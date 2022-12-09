1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)

Photo by Nationwide Report

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident in Austin early Thursday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of the westbound lane of East State Highway 71 and Brandt Drive at around 2:19 a.m.

According to the reports, one unknown person suffered significant injuries following the collision.

The Austin-Travis County EMS did not reveal the identity of the unknown injured person.

Some portions at the intersection of the westbound lane of East State Highway 71 are blocked for further investigation.

The deputies are investigating whether drugs, alcohol, distracted driving, or speed played a factor in the crash.

No additional information regarding the crash was provided by the investigators.

Source: CBS Austin

