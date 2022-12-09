At number 20 on YIMBY’s annual countdown of the tallest buildings underway in New York is 346 Kent Avenue, a two-tower residential complex in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Designed by Ismael Leyva Architects and developed by Two Trees, the 565-foot-tall project is also known as Site D in the Domino Sugar waterfront master plan from SHoP Architects and James Corner Field Operations. YIMBY last reported that 346 Kent Avenue will consist of 36- and 31-story towers rising from a shared eight-story podium, as well as a landscaped public plaza directly to the north between 346 Kent Avenue and the former Domino Sugar Refinery at 292 Kent Avenue. 346 Kent Construction is the general contractor for the property, which is bound by Kent Avenue to the east and River Street and Domino Park to the west. A previous height of 575 feet tall was proposed, but YIMBY was told the new number has been scaled down, though an exact figure has yet to be given.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO