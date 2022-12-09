These Adorable Cuties are Helping Santa Ring in the Holiday Season. After these adorable cuties packed the house at their grand opening this fall, Black Barn Alpacas is transforming the ranch into a fluffy winter wonderland to ring in the season. Holiday on the Ranch launches December 10 with two weekends to soak in all the magic of the holidays with some of the cutest faces in Floresville.

FLORESVILLE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO