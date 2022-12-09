ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Blue View

Giants-Eagles ‘things I think’: Eagles expose Giants for what they really are

The New York Giants were never competitive Sunday in a brutal 48-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles went 80 yards in 14 plays for a touchdown the first time they had the ball, scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and left cruised to a victory that was never in doubt. The loss was the Giants’ worst since a 51-17 shellacking by the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 5, 2017.
Big Blue View

Giants-Eagles, Week 14: Live updates

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants (7-4-1) host the Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium (1 p.m. ET/FOX). Running back Saquon Barkley, questionable with a neck injury, is expected to play. Use this as your live thread throughout the game. Check back after the game...
Big Blue View

Giants-Eagles inactives: Saquon Barkley will play

Saquon Barkley will be in the lineup Sunday for the New York Giants as they host the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 14 game with playoff implications for both the 7-4-1 Giants and 11-1 Eagles. Barkley had been listed as questionable with a neck injury. A report from Sal Paolantonio...
Big Blue View

Film breakdown: Giants’ missed opportunities vs. Eagles on offense

During Monday’s press conference with the media, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll commented on “four or five” opportunities for big plays that the Giants’ offense couldn’t - for one reason or another - capitalize on. The Giants have struggled to create explosive plays...
Big Blue View

NFC Playoff Crib Sheet

Phl : 12 - 1, 3 - 1(Div), 7 - 1(Conf) plays @Chi, @Dal, NO, NYG .479 remaining SoS (19th) - If Philly wraps up the top seed in Dallas, NO should be the rest week, with healthy regulars playing a half against the Giants before an off week. Dal;...
Big Blue View

New York Giants 2022 playoff odds: Postseason berth largely comes down to beating Washington

How big is the New York Giants’ game Sunday against the Washington Commanders? Well, according to Football Outsiders it is this big:. By the Football Outsiders formula, the Giants have a 90 percent chance of earning a wild-card playoff berth if they win, and only 31 percent if they lose. That corresponds pretty closely to the New York Times playoff simulator, which recently made those numbers 91 and 38 percent.
Big Blue View

Drafting a new QB ?

There has been a lot of talk ( and rightly so ) about whether the Giants will stick with DJ or draft his replacement. If drafting a new QB is the chosen path, how important is it that we get the first QB off the board?. Intuitively, it would seem...
Big Blue View

Jordan Love in 2023?

Apparently, Jordan Love is ready to push to be a starter somewhere and willing to make the Packers choose him or Rodgers. this means there’s a good chance either Rodgers or Love are available in 2023. Rodgers would obviously be a dream with Daboll and Kafka, but costly. Love on the other hand would still be on his rookie deal if we trade for him.
Big Blue View

NFL power rankings, Week 15: Giants fall to No. 16

NFL.com (19) The Giants welcomed the Eagles into their building on Sunday and found out they weren’t in the same weight class as the rampaging NFC East leaders. The obvious talent disparity between the two teams, made greater by a tidal wave of Big Blue injuries, gave the game a David vs. Goliath feel — Philly dominated New York in all three phases and scored the game’s first 21 points en route to a 48-22 win. Up next is a crucial Sunday night matchup against the Commanders with a wild-card spot possibly hanging in the balance. Not-so-fun fact: The Giants have not won a game in a month.
Big Blue View

Did Anyone See Falato’s Video on Missed Opportunities?

I did, and then I watched the all 22. Daniel Jones played a very good game. His PFF score was a very strong 78 under ridiculously adverse conditions. The DJ haters complain that he doesn’t throw downfield. That he always checks down. Kafka and Daboll are getting killed for...
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Commanders 2022, Week 15: Everything you need to know

The New York Giants’ Week 15 Sunday Night Football game in Landover, Md. against the Washington Commanders is not quite winner take all in terms of making the NFC playoffs. But, it’s close. The Giants and Commanders are both 7-5-1 after having tied 20-20 at MetLife Stadium two...
Big Blue View

NFC Playoff picture - Giants currently hold the 7th seed

The New York Giants brutal 48-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles has knocked the 7-5-1 Giants into the seventh seed and onto the playoff bubble. The 2022 NFL playoff picture shifted dramatically in Week 14 thanks to some unlikely upsets. Just a few short weeks ago, the Giants were in...
The Associated Press

Big Blue View

Giants-Eagles: 5 plays that led to Sunday’s loss

The New York Giants were overmatched, beaten up, and entirely out-classed by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, losing 48-22. The Giants will look to regroup in a must-win Week 15 game against Washington next week. Here are the five plays that led to the Giants’ loss. Play(s) 1: Back-to-back...
