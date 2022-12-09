ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennie-O gives out more than 4,500 bonuses

Rice Lake Chronotype
The makers of the Jennie-O turkey brand — category leader and trusted brand for turkey products — announced that the company recently distributed more than $6 million in discretionary bonuses to hourly and weekly farm salaried employees.

“Despite this year’s unprecedented challenges, all of our dedicated team members worked tirelessly to achieve our results,” said Steve Lykken, president of Jennie-O. “Every facet of our organization came together to rise above extraordinary circumstances. We are proud to continue to share our success with our dedicated team members who worked to provide exceptional care for our turkeys and produce our high-quality products that feed the world.”

This is the 18th year of the company’s discretionary bonus program. Bonuses are based on the company’s performance during the fiscal year that ended Oct. 30 of this year. Those eligible for the bonus include more than 4,500 hourly and farm salaried employees across all of Jennie-O’s operations in Minnesota and Wisconsin who were employed when the company’s most recent fiscal year ended and when the checks were distributed last week.

Jennie-O Turkey Store Inc., based in Willmar, Minnesota, is one of the largest turkey brands in the world. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hormel Foods Corporation.

For more information about Jennie-O turkey products, including recipes, nutritional information and where to buy, visit JennieO.com or follow the brand on social media at Facebook.com/JennieOTurkey, Instagram.com/JennieO, TikTok.com/@jennieobrand and Twitter.com/JennieO.

