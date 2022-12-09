City Council to meet in closed session Tuesday to discuss new fire chief’s employment agreement

The Rice Lake City Council is scheduled to discuss in closed session a 2023-24 employment agreement with Mike Hover to become the new chief of the Fire Department.

Hover is currently a lieutenant with the Rice Lake Fire Department. He is set to succeed interim Fire Chief Mike Anderson, who has been leading the department since the retirement of interim Chief Jason Jasicki in July.

Jasicki took the reins of the Fire Department upon the retirement of former Chief James Resac in April 2021. But taking advantage of the changing of the guard, the City Council delayed hiring a new leader in order to investigate the possibility of naming a public safety director to oversee both the fire and police departments.

A study eventually concluded that hiring a public safety director would not be a good fit for the city, and the search continued for a new fire chief when Jasicki stepped down and Anderson took over.

The City Council meets at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the City Hall Council Room, 30 E. Eau Claire St. The meeting also is live-streamed on Rice Lake Community Media .