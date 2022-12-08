Read full article on original website
Related
fox7austin.com
'My son is my hero': California teen saves dad pinned under truck
OAKDALE, Calif. - A California father is hailing his teenage son as a hero for saving his life when he became pinned under the family's truck. Matthew Wilkinson of Oakdale told KCRA that he and his son were fixing the brakes on his work truck late Monday night. Wilkinson said his son, Dalin, routinely works on the vehicle with him.
fox7austin.com
The Issue Is: How should Texas's budget surplus be spent?
Governor Greg Abbott, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, and Speaker of the Texas House Dade Phelan have begun sharing publicly their thoughts on how to spend the projected $30 billion budget surplus in the state's coffers. FOX 26 Houston's Greg Groogan, FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski and FOX 4 Dallas's Steven Dial examine their proposals and break them down.
fox7austin.com
Kari Lake files 70-page lawsuit against top Arizona election officials
PHOENIX - Kari Lake filed a lawsuit against several top election officials in Arizona on Friday just days following the certification of the 2022 election in which she lost her bid to become governor. "The eyes of the country are on Arizona," the lawsuit filing begins. The 70-page lawsuit was...
fox7austin.com
Texas Government officials reveal priorities for 88th legislative session, $30 billion budget surplus
HOUSTON - The Texas legislative session in Austin is 30 days away and this spring lawmakers will have an unprecedented pile of surplus money to spend. Over the past few weeks, the big three of Lone Star State Government, Governor Greg Abbott, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, and Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives Dan Phelan have begun sharing publicly their thoughts on just how all that extra cash should be invested.
fox7austin.com
Gov. Greg Abbott calls for five-year mandatory sentence for human smugglers
Gov. Greg Abbott said he will seek a mandatory minimum sentence of at least five years in prison for human smuggling. "I’m getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally," Abbott wrote in a tweet Sunday night. "I will be seeking a mandatory minimum of at least five years in prison for anyone caught committing this crime."
Comments / 0