1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident in Austin early Thursday morning.
The crash happened at the intersection of the westbound lane of East State Highway 71 and Brandt Drive at around 2:19 a.m.
According to the reports, one unknown person suffered significant injuries following the collision.
The Austin-Travis County EMS did not reveal the identity of the unknown injured person.
Some portions at the intersection of the westbound lane of East State Highway 71 are blocked for further investigation.
The deputies are investigating whether drugs, alcohol, distracted driving, or speed played a factor in the crash.
No additional information regarding the crash was provided by the investigators.
December 9, 2022
Source: CBS Austin
Recent Texas News from Nationwide Report™
- Texas Accident News - Statewide
- Houston Accident News
- San Antonio Accident News
- Dallas Accident News
- Search My City in Texas
Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™
- Defective Product Reports
- Drugs & Chemical Reports
- Environmental Reports
- Medical Device Reports
- Personal Injury Reports
Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 1