough challenge from England thanks to Harry Kane's late missed penalty, but...
Sporting News
Everything to know about Luka Modric: Trophies, contract, salary, net worth, wife and family of Croatia star
At the age of 37, Croatia star Luka Modric is proving that age is no barrier in football, as he continues to win trophy after trophy and is leading his country on yet another magical World Cup run. Not only is he a legend for his club Real Madrid, but...
Sporting News
Reyna hits back at USMNT coach Berhalter after revelations about 'lack of effort' at World Cup
United States attacker Giovanni Reyna has admitted his 'disappointment' at public revelations about his lack of effort at the World Cup. WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old barely featured at the World Cup, with coach Gregg Berhalter revealing after his side's elimination that he considered sending an unnamed player home during the competition because of a lack of effort, and it has been reported that Reyna was the player he was referring to. The Borussia Dortmund youngster took to Instagram to address the claims and is disappointed that so much has come out in the media.
Sporting News
Argentina vs Croatia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 semi final match
Lionel Messi and Argentina may be the favourites on paper heading into Tuesday's World Cup semifinal against Croatia, but the European side are a real threat as they aim to reach second consecutive final. Messi, 35, is on a mission to win his first World Cup in his final appearance...
Sporting News
Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic slams 'suspicious' Argentina penalty in World Cup semifinal loss
Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic has questioned the decision to award Argentina a penalty during his side's 3-0 World Cup semi-final defeat. The spot kick was awarded after Julian Alvarez poked the ball beyond Dominik Livakovic and the two collided in the Croatia box. Lionel Messi subsequently converted from 12 yards to give Argentina the lead.
Sporting News
What time is World Cup final? TV schedule, channel, live stream, kickoff, start time to watch Qatar showpiece
Sixty three games after Qatar and Ecuador launched the curious spectacle of a winter edition, the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is almost upon us. The most prestigious game in football featured three goals in both halves when France beat Croatia 4-2 to win the 2018 final, although fans expecting another glut of goals might note that both previous finals had been decided by a single goal.
Comments / 0