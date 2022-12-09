ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Eagles officially announce signing of two veterans, subsequent roster cuts

Well, this just confirms what we’ve known for almost 24 hours in one instance and about 16 in another. We learned of Anthony Harris‘ visit on Tuesday afternoon and the Philadelphia Eagles’ decision to sign both he and former Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern at around dinner time. Philly announced their addition to the practice squad on Wednesday shortly after much of the East Coast breaks for lunch.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Patrick Mahomes pays tribute to Mike Leach after unfortunate passing

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pays tribute to Mike Leach after the longtime head coach passed away from complications with a heart attack. While their time at Texas Tech University didn’t exactly line up, one can see the influence Mike Leach’s offseason had on Patrick Mahomes, the former Red Raider and now-Chiefs All-Pro signal caller.
KANSAS CITY, MO
