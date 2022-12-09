Saint Francis Healthcare System in Cape Girardeau is once again set to host its annual Live Nativity event for the Christmas Season. The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the health care system’s Cancer Institute, 211 Saint Francis Drive, Entrance 6. The performance will cast local volunteers in the roles of Mary, Joseph, the wise men and more. The show will also feature live animals. Parking for the event will be available near the Cancer Institute. More information about the event, including possible inclement weather information, may be found at www.sfmc.net or Saint Francis’s Facebook page. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

