Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
You can now stay in President Bush's former Houston homeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Sewa DiwaliSewa HoustonHouston, TX
Houston Hockey Tournament Raising Money for 6-Year-Old Cancer PatientLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed during ‘narcotics transaction’ in northeast Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed during a “narcotics transaction” in northeast Houston Sunday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD units responded to reports of a shooting in the 8800 block of Laura Koppe Road around 9:33 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
HPD: Woman found fatally shot in ditch in NW Houston was burglarizing vehicles, shot by resident in the area
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department said a woman who was found fatally shot in a ditch in northwest Houston Monday was burglarizing vehicles with another suspect. HPD units responded to multiple calls of gunfire heard near the block of 2000 Harland Drive around 3:50 a.m. Officers...
fox26houston.com
Houston shooting: Woman found shot to death in ditch on Harland Drive
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in a ditch early Monday morning. The woman, 26, was found with multiple gunshot wounds near Harland Drive and Cyr Street shortly before 4 a.m. Police say witnesses reported that the woman and an unidentified male...
fox26houston.com
Harris County constable deputies need help identifying porch pirate targeting subdivision in Tomball
TOMBALL, Texas - Authorities need your help finding a porch pirate seen on camera taking packages in a Tomball subdivision. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, officers were called to a home Monday in the 16000 block of Maplewick Dr. That's where they received surveillance video showing an unidentified woman abruptly taking a package right off the front porch.
Click2Houston.com
Man charged with intoxication manslaughter in deadly crash on Northwest Freeway, HPD says
HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested and charged in a fatal crash on the Northwest Freeway Sunday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Amilcar Isais Cruz Acosta, 43, is charged with intoxication manslaughter in the 209th State District Court. According to the HPD Vehicular Crimes Division, the...
Man arrested for DWI with 3 kids in the car near IAH has previous drunk driving charges, Pct. 4 says
The 29-year-old reportedly blew a 0.13 and 0.12 BAC on a breathalyzer. The Texas legal limit is 0.08. Deputies said he was already out on bond for a previous DWI offense.
cw39.com
2 teens shot, 1 dead in attempted robbery at north Harris County gas station, HCSO says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left one young man dead and another in critical condition. It happened at 5 p.m. on Sunday evening at a gas station on 19835 Kenswick Drive. Deputies say they found two teens shot and they believe...
Click2Houston.com
20-year HPD officer dies days after vehicle struck by train in north Houston, chief says
HOUSTON – An off-duty officer with the Houston Police Department has died Monday after his vehicle collided with a train in north Houston Wednesday morning, according to HPD Chief Troy Finner. Finner said the officer, Vidal Lopez, who was a 20-year veteran of the force, was heading to work...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed by group of men outside SW Houston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed by a group of men at an apartment complex in southwest Houston. It happened before 3 a.m. Sunday in the 9700 block of Braeburn Glen Blvd near Bissonnet Street. Investigators said a group of men were...
fox26houston.com
Kenswick Drive shooting: 1 teen shot to death, another injured near Humble
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One teen was shot to death and another was wounded after allegedly trying to rob a man near Humble, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Sunday in the 19800 block of Kenswick Drive near Huntermoor Circle. SUGGESTED: Small...
Click2Houston.com
Human remains found in search for missing Friendswood man, police say
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – The Friendswood Police Department said they located a set of human remains Monday in the search for a missing man who was last seen Saturday morning. Lester Mabry, 38, was last seen in the 100 Block of Clearview Avenue at around 7:30 a.m. Police said Mabry told his family he was going for a walk but never returned home. He was last seen wearing gray Puma shoes, blue jeans, and a gray hoodie, investigators said.
Caught on camera: Robbers terrorize employees, diners at Houston sushi restaurant
HOUSTON — Houston police are working to track down two suspects who were caught on camera robbing employees and diners at a popular Japanese restaurant on Washington Avenue. This happened in the middle of the day Sunday at The Blue Fish. "It's very shocking. We didn't expect this to...
Click2Houston.com
Repeat DWI offender arrested for driving intoxicated with 3 children in vehicle, deputies say
HOUSTON – A man who was out on bond for a DWI was arrested and charged again after deputies say he was caught driving intoxicated with three children in the car. Florencio Valencia has since been charged with driving while intoxicated with child passengers. His bond was set at $2,000.
A homeowner was shot and killed during a confrontation with two suspects he found in his backyard in southeast Houston
December 10, 2022 - A homeowner was shot and killed shortly after midnight when he confronted two suspects that he found in his backyard when he heard some noise. According to Lt. Willkens of the Houston Police Department, the homeowner accidentally stumbled across the suspects when he heard noises in the backyard and went to go investigate.
Click2Houston.com
1 teen killed, another injured after trying to rob man while he was leaving store in north Harris County: HCSO
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A teenager is dead and another is injured after being shot while trying to rob a man in north Harris County Sunday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, the shooting took place in the 19800 block of...
KSAT 12
Small church bus carrying 25 people flips over in Houston, several injured, sheriff says
HOUSTON, Texas – A small church bus carrying 25 people flipped over near an apartment complex in Houston, sending many to area hospitals, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 1 p.m. Sunday at 90 Uvalde Road. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez,...
3 pedestrians killed hours apart after being hit on Houston's roadways
Investigators say one of the pedestrians who was killed ran out of gas along Westheimer Road and attempted to bring a gas can across the road when she was hit by a car.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect charged in 2019 cold case murder of Melvin Walker also named person of interest in another murder case, police say
GALVESTON, Texas – The Galveston Police Department held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to provide the latest developments from the March 2019 murder of Melvin Walker. The murder was classified as a cold case until this year after new information and technology have helped detectives identify the suspect involved.
#TwoYearsIsTooLong | Retired FBI agents find evidence Jason Landry may have been a crime victim
Landry is the Texas State student who disappeared near Luling on Dec. 13, 2020, on his way home to Missouri City for Christmas break. The reward is now $20,000. It was the night of Dec. 13, 2020, when Texas State student Jason Landry loaded up his car and headed home to the Houston area to spend time with his family for the holidays.
musictimes.com
Justice for Takeoff: Rapper's Alleged Murderer Makes Unbelievable Request Amid Probe
The man who allegedly killed Takeoff during the shooting incident in Houston made a massive request amid the continuous probe into the case. Police officers in Houston formally arrested a man named Patrick Xavier Clark, who has been accused of firing gunshots at a downtown Houston bowling alley following a private party in November. He is currently serving jail time on a $2 million bond.
Comments / 0