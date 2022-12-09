ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUKY

Tshiebwe leads the way for No. 16 Kentucky over Yale, 69-59

Oscar Tshiebwe scored 28 points and had 12 rebounds to lead No. 16 Kentucky to a 69-59 win over Yale. The Wildcats pushed their winning streak to four games in a tougher-than-expected contest against the Bulldogs from the Ivy League. Yale opened the second half with an 8-0 run to...
LEXINGTON, KY
WUKY

University of Kentucky upping housing, dining rates in 2023

The UK Board of Trustees agreed to the higher rates at their December meeting, boosting housing costs by 4% and dining rates by nearly 9%. While the university is touting the increase as still significantly lower than marketplace rent increases in Lexington, the reasons for the hike will sound familiar – namely inflation and rising costs.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy