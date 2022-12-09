FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – The Friendswood Police Department said they located a set of human remains Monday in the search for a missing man who was last seen Saturday morning. Lester Mabry, 38, was last seen in the 100 Block of Clearview Avenue at around 7:30 a.m. Police said Mabry told his family he was going for a walk but never returned home. He was last seen wearing gray Puma shoes, blue jeans, and a gray hoodie, investigators said.

FRIENDSWOOD, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO