New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 47 Diamond Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a three-story residential building at 47 Diamond Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Located between Driggs Avenue and Nassau Avenue, the lot is a short walk to the Nassau Avenue subway station, serviced by the G train. Daniel Kaykov of Giron Contracting Inc. is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
City Council Approves 10.5-Acre ‘Urban Village’ in East New York, Brooklyn
The New York City Council has approved plans to construct Urban Village, a 10.5-acre mixed-use campus near the East New York waterfront in Brooklyn. The development team includes the Gotham Organization, Monadnock Development, and the Christian Cultural Center, the city’s largest mega church with around 37,000 active members. Located...
New York YIMBY
Domino Sugar Signage Installed Atop The Refinery at 292 Kent Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn
Construction on the Domino Sugar Refinery has reached a major milestone with the installation of the signature signage atop the 140-year-old former factory, which is undergoing a commercial conversion and expansion at 292 Kent Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Designed by Practice for Architecture and Urbanism (PAU) and developed by Two Trees, the $250 million project is known as The Refinery and involves a full gut renovation and construction of a 27,000-square-foot glass-clad barrel vault atop the parapet, bringing the structure’s total height to 235 feet. Dencityworks and Bonetti/Kozerski are the interior designers for the property, which is located along the East River waterfront between South 2nd and South 3rd Streets.
New York YIMBY
Two-Tower Complex Begins Ascent at 346 Kent Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn
At number 20 on YIMBY’s annual countdown of the tallest buildings underway in New York is 346 Kent Avenue, a two-tower residential complex in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Designed by Ismael Leyva Architects and developed by Two Trees, the 565-foot-tall project is also known as Site D in the Domino Sugar waterfront master plan from SHoP Architects and James Corner Field Operations. YIMBY last reported that 346 Kent Avenue will consist of 36- and 31-story towers rising from a shared eight-story podium, as well as a landscaped public plaza directly to the north between 346 Kent Avenue and the former Domino Sugar Refinery at 292 Kent Avenue. 346 Kent Construction is the general contractor for the property, which is bound by Kent Avenue to the east and River Street and Domino Park to the west. A previous height of 575 feet tall was proposed, but YIMBY was told the new number has been scaled down, though an exact figure has yet to be given.
New York YIMBY
Gotham Point’s North Tower Wraps Up Construction in Hunters Point South, Queens
At number 21 on YIMBY’s year-end countdown of the tallest projects underway in the city is Gotham Point’s north tower, a 57-story residential skyscraper at 1-15 57th Avenue in Hunters Point South, Queens. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by Gotham Organization and Riseboro Community Partnership, the 559-foot-tall structure will yield 692 rental units and is also known as Parcel F in a two-tower master plan alongside the 33-story, 443-foot-tall Parcel G. The property is bound by Center Boulevard to the north, 56th Avenue to the east, and 57th Avenue to the west.
New York YIMBY
355 Grand Street Nears Completion on Manhattan’s Lower East Side
Construction is nearing completion on 355 Grand Street, a six-story residential building on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Designed by S M Tam Architect and developed by Interboro Realty Management, which purchased the property for $4 million in 2015, the structure will yield an undisclosed number of units and 2,282 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Grand Building Contracting Inc. is the general contractor for the project, which is located on the southwest corner of Grand and Essex Streets.
New York YIMBY
Third And Final Journal Squared Tower Rises in Jersey City, New Jersey
The 19th-tallest building on our December construction countdown is Journal Squared‘s Tower 3, a 575-foot tall, 60-story residential skyscraper at 595 Pavonia Avenue in the Journal Square section of Jersey City, New Jersey. Designed by HWKN Architecture and Handel Architects and developed by Kushner Real Estate Group and National Real Estate Advisors, the structure is the final component in the three-tower complex that anchors the western edge of the Jersey City skyline. Tower 3 will feature the same architectural design as its two completed siblings and will rise the second highest, adding 600 more rental apartments to the total inventory. AJD Construction is the general contractor for the property, which is located by the three-way intersection of Summit, Pavonia, and Central Avenues.
New York YIMBY
Construction Begins on Metro-North Penn Station Access Project in The Bronx
State officials joined leaders from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to celebrate the commencement of construction on the Metro-North Penn Station Access Project in The Bronx. The project will extend Metro-North rail lines to four new stations in the borough, the largest expansion of the line since 1983. The new stations...
