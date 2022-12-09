ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Hill, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

PennLive.com

Police investigating suspicious central Pa. death

A death discovered while Lancaster officers were doing a Monday morning welfare check may have occurred under suspicious circumstances, police said. City police said a person, whose name and age have not been released, was found dead around 8:30 a.m. on the 900 block of North Lime Street. Police did...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

Police investigating armed robbery in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Cumberland County are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store that was caught on camera. North Middleton Township Police say it happened at 5:27 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Speedway on N. Hanover Street in Carlisle. They say three people dressed in all black went into […]
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

Explosion rips apart Dauphin County house: video

Fire crews are on the scene of a report of an explosion in the 3200 block of Crest Road in Susquehanna Township. According to a Facebook post by Dauphin County Fire Wire, the situation was originally reported as a gas line struck. However, a second alarm calling for more fire crews was issued at 9:43 a.m. when a “massive” explosion was reported, according to the post. Black smoke could be seen from miles away.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg homicide suspect arrested months after investigation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The suspect in a summer Harrisburg homicide has been arrested. Harrisburg Police announced Tuesday that Charles Baumgartner was arrested on December 13 around 3 p.m. in connection to an August 4 homicide. Around 11:45 p.m. on August 4 officers were dispatched to the 100 block...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner makes ruling in ‘suspicious’ central Pa. death

A 35-year-old woman found dead during a Monday welfare check in Lancaster died from gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said. Lancaster police said officers found Courtney Cooper around 8:30 a.m. Monday at Cooper’s home on the 900 block of North Lime Street. At the time, police said her death was suspicious and under investigation.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Suspect accused of being involved in triple shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police have a suspect in custody who is accused in a triple shooting that happened this weekend in Lancaster. PLEASE NOTE: The news conference has ended and this story is being updated with new information. Details of shooting. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Sunday. Officers...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Crews respond to house fire in York County

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called out to an early-morning house fire on Monday in York County. The fire happened around 1 a.m. at a home on the 700 block of Siddonsburg Road in Carroll Township. Dustin Weese Photography shared several photos of the burning home with WGAL....
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. man who died by suicide linked to woman’s death, ‘random’ shooting: police

A Lancaster man who took his own life this weekend was also involved in a “random” shooting that injured two people and the death of another woman, according to officials. 36-year-old Derek Stewart was connected to both attacks by Lancaster City Bureau of Police Chief Richard L. Mendez during a press conference on Tuesday, which detailed how investigators learned of the events.
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg homicide suspect turned himself in: police

A Harrisburg man accused of beating a man to death in August is in police custody Tuesday, according to officials. Harrisburg police Lt. Kyle Gautsch said Charles Baumgartner, 37, turned himself in, and online court dockets show he was arraigned by late afternoon. Baumgartner is charged in the death of...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. woman charged in husband’s 1987 killing after tests disprove her goose-bite story

Blood on a pair of old pajamas helped investigators arrest an elderly woman Tuesday, 35 years after they say she shot and killed her husband in their Perry County home. For decades, 76-year-old Judith A. Jarvis has claimed the blood on the right sleeve of her pajamas the night of her husband’s death in August 1987 was caused by a goose bite, Pennsylvania State Police said in court documents. She said her husband had shot himself.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Two York County schools placed on lockdown, police investigate

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two York County schools were placed on lockdown after receiving threats on Monday. According to Penn Township police, officers were called to Park Hill Elementary School at around 2 p.m. for a threatening call. The school was put on lockdown and students were transported to...
FOX 43

Police: Man turns gun on himself after killing woman, injuring two others in shooting in Lancaster

Sunday, Dec. 11 10:05 a.m.: Courtney Cooper, 35, is shot and killed inside her home on the 900 block of N. Lime St. Sunday, Dec. 11 8:00 p.m.: Police respond to a reported shooting in the area of the 300 block of E. Liberty St. and find one adult victim with non-life-threatening injuries. They quickly find another adult victim with non-life-threatening injuries a short distance away, on the 400 block of Ice. Ave.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Red Lion Area School District lockdowns lifted

RED LION, Pa. — Several Red Lion Area School District schools were on lockdown on Tuesday after there were reports of a gunman in Red Lion Borough. "At approximately 12:05 PM, we were notified of a potential gunman in the Red Lion Borough. Pennsylvania State Police advised a lockdown of the Senior High, Junior High, Pleasant View Elementary School, Mazie Gable Elementary School and the Education Center. We immediately went into lockdown at each of these buildings," a statement from the district said.
RED LION, PA
