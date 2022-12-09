Read full article on original website
Related
wish989.com
Weekend Home Burglary in Rural Franklin County Leads to Three Arrests
BENTON – Three people were arrested in connection with a home burglary that happened Saturday afternoon in rural Franklin County. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office received a report about the burglary in progress at 3 p.m. Deputies quickly responded and met with...
kzimksim.com
Man stabbed Friday in Cape
The Southeast Missourian reports that one man was stabbed Friday afternoon in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau Police Department officers responded to the 400 block of North West End Boulevard around 1:15 p.m. The man who was stabbed was treated by EMTs at the scene. A suspect was placed in custody. The stabbing was an isolated incident stemming from a disagreement.
KFVS12
Man pleads guilty to federal hate crime, arson charges in connection with Cape Girardeau Islamic Center fire
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man pleaded guilty to hate crime and arson charges in connection with the fire that destroyed the Cape Girardeau Islamic Center. According to a release from the Justice Department on Tuesday, December 13, Nicholas John Proffitt, 44, is scheduled to be sentenced on May 2, 2023.
wish989.com
Early Sunday Incident in Carbondale Leads to Two Arrests
CARBONDALE – Two people were arrested following an early Sunday morning incident in Carbondale. According to Carbondale Police, around 2:20 a.m., officers were in the 200 block of West Main Street monitoring a large crowd at bar closing when they saw a fight break out. As officers moved through...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah man arrested after deputies discover over 100 grams of crystal methamphetamine in car, authorities say
PADUCAH — A Paducah man is facing multiple charges after a traffic-stop led deputies to uncover crystal meth, pills, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia, they say. According to a Monday release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Daniel Miller was arrested and charged after deputies found 119.9 grams of crystal methamphetamine, eight suspected Adderall pills, 12 suspected clonazepam pills, 2.7 grams of marijuana, plastic baggies, and $298 in cash believed to be proceeds from trafficking illegal narcotics.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two face new felony drug charges in Marion County Court
Two face new felony drug charges in Marion County Court. 25-year-old Aaron Medina of O’Fallon has been charged with manufacture or delivery of 30 to 500 grams of cannabis and possession of 30 to 100 grams of cannabis. Bond has been set at $10,000 and the public defender appointed to represent him.
KFVS12
Arson arrest made in connection with Carbondale house fire
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Jackson County man faces an arson charge, after police say he tried to burn down a house over the weekend. According to court records, 39-year-old Willie Nesby is charged with residential arson. Jackson County State’s Attorney Joe Cervantez said crews responded just after 5 p.m....
wfcnnews.com
Arson arrest made after large house fire on Reed Station Road
JACKSON COUNTY - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has made an arson arrest following a large house fire last night. Crews responded to the two story residence before 6:00 p.m. Saturday night at the intersection of Dillinger Road and Reed Station Road. Upon arrival, flames and smoke were seen shooting...
kbsi23.com
3 accused of burglary in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Three men face charges after the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary in progress at a home in rural Franklin County on Saturday. The sheriff’s office received the report around 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Deputies responded...
kbsi23.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Paducah man for meth, cocaine
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces drug charges after a traffic stop in McCracken County on December 12. A McCracken County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop around 9:30 p.m. on Old Mayfield Road near Clarkline Road. The vehicle was a 2004 Ford pick-up truck...
wjpf.com
One arrested after Jackson County house fire
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A person has been arrested on arson charges after a house fire in Jackson County. At about 5:00 p.m. Saturday, multiple fire departments responded to the fire near the corner of Reed Station Road and Dillinger Road. Firefighters stayed on the scene for over 6 hours and came back the next morning to put our any remaining hotspots.
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with shots fired in Arena Park
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with shots fired in Arena Park. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers heard gunshots in Arena Park around 9:25 p.m. on Thursday, December 8. He said officers found an intoxicated man who admitted...
kzimksim.com
Cape man dies in crash Saturday near Chaffee
A Cape Girardeau man died in a one-vehicle crash Saturday morning, north of Chaffee. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 27-year-old Devin Fitzgerald-Patterson was southbound on Highway 77 when the vehicle he was driving ran off the right side of the road and struck a bridge. He was not wearing a seat belt. Cape Girardeau County Deputy Coroner Craig Williams pronounced him dead at the scene. This is the 62nd fatality for Troop E this year.
kbsi23.com
Paducah man facing drug charges after traffic stop
(KBSI) – A Paducah man faces drug charges after a traffic stop on Monday. Daniel R. Miller, 35, of Paducah faces charges of speeding 11 mph over the limit, careless driving, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, trafficking in marijuana (less than 8oz) 1st offense, trafficking in controlled substance, 1st Degree, 2nd or > Offense -(>OR= 2gs of methamphetamine), trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or > offense -(<10 D.U. Drug Unspecified Sch1&2) and trafficking in controlled substance, 3rd degree, 2nd or > Offense -(<20 D.U. Drug Unspecified).
kzimksim.com
Marston man dies in two-vehicle crash in New Madrid County
A Marston man died of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in New Madrid County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred at 12:30 p.m., on US 61 at Route H, one mile east of Matthews, as the eastbound vehicle driven by 32-year-old Benjamin Shaw, of Matthews, pulled into the path of the southbound vehicle driven by 91-year-old Wayne Prince, of Marston, and was struck in the driver’s side. Prince was transported by ambulance to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, where he was pronounced dead at 1:37 p.m. Saturday by Dr. C.A. Swafford. Shaw sustained minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston.
wpsdlocal6.com
Sikeston, Missouri man convicted of first-degree murder in November 2019 shooting
CARBONDALE, IL — After a nearly two-year-long search that led to his arrest in 2021, a suspect in the 2019 murder of Keon L. Cooper was found guilty of first-degree murder on Friday. Olando T. Sheron, 27, of Sikeston, Missouri, was convicted following a jury trial led by Jackson...
KFVS12
Work begins on Sikeston intersection
Expect changes coming to a busy intersection in Sikeston. Teen accused of arson, trying to 'assassinate' or shoot 2 of his relatives. A Lyon County, Ky. teen is accused of arson and trying to get people to shoot two of his relatives. Man found guilty of first-degree murder in Jackson...
KFVS12
Scott County commissioners, sheriff differ over fate of K-9 officer Rex
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Will Scott County Sheriff’s Office K-9 officer Rex be retired and placed in the care of his former handler or will he remain on active service?. These were the questions and more discussed during the Scott County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday morning, December 13. Dozens...
KFVS12
Future of Scott County K-9 officer Rex
Scott County Commissioners are holding their regularly scheduled meeting. They were expected to discuss the fate of Scott County Sheriff's K-9 officer Rex. Poplar Bluff police investigating after woman found dead. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A death investigation is underway in Poplar Bluff, Mo. The Breakfast Show Too headlines...
KFVS12
Farmington man charged with murder in death of father
A shooter out of Butler County is due in court this upcoming Monday for a status hearing. SEMO Fans more than doubled the number of toys collected at the annual Happy Slapowitz Teddy Bear Toss this year. Deadly officer involved shooting in Butler County. Updated: 27 minutes ago. |. Investigators...
Comments / 0