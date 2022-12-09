ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Nebraska offensive lineman Kevin Williams enters transfer portal

Nebraska offensive lineman Kevin Williams Jr., has entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, per a source. Williams, an Omaha North grad who transferred to Nebraska last January from Northern Colorado, played one season with the Huskers, appearing in four games before having his year ended by a foot injury against Oklahoma.
LINCOLN, NE
AllHuskers

Nebraska Announces Football Season Ticket Special for 2023

Nebraska football fans will get the chance at cheaper season tickets in 2023. As part of 100th anniversary celebrations for Memorial Stadium, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts announced Tuesday a one-year reduction in season ticket prices. Those prices will drop to $320 for the seven home games. That is a 24 percent cost savings from the 2022 price of $420 for the same number of home games.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Husker Mash: The analytics tool with the Rhule hire, learning more NU staffers, Colorado wants the red out

Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. On the day Matt Rhule was introduced as Nebraska's head coach, Trev Alberts said Rhule was the coach he felt was best equipped for Nebraska to "build the foundation needed." In arriving to that conclusion, Alberts crunched his share of numbers too.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska QB commit in class of 2023 flips pledge to Virginia Tech

Nebraska officially lost one piece of its 2023 recruiting class Sunday evening. This time, the move comes from William Watson III, a QB prospect out of Springfield Central High School in Springfield, Massachusetts. Originally committed to the Huskers, Watson flipped his commitment to Virginia Tech Sunday after an official visit over the weekend.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Nebraska football adds pair of commits

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football added a pair of commitments on Sunday. New Jersey running back Kwinten Ives and Florida long snapper transfer Marco Ortiz both announced commitments. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Ives had one other offer from Temple while Ortiz will have two years of eligibility after missing most of this...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Running Back Kwinten Ives Commits to Nebraska Football

Nebraska picked up their 13th commitment for the 2023 class when Kwinten Ives, a running back/wide receiver from Beverly, NJ committed after visiting Lincoln this past weekend. Ives is 6-3, 180 pounds. He totalled 3,176 yards and 45 touchdowns in his career at Palmyra High School, including 26 touchdowns and...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Husker setter Anni Evans enters transfer portal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Husker setter has placed her name in the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left. Anni Evans made the announcement via Instagram on Saturday. Evans, who just finished her junior season, said in the post that she made the decision for academic reasons.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorms, hail hit southeast Nebraska

AUBURN, Neb. -- While the far western part of the state is dealing with snow, the southeastern portion of Nebraska got a different kind of winter storm Monday night. Thunderstorms struck in places like Lincoln, Omaha, Nebraska City and Auburn, with folks in Nemaha County getting hail at approximately 11:00 p.m.
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

Western Nebraska Blizzard | View photos and videos

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A major winter storm is impacting western Nebraska. Several inches of snow have fallen in the Panhandle and will continue through the overnight and morning hours. Check out the viewer submitted photos and videos in the album below.
LINCOLN, NE
waldina.com

Happy 50th Birthday Brandon Teena

Today is the 50th birthday of Brandon Teena. He died a couple weeks after his 21st birthday, the result of a hate crime. There are things that I take for granted every day, one of them being that my outsides match my insides. Meaning, I feel the same on the inside that I look on the outside. I think that for a lot of people it is probably very difficult to even understand how that would feel. Think of the bravery it takes to be true to yourself, to wake up ever morning and know that in order for you to feel your true self, you are also putting your life at risk. The stares and judgement of strangers that starts the second you leave your home, just so you can feel your truth. We all strive to live our truth, usually in slight undetectable alterations that are not up for public scrutiny. Being transgender requires more bravery than I believe I possess. The world is a better place because he was in it and still feels the loss that he is gone.
LINCOLN, NE
nomadlawyer.org

Lincoln: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Lincoln, Nebraska

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lincoln, Nebraska. Visiting the capital city of Lincoln, Nebraska is a great opportunity to learn about the state’s history. You can learn about the challenges faced by the first pioneers of the US. You can also visit a number of interesting museums. The...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Approaching winter storm expected to hammer Nebraska with snow, rain

A winter storm moving across the country could bring heavy snow to some parts of western and northern Nebraska and some significant rain to the Lincoln area. More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that begins Monday night and continues through Thursday, while another dozen or so counties in central Nebraska are in either a winter storm warning or a winter storm watch.
NEBRASKA STATE
