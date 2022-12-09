Read full article on original website
Big Blue View
Giants-Eagles ‘things I think’: Eagles expose Giants for what they really are
The New York Giants were never competitive Sunday in a brutal 48-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles went 80 yards in 14 plays for a touchdown the first time they had the ball, scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and left cruised to a victory that was never in doubt. The loss was the Giants’ worst since a 51-17 shellacking by the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 5, 2017.
Big Blue View
Giants-Eagles, Week 14: Live updates
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants (7-4-1) host the Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium (1 p.m. ET/FOX). Running back Saquon Barkley, questionable with a neck injury, is expected to play. Use this as your live thread throughout the game. Check back after the game...
Big Blue View
Giants-Eagles ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’: Giants overmatched in lopsided defeat
Sunday’s New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles game, a 48-22 blowout Eagles’ victory, is one both you and the Giants would like to forget Alas, Giants players and coaches have to watch the film today. You, my faithful Big Blue View readers, have to do your penance and suffer the traditional ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ review.
Big Blue View
Giants-Eagles inactives: Saquon Barkley will play
Saquon Barkley will be in the lineup Sunday for the New York Giants as they host the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 14 game with playoff implications for both the 7-4-1 Giants and 11-1 Eagles. Barkley had been listed as questionable with a neck injury. A report from Sal Paolantonio...
Big Blue View
Film breakdown: Giants’ missed opportunities vs. Eagles on offense
During Monday’s press conference with the media, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll commented on “four or five” opportunities for big plays that the Giants’ offense couldn’t - for one reason or another - capitalize on. The Giants have struggled to create explosive plays...
Big Blue View
NFC Playoff Crib Sheet
Phl : 12 - 1, 3 - 1(Div), 7 - 1(Conf) plays @Chi, @Dal, NO, NYG .479 remaining SoS (19th) - If Philly wraps up the top seed in Dallas, NO should be the rest week, with healthy regulars playing a half against the Giants before an off week. Dal;...
Big Blue View
Giants news, 12/12: Reactions after loss, playoff picture, more headlines
Sunday’s mismatch should remove any lingering belief you might have had that the Giants can make a deep playoff run. They might still get there, but they are not close to being a championship-caliber football team. “No,” said coach Brian Daboll when asked if the lopsided loss was a...
Big Blue View
New York Giants 2022 playoff odds: Postseason berth largely comes down to beating Washington
How big is the New York Giants’ game Sunday against the Washington Commanders? Well, according to Football Outsiders it is this big:. By the Football Outsiders formula, the Giants have a 90 percent chance of earning a wild-card playoff berth if they win, and only 31 percent if they lose. That corresponds pretty closely to the New York Times playoff simulator, which recently made those numbers 91 and 38 percent.
Big Blue View
Drafting a new QB ?
There has been a lot of talk ( and rightly so ) about whether the Giants will stick with DJ or draft his replacement. If drafting a new QB is the chosen path, how important is it that we get the first QB off the board?. Intuitively, it would seem...
Big Blue View
Jordan Love in 2023?
Apparently, Jordan Love is ready to push to be a starter somewhere and willing to make the Packers choose him or Rodgers. this means there’s a good chance either Rodgers or Love are available in 2023. Rodgers would obviously be a dream with Daboll and Kafka, but costly. Love on the other hand would still be on his rookie deal if we trade for him.
Big Blue View
NFL power rankings, Week 15: Giants fall to No. 16
NFL.com (19) The Giants welcomed the Eagles into their building on Sunday and found out they weren’t in the same weight class as the rampaging NFC East leaders. The obvious talent disparity between the two teams, made greater by a tidal wave of Big Blue injuries, gave the game a David vs. Goliath feel — Philly dominated New York in all three phases and scored the game’s first 21 points en route to a 48-22 win. Up next is a crucial Sunday night matchup against the Commanders with a wild-card spot possibly hanging in the balance. Not-so-fun fact: The Giants have not won a game in a month.
Big Blue View
Did Anyone See Falato’s Video on Missed Opportunities?
I did, and then I watched the all 22. Daniel Jones played a very good game. His PFF score was a very strong 78 under ridiculously adverse conditions. The DJ haters complain that he doesn’t throw downfield. That he always checks down. Kafka and Daboll are getting killed for...
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Commanders 2022, Week 15: Everything you need to know
The New York Giants’ Week 15 Sunday Night Football game in Landover, Md. against the Washington Commanders is not quite winner take all in terms of making the NFC playoffs. But, it’s close. The Giants and Commanders are both 7-5-1 after having tied 20-20 at MetLife Stadium two...
Big Blue View
NFC Playoff picture - Giants currently hold the 7th seed
The New York Giants brutal 48-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles has knocked the 7-5-1 Giants into the seventh seed and onto the playoff bubble. The 2022 NFL playoff picture shifted dramatically in Week 14 thanks to some unlikely upsets. Just a few short weeks ago, the Giants were in...
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A fan was ejected following a complaint by Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green during a game at Milwaukee on Tuesday night, and the Bucks said they were investigating the incident and consulting with the NBA. The fan said “some threatening stuff to my life,” Green said. Golden State’s Stephen Curry was shooting free throws with 5:19 left in the third quarter when Green spoke with a game official, repeatedly pointing toward a man sitting a few rows off the opposite baseline. The official conferred with security personnel at Firserv Forum, and the fan was escorted out. Earlier in the period, the fan and Green had exchanged words.
Big Blue View
Giants-Eagles: 5 plays that led to Sunday’s loss
The New York Giants were overmatched, beaten up, and entirely out-classed by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, losing 48-22. The Giants will look to regroup in a must-win Week 15 game against Washington next week. Here are the five plays that led to the Giants’ loss. Play(s) 1: Back-to-back...
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Eagles: Stats and analytics from the Giants Week 14 loss
The New York Giants stumbled to a bad 48-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14. It was a game that the Giants were always expected to lose — they were 7.5-point underdogs at kick-off. But nobody really saw the Giants being run off the field at home in the way they were.
Big Blue View
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Giants-Eagles review, because we have to
On this episode of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast, Ed Valentine and Brandon Lee Gowton of SB Nation’s Bleeding Green Nation preview Sunday’s New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles Week 14 game at MetLife Stadium. In this episode:. 1:30 — Philly fans take over MetLife Stadium. 3:45...
Big Blue View
Giants’ PFF scores, snap counts from loss to Philadelphia Eagles
How did Pro Football Focus grade the New York Giants’ lopsided loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday? Well, pretty much like the abysmal performance that it was. Let’s look at the PFF grades. As usual, snap count data will also be included. I’m not going to belabor...
Big Blue View
Giants could use reinforcements vs. Washington — is the cavalry coming?
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Monday that it is “too early to tell” if injured players Xavier McKinney, Adoree’ Jackson, Leonard Williams and Ben Bredeson will be able to return to action this week against the Washington Commanders. The Giants could, of course, use...
