Santa Ana, Trabuco, Huntington Beach, Damien, Fountain Valley and Esperanza win
SANTA ANA 82, LOS AMIGOS 40: Four Saints scored in double figures in the non-league win on Monday night, extending the Saints winning streak to seven. Joe Foster had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Santa Ana (7-1). Los Amigos dropped to 3-7. TRABUCO HILLS 62, IRVINE 55: The Mustangs...
Five OC boys basketball teams competing in Cal High Tournament this week
California High School in Whittier is the site this week of the Inaugural Cal High 2022 Tournament, featuring five Orange County teams, according to Coach Joel Simonds. There are four games on Monday, Dec. 12 and then bracket play begins on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Tournament officials noted that admission is...
St. Margaret’s, Football Coach Kory Minor Part Ways after Five Seasons
JSerra tops Tesoro in overtime to capture Beach Bash Tournament championship
JSerra players and players from the Churchie team in Australia celebrate after the Beach Bash Tournament Saturday. (Photos courtesy JSerra Athletics). JSerra High School’s boys basketball team remained undefeated on the season, defeating Tesoro 61-55 in the championship game of the Beach Bash Tournament at Corona del Mar Saturday night.
Crean Lutheran girls water polo team captures first tournament title
Crean Lutheran players and coaches after winning a tournament title. (Photo courtesy Michael Harkins, Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs). Crean Lutheran High School’s girls water polo team won its first tournament in program history in the inaugural season for the program. The Saints defeated El Modena 9-8 to capture the championship...
Geezer, Giver Not a Taker among King Glorious Stakes nominees
A razor-sharp Geezer and Giver Not a Taker, runner-up in the Golden State Juvenile Oct. 29, are among the 2-year-olds nominated to the $100,000 King Glorious Stakes at Los Alamitos. A one-mile race restricted to horses bred or sired in California, the King Glorious will be run for the 11th...
Favored Cast Member stays undefeated in Soviet Problem Stakes at Los Alamitos Race Course
Ridden with confidence by jockey Ramon Vazquez, favored Cast Member remained undefeated with a 1 ¼ length victory in the $100,000 Soviet Problem Stakes Sunday at Los Alamitos. Trained by Tim Yakteen for owner-breeder George Krikorian, the 2-year-old daughter of Munnings and the Artie Schiller mare Be My Baby...
City of Los Alamitos set to plant 50 new trees
The City of Los Alamitos is continuing its commitment of urban forest expansion with an ambitious goal to plant approximately 50 new trees in the coming weeks. The City recognizes the aesthetic value and environmental significance and has awarded the contract to Moon Valley Nursery for its services of planting various sized Crepe Myrtles starting up along Los Alamitos Boulevard. These mature trees will provide long term benefits to the City and serve as a valuable resource for residents and visitors who frequent the City limits. Among the most common benefits of trees are enhancement of air quality, reduction of sound pollution and overall improvement of quality of life.
IT veteran Robert Gonzalez presented with the City Manager Leadership Award
City Manager Lori Ann Farrell Harrison presented IT Network Administrator Robert Gonzalez with the monthly City Manager Leadership Award. “I am grateful to have Robert as strong a leader in our IT Department,” Farrell Harrison said. “I appreciate his positive attitude and how he treats everyone with respect, and he is known for collaborating with his colleagues on a variety of projects. I am honored to present him with this award.”
Orange Coast College Wind Ensemble presents Christmas Concert
The Orange Coast College Wind Ensemble will host a holiday performance featuring popular Christmas music. The performance, titled “Merry Christmas,” will take place on Wednesday Dec. 14, at 6:30 p.m. in OCC’s College Center Ballroom “B.”. Director Dana Wheaton will lead musicians in a program that...
City of Los Alamitos adopts 2022 California Building Standards Codes
The City of Los Alamitos has adopted the 2022 California Building, Mechanical, Plumbing, Electrical, Existing Building, Fire, Historical Building, Energy, Residential, and Green Building Code, along with the 2021 International Property Maintenance Code and the 2021 International Pool and Spa Safety Code. The State of California adopts a set of...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, December 13, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 59. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Calm wind. Highs are expected to remain in the upper 50s to low 60s, with lows...
Kalaveras Cantina Urbana is now open in Orange, to mixed reviews
Kalaveras Cantina Urbana has opened its first restaurant in Orange County. They are occupying the former location of famed The Chili Pepper, which closed after 46 years during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a chain with 13 other locations, mostly in Los Angeles. They are known for the decor, which...
The OCFA rescued a man from swift water in the Santa Ana River on Sunday
Multiple resources were dispatched including two of the OCFA’s swift water rescue teams and their helicopter. An adult male was found in the Santa Ana river bed at Memory Lane. Rescue operation was conducted here and the person was extracted. Firefighter paramedics on scene provided treatment and follow up...
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Operation Christmas, Sculpture Exhibition, Christmas Boat Parade
For the 17th year, the City of Newport Beach is partnering with Operation Christmas to collect toys, DVDs, sporting equipment and other gift donations from City facilities in support of our troops. If you haven’t done so already, please consider donating a gift to Operation Christmas at any public City facility around Newport Beach, now through Friday, December 23 at noon.
Anaheim ushers in new mayor, three City Council members
Anaheim administered the oath of office to a new mayor and three other incoming City Council members on Tuesday. The city’s new mayor and Council members were elected by Anaheim voters in the Nov. 8 election, the results of were certified on Dec. 2 after several weeks of vote counting by the Orange County Registrar of Voters.
Garden Grove Police Chief to retire at end of year
Garden Grove Police Chief Tom DaRé has notified Garden Grove City Manager Scott Stiles of his decision to retire from the City of Garden Grove, after 32 years of service, three and-a-half-years as police chief. His official retirement date is December 31, 2022. “It has been an honor and...
La Palma police blotter, December 1 to December 7, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. December 1, 2022. Citation...
Cypress police blotter, December 5 to December 11, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. December 5, 2022. Burglary – 1:22...
Printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the second week of December 2022
We continue a fun addition to our monthly Dining, Arts & Entertainment publication (DARTS) — printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the second week of December 2022!. The last two pages of DARTS give our readers an opportunity to challenge themselves with:. a crossword;. a sudoku;. and a Crypto...
