Police investigating suspicious central Pa. death
A death discovered while Lancaster officers were doing a Monday morning welfare check may have occurred under suspicious circumstances, police said. City police said a person, whose name and age have not been released, was found dead around 8:30 a.m. on the 900 block of North Lime Street. Police did...
Police investigating armed robbery in Carlisle
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Cumberland County are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store that was caught on camera. North Middleton Township Police say it happened at 5:27 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Speedway on N. Hanover Street in Carlisle. They say three people dressed in all black went into […]
Explosion rips apart Dauphin County house: video
Fire crews are on the scene of a report of an explosion in the 3200 block of Crest Road in Susquehanna Township. According to a Facebook post by Dauphin County Fire Wire, the situation was originally reported as a gas line struck. However, a second alarm calling for more fire crews was issued at 9:43 a.m. when a “massive” explosion was reported, according to the post. Black smoke could be seen from miles away.
abc27.com
Harrisburg homicide suspect arrested months after investigation
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The suspect in a summer Harrisburg homicide has been arrested. Harrisburg Police announced Tuesday that Charles Baumgartner was arrested on December 13 around 3 p.m. in connection to an August 4 homicide. Around 11:45 p.m. on August 4 officers were dispatched to the 100 block...
Coroner makes ruling in ‘suspicious’ central Pa. death
A 35-year-old woman found dead during a Monday welfare check in Lancaster died from gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said. Lancaster police said officers found Courtney Cooper around 8:30 a.m. Monday at Cooper’s home on the 900 block of North Lime Street. At the time, police said her death was suspicious and under investigation.
abc27.com
York County teen allegedly pointed gun & was under the influence, caused school lockdown
RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police arrested a 19-year-old York County man for allegedly pointing a BB gun at another person, prompting school lockdowns on Tuesday. State Police say around 11:30 a.m. they responded to the area of West Broadway and North Main Streets in Red Lion...
Lancaster man charged after allegedly fleeing police trying to serve warrant
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Lancaster has been charged with flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, and firearms and drug crimes after allegedly running from police who were attempting to arrest him, according to the Manheim Township Police Department. Manheim Township Police say they were advised that Pennsylvania State Probation and Parole was […]
WGAL
Suspect accused of being involved in triple shooting in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police have a suspect in custody who is accused in a triple shooting that happened this weekend in Lancaster. PLEASE NOTE: The news conference has ended and this story is being updated with new information. Details of shooting. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Sunday. Officers...
WGAL
Crews respond to house fire in York County
CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called out to an early-morning house fire on Monday in York County. The fire happened around 1 a.m. at a home on the 700 block of Siddonsburg Road in Carroll Township. Dustin Weese Photography shared several photos of the burning home with WGAL....
Central Pa. man who died by suicide linked to woman’s death, ‘random’ shooting: police
A Lancaster man who took his own life this weekend was also involved in a “random” shooting that injured two people and the death of another woman, according to officials. 36-year-old Derek Stewart was connected to both attacks by Lancaster City Bureau of Police Chief Richard L. Mendez during a press conference on Tuesday, which detailed how investigators learned of the events.
Harrisburg homicide suspect turned himself in: police
A Harrisburg man accused of beating a man to death in August is in police custody Tuesday, according to officials. Harrisburg police Lt. Kyle Gautsch said Charles Baumgartner, 37, turned himself in, and online court dockets show he was arraigned by late afternoon. Baumgartner is charged in the death of...
abc27.com
Perry County woman charged with husband’s 1980s cold case murder
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Perry County woman has been charged with her husband’s 1980s cold case murder. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the body of Carl Jarvis was discovered on August 10, 1987, with a gunshot wound to the back of his head. Officials say his...
Central Pa. woman charged in husband’s 1987 killing after tests disprove her goose-bite story
Blood on a pair of old pajamas helped investigators arrest an elderly woman Tuesday, 35 years after they say she shot and killed her husband in their Perry County home. For decades, 76-year-old Judith A. Jarvis has claimed the blood on the right sleeve of her pajamas the night of her husband’s death in August 1987 was caused by a goose bite, Pennsylvania State Police said in court documents. She said her husband had shot himself.
WGAL
Two York County schools placed on lockdown, police investigate
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two York County schools were placed on lockdown after receiving threats on Monday. According to Penn Township police, officers were called to Park Hill Elementary School at around 2 p.m. for a threatening call. The school was put on lockdown and students were transported to...
Police: Man turns gun on himself after killing woman, injuring two others in shooting in Lancaster
Sunday, Dec. 11 10:05 a.m.: Courtney Cooper, 35, is shot and killed inside her home on the 900 block of N. Lime St. Sunday, Dec. 11 8:00 p.m.: Police respond to a reported shooting in the area of the 300 block of E. Liberty St. and find one adult victim with non-life-threatening injuries. They quickly find another adult victim with non-life-threatening injuries a short distance away, on the 400 block of Ice. Ave.
WGAL
Red Lion Area School District lockdowns lifted
RED LION, Pa. — Several Red Lion Area School District schools were on lockdown on Tuesday after there were reports of a gunman in Red Lion Borough. "At approximately 12:05 PM, we were notified of a potential gunman in the Red Lion Borough. Pennsylvania State Police advised a lockdown of the Senior High, Junior High, Pleasant View Elementary School, Mazie Gable Elementary School and the Education Center. We immediately went into lockdown at each of these buildings," a statement from the district said.
local21news.com
Home explodes after contractor hits gas line in Dauphin County, officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) – Authorities in Susquehanna Township said some people are allowed to go back into their homes after an explosion injured two people, explaining that the situation has been stabilized. A gas explosion at a house in Susquehanna Township around...
Victim identified in fatal Friday night central Pa. shooting
A man who was killed in Friday night’s downtown Lancaster shooting has been identified as James Jeffery Diggs, 30, of Lititz, according to the Lancaster County Corner’s office. An autopsy of Diggs is scheduled for Monday, Lancaster Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber said in an email to media...
Gunshot Victim At Schuylkill Blaze That Killed 2 Firefighters ID'd: Reports
A man found dead at the scene of a Schuylkill County house fire that killed two firefighters died as the result of a gunshot to the head, multiple outlets write. As Daily Voice has previously reported, Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, and firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, responded to…
New information on Lancaster weekend shooting, suspect dead: Police
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 11, around 8 p.m. Police officers were dispatched to the 300 block of E. Liberty Street for the reported shooting. They located two adult victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the area of N. Plum Street […]
