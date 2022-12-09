Read full article on original website
This Texas Bakery Has Some Of The Best Brownies In The World & Critics Rave About Them
Texans are fortunate to live in a place where so many eateries serve food that's been described as "the best," like Round Rock’s giant donuts and different BBQ spots around the state. There's one more eatery to add to the list. Food experts at TasteAtlas recently ranked the best...
KSAT 12
Christmas week in San Antonio will likely be chilly! But a white Christmas? That’ll still take a miracle...
By now, you’ve probably heard rumors or seen some posts on social media about the weather for Christmas week in San Antonio. These posts and rumors have hinted at several inches of snow on the ground for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day. Not so fast! It’ll still take a “Christmas Miracle” to see a white Christmas in South Central Texas this year.
San Antonio breakfast taco spot earns national nod from New York Times
You know who wasn't on the list? Austin.
H-E-B did more: San Antonio grocery giant's 25 biggest moments of 2022
The store really did a lot in 2022. Sometimes its hard to keep up.
Report: This is the best ice cream shop in Texas & it has locations in Austin, Houston & San Antonio
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest sweet treats known to mankind is the ever-so-delicious ice cream and in the state of Texas, there’s no bad time for a bowl, cone or a milkshake if that tickles your fancy. It’s that time of the year, again, as Tuesday,...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Lights Alive San Antonio 2022 – Guide to drive thru Christmas lights in SA
Looking for ways to enjoy the holiday season? The Lights Alive San Antonio 2022 show is just what you’re looking for!. This fun and exciting drive thru light show experience is immersive and will leave you spellbound! For nearly one mile, thousands of lights twinkle, glitter, and dance as you slowly drive through.
Popular fried chicken restaurant to open first San Antonio location
There is exciting news for fried chicken lovers in San Antonio. Cult favorite Bojangles is one step closer to the opening of its first restaurant in San Antonio. Information has been filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a Bojangle restaurant at 8610 Potranco Road, San Antonio. Construction should commence this month and last for approximately six months.
San Antonio's Pearl complex gets ridiculed online after offering visitors 3 hours of free parking
The Pearl announced it's offering visitors a 'Holiday Special' with free three hour parking until Dec. 29.
Pearl offers up free parking and San Antonio is not happy about it
There's a catch. There's always a catch.
The San Antonio man giving away millions
I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. In the lead-up to Christmas, readers like to hear positive stories.
KSAT 12
San Antonio’s housing market expected to rebound, outpace its neighbor to the north
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s housing market is expected to show positive growth next year, brushing past a recent slowdown brought on by rising interest rates and rapid price appreciation. The data comes from a new forecast by Santa Clara-based Realtor.com, an online provider of real estate listings...
Below-average temperatures in store for San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians can finally start planning out their warmer holiday attire due to a series of cold fronts that will drop temperatures 10 degrees below average over the next seven days. This comes after San Antonians endured multiple days of spring-like weather, humid air and foggy...
San Antonio and Texas' 7 most viral moments from 2022
Remember the twerking on the Texas highway?
San Antonio named among the 'Grinchiest' cities in the nation, study says
It's likely the Alamo City was unfairly labeled a Grinch, considering the report heavily weighted charitable donations and holiday spending per capita, and we're among the poorest big cities in the U.S.
Via 313 to bring more Detroit-style pizza to San Antonio with new location on city's West Side
Detroit pizza features a square shape and deep-dish base, which is piled with cheese and toppings, then baked until the edges crisp.
4 San Antonio spots land on Yelp's Top 20 Holiday Lights in Texas for 2022
Six spots in the San Antonio-area made the statewide list, according to Yelp
Guess the rent of this luxury San Antonio apartment near Stone Oak
How much does it cost to live in the Stone Oak area?
Texas cafe ranked among best hot chocolate spots across the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Sooner or later the temperatures in Texas will catch up with the holiday season and one of the best things to do on a cold night is enjoy some hot chocolate with friends or family. We all know that it’s easy to make some decent hot...
San Antonio's 'shit sandwich cop' working as a police officer again, this time in Floresville
Officer Matthew Luckhurst's rehiring was the centerpiece of an investigation into Texas' lax and fragmented oversight of police licensing.
mySanAntonio.com
