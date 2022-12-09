Only 5.5% of adults in Camden hold a bachelor’s or professional degree. LEAP Academy University Charter School is attempting to do something about that. The school, which bills itself as a cradle to college pipeline that educates students in K-12th grade while also aiming to pave the way for hundreds of students from Camden to attend college, held its annual fundraising gala last weekend.

