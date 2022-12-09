A Marston man died of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in New Madrid County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred at 12:30 p.m., on US 61 at Route H, one mile east of Matthews, as the eastbound vehicle driven by 32-year-old Benjamin Shaw, of Matthews, pulled into the path of the southbound vehicle driven by 91-year-old Wayne Prince, of Marston, and was struck in the driver’s side. Prince was transported by ambulance to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, where he was pronounced dead at 1:37 p.m. Saturday by Dr. C.A. Swafford. Shaw sustained minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston.

NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO