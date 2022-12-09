Read full article on original website
Christmas week in San Antonio will likely be chilly! But a white Christmas? That’ll still take a miracle...
By now, you’ve probably heard rumors or seen some posts on social media about the weather for Christmas week in San Antonio. These posts and rumors have hinted at several inches of snow on the ground for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day. Not so fast! It’ll still take a “Christmas Miracle” to see a white Christmas in South Central Texas this year.
I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. In the lead-up to Christmas, readers like to hear positive stories.
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, the experts from The Rustic Brush Hollywood Park show you how to DIY your holiday decorations. Plus, we trim the tree with ornaments that have San Antonio flair. The folks from Karolina’s Antiques show us how!. Then, help turn your home...
Texans are fortunate to live in a place where so many eateries serve food that's been described as "the best," like Round Rock’s giant donuts and different BBQ spots around the state. There's one more eatery to add to the list. Food experts at TasteAtlas recently ranked the best...
The Pearl announced it's offering visitors a 'Holiday Special' with free three hour parking until Dec. 29.
There is exciting news for fried chicken lovers in San Antonio. Cult favorite Bojangles is one step closer to the opening of its first restaurant in San Antonio. Information has been filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a Bojangle restaurant at 8610 Potranco Road, San Antonio. Construction should commence this month and last for approximately six months.
Below-average temperatures in store for San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians can finally start planning out their warmer holiday attire due to a series of cold fronts that will drop temperatures 10 degrees below average over the next seven days. This comes after San Antonians endured multiple days of spring-like weather, humid air and foggy...
These Adorable Cuties are Helping Santa Ring in the Holiday Season. After these adorable cuties packed the house at their grand opening this fall, Black Barn Alpacas is transforming the ranch into a fluffy winter wonderland to ring in the season. Holiday on the Ranch launches December 10 with two weekends to soak in all the magic of the holidays with some of the cutest faces in Floresville.
DALLAS (KDAF) — Sooner or later the temperatures in Texas will catch up with the holiday season and one of the best things to do on a cold night is enjoy some hot chocolate with friends or family. We all know that it’s easy to make some decent hot...
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest sweet treats known to mankind is the ever-so-delicious ice cream and in the state of Texas, there’s no bad time for a bowl, cone or a milkshake if that tickles your fancy. It’s that time of the year, again, as Tuesday,...
Mother Of Uvalde Shooting Victim Celebrates Huge Milestone In Touching Way
