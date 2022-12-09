Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football lands prediction for RB Kyron JonesThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Program lands commitment from Syncere SafeeullahThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: DE Kai Wallin commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands commitment from long snapper Marco OrtizThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Kwinten Ives commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska offensive lineman Kevin Williams enters transfer portal
Nebraska offensive lineman Kevin Williams Jr., has entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, per a source. Williams, an Omaha North grad who transferred to Nebraska last January from Northern Colorado, played one season with the Huskers, appearing in four games before having his year ended by a foot injury against Oklahoma.
Mike Leach vs. the Huskers
A look back at the coach’s games against Nebraska and what he said afterward
Nebraska Cornhuskers Recruiting news: QB decommit, surprise portal visitor, more
Since Matt Rhule took over the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team, there have been some good and bad days. This weekend was a bit of a roller coaster ride for the staff’s recruiting efforts alone. The Huskers nabbed one commit in Kwinten Ives but also lost the only quarterback commit...
Nebraska Announces Football Season Ticket Special for 2023
Nebraska football fans will get the chance at cheaper season tickets in 2023. As part of 100th anniversary celebrations for Memorial Stadium, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts announced Tuesday a one-year reduction in season ticket prices. Those prices will drop to $320 for the seven home games. That is a 24 percent cost savings from the 2022 price of $420 for the same number of home games.
Nebraska Football: Program lands commitment from Syncere Safeeullah
The Nebraska football field during a gamePhoto by(Eric Francis\Getty images) Nebraska football got another commitment on Monday afternoon, following a busy weekend. 2023 corner Syncere Safeeullah committed to the program. He made the announcement via Twitter.
Husker Dan: Matt Rhule Is Off and Running
But the new Nebraska head coach must face some challenges.
Husker Mash: The analytics tool with the Rhule hire, learning more NU staffers, Colorado wants the red out
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. On the day Matt Rhule was introduced as Nebraska's head coach, Trev Alberts said Rhule was the coach he felt was best equipped for Nebraska to "build the foundation needed." In arriving to that conclusion, Alberts crunched his share of numbers too.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska QB commit in class of 2023 flips pledge to Virginia Tech
Nebraska officially lost one piece of its 2023 recruiting class Sunday evening. This time, the move comes from William Watson III, a QB prospect out of Springfield Central High School in Springfield, Massachusetts. Originally committed to the Huskers, Watson flipped his commitment to Virginia Tech Sunday after an official visit over the weekend.
kmaland.com
Nebraska football adds pair of commits
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football added a pair of commitments on Sunday. New Jersey running back Kwinten Ives and Florida long snapper transfer Marco Ortiz both announced commitments. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Ives had one other offer from Temple while Ortiz will have two years of eligibility after missing most of this...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Southwest’s Kennadi Williams commits to Husker softball, basketball
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln Southwest product and the daughter of Husker women’s hoops coach Amy Williams has committed to play two sports at Nebraska. Kennadi Williams made the announcement via Twitter on Sunday, saying she would play both basketball and softball at Nebraska. Williams, a junior...
Corn Nation
Running Back Kwinten Ives Commits to Nebraska Football
Nebraska picked up their 13th commitment for the 2023 class when Kwinten Ives, a running back/wide receiver from Beverly, NJ committed after visiting Lincoln this past weekend. Ives is 6-3, 180 pounds. He totalled 3,176 yards and 45 touchdowns in his career at Palmyra High School, including 26 touchdowns and...
What Purdue Coach Matt Painter Said After Overtime Victory Against Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — No. 4 Purdue basketball stayed undefeated with a 65-62 overtime win on the road against Nebraska on Saturday. The Boilermakers improved to 10-0 and 2-0 in Big Ten play. Here's the full transcript of coach Matt Painter's postgame press conference:. On Purdue's ability to rally and...
klkntv.com
Husker setter Anni Evans enters transfer portal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Husker setter has placed her name in the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left. Anni Evans made the announcement via Instagram on Saturday. Evans, who just finished her junior season, said in the post that she made the decision for academic reasons.
News Channel Nebraska
Thunderstorms, hail hit southeast Nebraska
AUBURN, Neb. -- While the far western part of the state is dealing with snow, the southeastern portion of Nebraska got a different kind of winter storm Monday night. Thunderstorms struck in places like Lincoln, Omaha, Nebraska City and Auburn, with folks in Nemaha County getting hail at approximately 11:00 p.m.
knopnews2.com
Western Nebraska Blizzard | View photos and videos
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A major winter storm is impacting western Nebraska. Several inches of snow have fallen in the Panhandle and will continue through the overnight and morning hours. Check out the viewer submitted photos and videos in the album below.
waldina.com
Happy 50th Birthday Brandon Teena
Today is the 50th birthday of Brandon Teena. He died a couple weeks after his 21st birthday, the result of a hate crime. There are things that I take for granted every day, one of them being that my outsides match my insides. Meaning, I feel the same on the inside that I look on the outside. I think that for a lot of people it is probably very difficult to even understand how that would feel. Think of the bravery it takes to be true to yourself, to wake up ever morning and know that in order for you to feel your true self, you are also putting your life at risk. The stares and judgement of strangers that starts the second you leave your home, just so you can feel your truth. We all strive to live our truth, usually in slight undetectable alterations that are not up for public scrutiny. Being transgender requires more bravery than I believe I possess. The world is a better place because he was in it and still feels the loss that he is gone.
nomadlawyer.org
Lincoln: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Lincoln, Nebraska
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lincoln, Nebraska. Visiting the capital city of Lincoln, Nebraska is a great opportunity to learn about the state’s history. You can learn about the challenges faced by the first pioneers of the US. You can also visit a number of interesting museums. The...
KETV.com
Blizzard warning for western Nebraska through Wednesday night, light snow possible for Omaha area Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — Western Nebraska will feel the effects of a blizzard through Wednesday night. Some parts of the panhandle could see 1-2 feet of snow along with 40-50 mph wind gusts. Authorities announced Tuesday morning that Interstate 80 is closed for westbound traffic from North Platte to the...
Celebrity chef Alton Brown bewilders Nebraskans when he tries cinnamon roll with chili
Celebrity chef Alton Brown bewildered Nebraskans Thursday night after eating cinnamon rolls with chili in an unusual manner.
Kearney Hub
Approaching winter storm expected to hammer Nebraska with snow, rain
A winter storm moving across the country could bring heavy snow to some parts of western and northern Nebraska and some significant rain to the Lincoln area. More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that begins Monday night and continues through Thursday, while another dozen or so counties in central Nebraska are in either a winter storm warning or a winter storm watch.
