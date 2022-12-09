ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Houston shooting: Woman found shot to death in ditch on Harland Drive

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in a ditch early Monday morning. The woman, 26, was found with multiple gunshot wounds near Harland Drive and Cyr Street shortly before 4 a.m. Police say witnesses reported that the woman and an unidentified male...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Harris County constable deputies need help identifying porch pirate targeting subdivision in Tomball

TOMBALL, Texas - Authorities need your help finding a porch pirate seen on camera taking packages in a Tomball subdivision. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, officers were called to a home Monday in the 16000 block of Maplewick Dr. That's where they received surveillance video showing an unidentified woman abruptly taking a package right off the front porch.
TOMBALL, TX
Click2Houston.com

Human remains found in search for missing Friendswood man, police say

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – The Friendswood Police Department said they located a set of human remains Monday in the search for a missing man who was last seen Saturday morning. Lester Mabry, 38, was last seen in the 100 Block of Clearview Avenue at around 7:30 a.m. Police said Mabry told his family he was going for a walk but never returned home. He was last seen wearing gray Puma shoes, blue jeans, and a gray hoodie, investigators said.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
houstonstringer_com

A homeowner was shot and killed during a confrontation with two suspects he found in his backyard in southeast Houston

December 10, 2022 - A homeowner was shot and killed shortly after midnight when he confronted two suspects that he found in his backyard when he heard some noise. According to Lt. Willkens of the Houston Police Department, the homeowner accidentally stumbled across the suspects when he heard noises in the backyard and went to go investigate.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Suspect charged in 2019 cold case murder of Melvin Walker also named person of interest in another murder case, police say

GALVESTON, Texas – The Galveston Police Department held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to provide the latest developments from the March 2019 murder of Melvin Walker. The murder was classified as a cold case until this year after new information and technology have helped detectives identify the suspect involved.
GALVESTON, TX
musictimes.com

Justice for Takeoff: Rapper's Alleged Murderer Makes Unbelievable Request Amid Probe

The man who allegedly killed Takeoff during the shooting incident in Houston made a massive request amid the continuous probe into the case. Police officers in Houston formally arrested a man named Patrick Xavier Clark, who has been accused of firing gunshots at a downtown Houston bowling alley following a private party in November. He is currently serving jail time on a $2 million bond.
HOUSTON, TX

