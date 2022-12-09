Oscar Tshiebwe scored 28 points and had 12 rebounds to lead No. 16 Kentucky to a 69-59 win over Yale. The Wildcats pushed their winning streak to four games in a tougher-than-expected contest against the Bulldogs from the Ivy League. Yale opened the second half with an 8-0 run to...
The UK Board of Trustees agreed to the higher rates at their December meeting, boosting housing costs by 4% and dining rates by nearly 9%. While the university is touting the increase as still significantly lower than marketplace rent increases in Lexington, the reasons for the hike will sound familiar – namely inflation and rising costs.
