Trenton, NJ

Nash named new CEO of Rowan/Rutgers-Camden Board of Governors

Jeffrey Nash, a lawyer and longtime leader in Camden who has served on the Camden County board of commissioners for more than three decades, has been named the new CEO and president of the Rowan University/Rutgers-Camden Board of Governors, the group announced Tuesday. Nash will start the role in January...
CAMDEN, NJ
Boscamp named dean of the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine

Dr. Jeffrey Boscamp has been named dean of the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. Boscamp, who had had previously been vice dean of the school, was named interim dean of the school since the sudden passing of his predecessor, Dr. Bonita Stanton, last January. “Dr. Boscamp has performed terrifically in...
HACKENSACK, NJ
Morris Plains luxury rental community, The American, to open early 2023

Morris Plains’ newest residential community, The American, is nearing completion, with leasing expected to launch in early 2023, according to an announcement from JMF Properties. Located at 1000 The American Road, The American will deliver a collection of 125 luxury rental residences to the historic borough. As part of...
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ
Cradle to college: LEAP Academy in Camden celebrates mission at annual fundraising gala

Only 5.5% of adults in Camden hold a bachelor’s or professional degree. LEAP Academy University Charter School is attempting to do something about that. The school, which bills itself as a cradle to college pipeline that educates students in K-12th grade while also aiming to pave the way for hundreds of students from Camden to attend college, held its annual fundraising gala last weekend.
CAMDEN, NJ
Bound Brook-based Simonik Moving & Storage bought by Florida firm

Simonik Moving & Storage Inc., an agent of Allied Van Lines, Bound Brook was recently purchased by First Class Moving Systems of Tampa, Florida, according to a Monday announcement. Located at 5 Easy Street, the newly formed company will be known as World Class Moving Systems will service local, national,...
BOUND BROOK, NJ
Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Project 1 announces agreement with EEW-AOS to manufacture monopiles, advancing Port of Paulsboro project

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Project 1 announced it has executed a Pre-Commitment and Capacity Reservation Agreement with EEW American Offshore Structures to serve as the manufacturing company for monopiles on its 1.5-gigawatt offshore wind project. Located approximately 10-20 miles off the coast of Atlantic City, Atlantic Shores Project 1 aims...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
In letter, Veris Residential welcomes constructive dialogue with Kushner Cos.

Veris Residential on Monday released a letter it sent to Kushner Cos detailing its rejection of each of Kushner Cos’ latest proposals to acquire Veris Residential and offered a go-forward process to facilitate dialogue between the two. Veris’ board also stated its willingness to evaluate any proposals from any interested buyers that will maximize the value of the Jersey City-based company.

