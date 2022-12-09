ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas week in San Antonio will likely be chilly! But a white Christmas? That’ll still take a miracle...

By now, you’ve probably heard rumors or seen some posts on social media about the weather for Christmas week in San Antonio. These posts and rumors have hinted at several inches of snow on the ground for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day. Not so fast! It’ll still take a “Christmas Miracle” to see a white Christmas in South Central Texas this year.
Lights Alive San Antonio 2022 – Guide to drive thru Christmas lights in SA

Looking for ways to enjoy the holiday season? The Lights Alive San Antonio 2022 show is just what you’re looking for!. This fun and exciting drive thru light show experience is immersive and will leave you spellbound! For nearly one mile, thousands of lights twinkle, glitter, and dance as you slowly drive through.
Popular fried chicken restaurant to open first San Antonio location

There is exciting news for fried chicken lovers in San Antonio. Cult favorite Bojangles is one step closer to the opening of its first restaurant in San Antonio. Information has been filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a Bojangle restaurant at 8610 Potranco Road, San Antonio. Construction should commence this month and last for approximately six months.
