Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/20 – Patricia Lynn Dahl
Patricia Lynn Dahl, age 52 of Salem, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at her home. Patricia was born on September 15, 1970 in Chicago, Illinois the daughter of Michael E Dahl and Katherine A. Crosier. Survivors include her father, Michael E. Dahl of Missouri; mother, Katherine A. Wright...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/14 – Chrystal Lynn Atchison
Chrystal Lynn Atchison, age 47, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 1:40 A.M. on Monday, December 12, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia, Illinois. Funeral arrangements for Ms. Chrystal Lynn Atchison are in the care of Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home at 134 South Elm Street in Centralia, Illinois, where you may call (618) 532-7321 for further information. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, or share memories with Chrystal’s family at www.moranfuneralhome.net.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/15 – Dr. Segundina C. Lazo
Dr. Segundina C. Lazo, 95, of Centralia, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon. She was born July 1, 1927, in Manila, Philippine Islands, the daughter of Isabelo Del Carmen and Flora (Tantoco) Del Carmen. She married Dr. Avelino Raquiza Lazo on December 24, 1953, and he preceded her in death on Monday, November 5, 2007.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/15 – Samatha Letke
Samatha Letke, age 19 of Centralia, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at her home. Samatha was born on May 26, 2003, the daughter of Mary (Letke) Greenwood. Survivors include her mother, Mary Greenwood; siblings, Lalah Irvin, Summer Greenwood, Tuff Greenwood, and Zoey Greenwood; grandfather, Adolph Letke and wife Christine; and grandmother, Patricia Grensberg.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/17 – L. Duane Allison
L. Duane Allison, 79, of Bonnie, Illinois, passed away at 12:20 pm December 10, 2022, at his residence. He was born January 9, 1943, in Mount Vernon, Illinois to the late Drayton P. and Nadine (Bumpus) Allison. Duane married Linda L. (Anderson) Allison on February 23, 1962, in Mount Vernon, Illinois.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/16 – Richard W. McGee Jr.
Richard W. McGee Jr., 100, of Hoyleton passed away, surrounded by the love of his family, Sunday, December 11, 2022. He was born on December 17, 1921, the son of Richard Sr. and Anna (Carter) McGee in Louisville, Illinois. He married Rena Walkwood and she preceded him in death on November 27, 1952. He married Lois Jean (Blankenship) Pryor on December 18, 2004, at Bethel Baptist Church in Odin and she survives in Hoyleton.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/17 – Randall Gene Knolhoff
Randall Gene Knolhoff, age 72, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 10:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Odin Healthcare Center in Odin, Illinois. He was born on March 9, 1950, in Centralia, Illinois, the son of Herbert Fred and Edna A. (Schroeder) Knolhoff. Randall is survived by his...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/14 – Raymond Dean Phillips
Raymond Dean Phillips, 58 of Salem, Illinois passed away December 6, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. Born October 2, 1964 in Salem, he was the son of Robert E. and Doris Sevilla (Donoho) Phillips. Simple cremation was selected. There will be no public service. Burial will be...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/14 – Michael Pinkston
Mr. Michael Pinkston of Ashley, Il. departed this life due to injuries sustained in a traffic accident in Ashley, Il. on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 4:03 P.M. He had attained the age of 30 years, 5 months, and 25 days. Mr. Pinkston was born on June 14, 1992, in...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/15 – Joyce K. Sample
Joyce K. Sample, 74, of Centralia, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia with her family at her side. She was born November 22, 1948, in Centralia, IL to Roy and Mildred (Hoeinghaus) James. Joyce is survived, by her husband of 54...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/16 – Maryann Helen Pflueger
Maryann Helen Pflueger, 67, of rural Odin, went to her eternal rest at 6:15 pm on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at her home. She was born August 25, 1955, in Effingham, IL, the daughter of Elwood, Sr. and Pauline Brown. She married John Pflueger on September 4, 1986. Maryann is...
advantagenews.com
Mayor, former Cards pitcher accused in poaching case
A mayor of one small Metro East village and a former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher are among eight people accused in an Illinois poaching investigation. Illinois Conservation Police have issued citations against Freeburg, Illinois, mayor Seth Speiser, 1980s Cardinals pitcher Danny Cox and six other friends and family members. All...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem FOP shops with 60 kids on Saturday
The Salem Fraternal Order of Police held its Shop with a Cop program over the weekend. FOP President Tyler Rose says the program is possible due to the generosity of the community that made donations to the program now in its sixth year. “This year we had about 60 kids,...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Gets Host Panthers To Open Duster Thomas
The opening round matchups are set for the 15th annual Duster Thomas Hoops Classic in Pinckneyville following Christmas. The Salem Wildcats will get the host Panthers in the opening round game at 7:30 on December 27th. The winner will get either Ballard Memorial or Steeleville in the 2nd round. Other...
southernillinoisnow.com
HS Girls Basketball: Salem Falls At Newton…SC Drops Game With Woodlawn
The Salem Lady Cats missed a shot in the game’s final 30 seconds and Newton answered with a bucket at the buzzer to knock off Salem last night 40-28. Salem trailed 18-8 at halftime, but came out in the 2nd half to battle and tie the game with under a minute left. Salem made 2 huge defensive stops to get the ball back with 30 seconds left but missed a jumper. Emma Gregg h ad 13 for the Lady Cats, Alesia Keller added 11 and Kayla Felgenhauer chipped in with 7. Lilly Kessler led Newton with 15. The Lady Cats are 4-5 on the season and will host Freeburg on Thursday.
Belleville couple gets result after sinkholes in yard; caused by rusty city pipes
An elderly couple from Belleville, Illinois, finally got results after dealing with sinkholes in their backyard.
FOX2now.com
Troy, Illinois widow mourns loss of husband who was missing since April
An Illinois man who has been missing for several months was found dead Sunday night, according to the police. Troy, Illinois widow mourns loss of husband who was …. An Illinois man who has been missing for several months was found dead Sunday night, according to the police. The Salvation...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Bowlers Beat Bluford
The Salem Wildcat bowlers welcomes Bluford to Salem Bowl as the Cats won the Varsity match 2380-1476. Jonathon Wilkins led the Varsity boys with a 255 game and 616 series. The JV boys were led by AJ Wilkins bowling a 224 game and 545 series. The girls won the varsity...
southernillinoisnow.com
SC Drops Wayne City Opener
Last night at Wayne City, SC opened tournament play with a 52-38 loss to Edwards County. Aidan Dodson had 13 in the loss for the Cougars with Ethan Watwood adding 9. The Cougars are 3-3 on the season. Also last night, Gallatin County ran by Grayville 90-60 and Webber over the JV of Hamilton County 53-24.
wrul.com
Wright And Burnett Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections
Two White County residents have been sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections. 43 year old Deanna Wright of Grayville was sentenced to four years for Retail Theft, a class 4 Felony. Wright was arrested in August of this year by the Carmi Police Department. She was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle. State’s Attorney prosecuted the case and Judge T Scott Webb was the presiding judge.
Comments / 0