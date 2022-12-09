Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Flying, Clinch Playoff BerthJarrod PartridgePhiladelphia, PA
River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this WinterTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks ElectricGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
We Tried Heritage Kulfi: South Asian Ice Cream DessertsNewyorkStreetfood.comPrinceton, NJ
Nash named new CEO of Rowan/Rutgers-Camden Board of Governors
Jeffrey Nash, a lawyer and longtime leader in Camden who has served on the Camden County board of commissioners for more than three decades, has been named the new CEO and president of the Rowan University/Rutgers-Camden Board of Governors, the group announced Tuesday. Nash will start the role in January...
Boscamp named dean of the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine
Dr. Jeffrey Boscamp has been named dean of the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. Boscamp, who had had previously been vice dean of the school, was named interim dean of the school since the sudden passing of his predecessor, Dr. Bonita Stanton, last January. “Dr. Boscamp has performed terrifically in...
Morris Plains luxury rental community, The American, to open early 2023
Morris Plains’ newest residential community, The American, is nearing completion, with leasing expected to launch in early 2023, according to an announcement from JMF Properties. Located at 1000 The American Road, The American will deliver a collection of 125 luxury rental residences to the historic borough. As part of...
Glassboro firm AKCG earns ‘Best in Show’ honor for A.C. Electric campaign
A public outreach effort designed to educate Atlantic City Electric’s diverse customer base about the company’s Smart Energy Network and smart meters won the Best in Show award at the recent Public Relations Society of America ceremony that recognizes campaigns in the greater Philadelphia area. The honor was...
Cradle to college: LEAP Academy in Camden celebrates mission at annual fundraising gala
Only 5.5% of adults in Camden hold a bachelor’s or professional degree. LEAP Academy University Charter School is attempting to do something about that. The school, which bills itself as a cradle to college pipeline that educates students in K-12th grade while also aiming to pave the way for hundreds of students from Camden to attend college, held its annual fundraising gala last weekend.
Elizabethtown Gas ranks highest in customer satisfaction for 8th consecutive year
Elizabethtown Gas has been named the best in Customer Satisfaction with Residential Natural Gas Service in the East among midsize utilities by J.D. Power for the eighth consecutive year, the utility announced. The J.D. Power 2022 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study measures critical components that drive overall satisfaction among...
Bound Brook-based Simonik Moving & Storage bought by Florida firm
Simonik Moving & Storage Inc., an agent of Allied Van Lines, Bound Brook was recently purchased by First Class Moving Systems of Tampa, Florida, according to a Monday announcement. Located at 5 Easy Street, the newly formed company will be known as World Class Moving Systems will service local, national,...
Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Project 1 announces agreement with EEW-AOS to manufacture monopiles, advancing Port of Paulsboro project
Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Project 1 announced it has executed a Pre-Commitment and Capacity Reservation Agreement with EEW American Offshore Structures to serve as the manufacturing company for monopiles on its 1.5-gigawatt offshore wind project. Located approximately 10-20 miles off the coast of Atlantic City, Atlantic Shores Project 1 aims...
Sky Zone expands presence with multi-unit development deal in the Garden State
Sky Zone, an indoor active entertainment company, announced on Monday that it will be opening two new park locations in New Jersey, one in North Bergen and the other in Rutherford. For nearly 20 years, Sky Zone has been at the forefront of innovating and reinventing the family entertainment center...
In letter, Veris Residential welcomes constructive dialogue with Kushner Cos.
Veris Residential on Monday released a letter it sent to Kushner Cos detailing its rejection of each of Kushner Cos’ latest proposals to acquire Veris Residential and offered a go-forward process to facilitate dialogue between the two. Veris’ board also stated its willingness to evaluate any proposals from any interested buyers that will maximize the value of the Jersey City-based company.
NJ man sentenced to 12 years in prison for acting as getaway driver in 8 robberies across 2 states
A New Jersey man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday for his involvement to a string of 2019 armed robberies across multiple counties in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, officials said.
