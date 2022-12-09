ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interesting Engineering

The Game Awards premieres a new year of outrageously realistic games

By Stephen Vicinanza
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10lLV9_0jcvNKrA00
The Game Awards

The Game Awards is a yearly event devoted to the previous year's most voted-for video games throughout the year, premiering the following year's new games.

Voters decide the awards on social media and The Game Awards website. 55 million total votes were cast. Geoff Keighley hosts the awards and is held in the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. There was a long list of celebrities in gaming, including the founders of gaming Ken and Roberta Williams, whose games became the foundation of the Game Awards.

Thousands of people followed the event, which was broadcast live.

In a rare appearance Al Pacino, the multitalented actor and Academy Award winner, gave out the award for Best Performance. The performances are for the opening credits, cut scenes, and gameplay.

The actors are just as dedicated as any voice actor, and often the depictions of the actors in the game look a great deal like the actor in real life.

There were many world premieres for new games and versions of already-established games. Among Us is the wildly popular imposter game, where one player in a multiplayer group is killing all the rest of the players and trying not to get caught.

It takes place on a spaceship in deep space, and the other players get a chance to jettison out into space the player who they think is the murderer. The game has a new look and feel, called Hide and Seek, where the spaceship is filled with secret passages, so players can escape the killer.

Other world premieres included fantastic realms, wild creatures, excellent fighters, beautiful and ripped warriors, and warrioresses. The content is more realistic than ever, even in the games with the least defined graphics. But for most of the games, the realism is outstanding.

Most Popular

Most games can be played in 4K resolution with a minimum of 1920p screen size.

The winners were varied, and many were refreshingly brief in their acceptance speeches. Some of the winners included:

  • Best Mobile Game - Marvel Snap
  • Best Adaptation - Arcane League of Legends
  • Best Family Game - Kirby and the Forgotten Land
  • Best Debut Indie Game - Stray
  • Best Fighting Game - Multiverses

The big awards were handed out last, as in all awards shows, and some of the big winners were Best Action Game - Bayonetta 3, Games for Impact - As Dust Falls.

The biggest winner of the night was the game God of War Ragnarök, which swept the awards, taking home the Best Score and Music Award, Accessibility and Innovation Award, Best Narrative and

Best Direction went to the game Elden Ring, and so did the Best Game of the Year.

For You

Dark Futures: Could World War III Still Happen?

Given how much has changed in the past thirty years, is a nuclear war still possible today?

| 7/14/2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lJZ2D_0jcvNKrA00

Chris Young| 8/13/2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0biT2Z_0jcvNKrA00

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

World's first Chinese-made passenger aircraft takes to the skies

The world's first COMAC C919 aircraft was delivered on Friday to its first-ever customer, China Eastern Airlines (CEA), reported Aviation Source News. This is a milestone in China's aviation industry, as it marks the first large Chinese-made passenger aircraft to ever be built in accordance with international airworthiness standards and owning independent intellectual property rights. It lines up in direct competition with Airbus SE's Airbus A320 and Boeing Co's Boeing 737 aircraft.
Interesting Engineering

Lab-grown food could release 80% of the world's farmland — here's how

Here’s the basic problem for conservation at a global level: food production, biodiversity, and carbon storage in ecosystems are competing for the same land. As humans demand more food, so more forests and other natural ecosystems are cleared, and farms intensify and become less hospitable to many wild animals and plants. Therefore global conservation, currently focused on the COP15 summit in Montreal, will fail unless it addresses the underlying issue of food production.
techaiapp.com

Elden Ring Deserved Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022. Here’s Why

Elden Ring — FromSoftware’s epic fantasy role-playing game — was crowned Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022 earlier today, warding off serious competition from Santa Monica Studio’s action-adventure extravaganza God of War Ragnarök. There were some eye-catching titles like Horizon Forbidden West, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Stray, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 in the fray for gaming’s top honour this year, but really, it came down to the PlayStation exclusive and, well, Elden Ring. To my delight, the latter won, and deservedly so. The two games, both incredible in their own right, represent the best that modern video games have to offer. But only one of them truly embodies the essence of the medium.
BBC

Game Awards: Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarok are big winners

Elden Ring, the epic dark fantasy title created by Hidetaka Miyazaki in collaboration with George RR Martin, has won the prestigious game of the year prize at the Game Awards. The title beat off stiff competition from God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West and Stray to win the event's biggest prize.
Polygon

How to watch The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards 2022, the ninth edition of Geoff Keighley’s annual showcase of big games both new and coming soon, airs live on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST. You can watch this year’s Game Awards right here, via YouTube. The show is also streaming live on Twitch, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and lots of other platforms. Viewers who watch on Steam have a chance to win a Steam Deck from Valve during the event.
Distractify

Random Kid Gets Arrested After Rushing the Stage at The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards 2022 came and went, but not without awarding some of the year's best games and revealing several new trailers and game announcements. From the annual event showcasing the first clip of The Super Mario Bros. Movie to Hideo Kojima unveiling Death Stranding 2, there's much to be excited about in 2023.
Digital Trends

The best trailers from The Game Awards 2022: Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more

The Game Awards 2022 was full of awesome reveals, and many of them had amazing trailers that we’re still eager to rewatch after the show. From clever music choices to flashy visuals to stunning cast reveals, these seven trailers stuck out above the rest. If you don’t experience anything else from The Game Awards 2022, make sure you still check out these trailers for Replaced, Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more.
Interesting Engineering

Potatoes and tomatoes could hold the secret to new cancer drugs

Advances in medicine and technology aided scientists in developing more influential cancer treatments. However, these treatments can damage healthy cells, and they often cause severe side effects in patients. In search of possible cancer drug candidates with fewer adverse effects, researchers from Adam Mickiewicz University examined glycoalkaloids, the bioactive substances...
IGN

Hades II Announced at The Game Awards

It's official: Supergiant Games' Hades is getting a sequel, with Hades II getting a first look at tonight's Game Awards. Further details, like release window and platform availability, were not immediately announced. It will release in early access in 2023. The news was a delightful surprise for the Game Awards...
Collider

Best Moments From The Game Awards 2022, From ‘Suicide Squad’ to ‘Hades 2’

Last evening, The Game Awards 2022 united gamers worldwide to honor the year's most beloved titles. From AAA super productions to innovative indie titles, the games that took a trophy home represent the best video games released in 2022. However, The Game Awards’ ceremony is also known for highlighting the industry's most prominent talents and showing gaming reveals that tease what’s to come in the next couple of years. And, of course, a good award ceremony always has its fair share of unscripted events to keep things fresh.
techeblog.com

New Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer from Game Awards Teases the Mushroom Kingdom

A new Super Mario Bros. movie trailer was released today during The Game Awards show and it gives us a first look at the Mushroom Kingdom. Slated to hit theaters in the US on April 7, 2023, we see Mario and Toad making their way through a bazaar-like area of the Mushroom Kingdom, even crossing floating platforms at one point.
IGN

Tekken 8 - Official Trailer | The Game Awards 2022

Here's a fresh look at Tekken 8, as revealed during The Game Awards 2022. Check out the newest trailer for the upcoming fighting game to see characters like Jin Kazama, Kazuya, and more battle it out.
dexerto.com

Ludwig crowned Content Creator of the Year at The Game Awards 2022

Streaming star Ludwig ‘Ludwig’ Ahgren scooped up the content creator of the year award at The Game Awards, and it’s safe to say he’s pleased about it. With 2022 coming to a close, and 2023 just around the corner, we’ve hit that part of the calendar where the gaming industry starts celebrating the year that was.
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
131K+
Followers
13K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy