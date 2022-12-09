ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

GOP debate over student mental health puts future funding in doubt

By Patrick Wall
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BeRwU_0jcvNA1u00

Republicans generally agree that the pandemic left students’ mental health in tatters. But when it comes to addressing the crisis, the accord crumbles.

In Congress, some Republican lawmakers are working on a bipartisan youth mental health bill and a few voted for a major school safety and mental health act. But the vast majority voted against the act and another recent mental health bill. At the state level, some Republican legislators and governors have quietly supported school mental health services. But others have loudly called for bans on social-emotional learning and new restrictions on school counselors.

The party’s ambivalence owes partly to wariness about government spending, but it also reflects how students’ mental health has become embroiled in recent political debates around gun control, pandemic school closures, and parents’ rights. To conservatives who accuse teachers and librarians of imposing liberal views on students, school counselors are suspect too.

Some critics say schools should focus on academics and, as one Texas group put it, “Leave mental health and parenting to parents.” Many in the GOP appear to share that view: Just 44% of Republicans who voted in the midterms said it was very important for schools to provide more mental health services, compared with 82% of Democrats, according to a November survey.

The fissures cast doubt on whether Republicans, who in the midterms won control of the House of Representatives but not the Senate, will prioritize student mental health — especially as the sense of urgency created by the pandemic and the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas begins to fade. With many on the right already opposed to the amount of federal aid that schools received during the pandemic, some advocates worry the recent surge of funding for school mental health services will slow to a trickle.

“We’re less likely to see that type of continued investment,” said Anne Hyslop, director of policy development at the advocacy group All4Ed and a former Education Department official during the Obama administration. “Especially with the House now being controlled by Republicans, it’s going to be harder.”

GOP ties mental health to school reopening, shootings

As young people’s mental health deteriorated during the pandemic, both parties seized on the issue.

To Democrats and their union allies, the crisis confirmed their long-held view that schools need more resources. President Biden called for doubling the number of school psychologists and counselors, while Democratic governors from California to Wisconsin unveiled plans to ramp up mental health spending.

By contrast, Republicans saw students’ mental distress mainly as evidence of the harm caused by school closures. In March 2021, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said remote learning had caused rates of anxiety and depression to soar.

“The immediate solution,” he said, “is to work together to reopen every school in America now.”

As schools reopened, Republicans became less outspoken about student mental health. Few GOP candidates mentioned the issue during this year’s gubernatorial races, and the House Republicans’ recently unveiled policy agenda makes no mention of it.

When Republicans did sound the alarm this year about mental health, many did so in the context of mass shootings, despite research challenging that linkage.

Ahead of the midterm elections, Republican candidates for governor in Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, and Nebraska all touted mental health support as a way to make schools safer without restricting access to guns. After a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at a Uvalde elementary school this May, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott blamed mental illness even as he acknowledged the shooter had no known diagnoses.

In June, just weeks after the Uvalde massacre, Congress passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which includes some gun-control measures and $1 billion to help schools hire more mental health staffers. While the majority of Republicans opposed the bill, 14 GOP members in the House and 15 in the Senate voted yes, as did every Democrat.

Jennifer Snow, policy and advocacy director for the National Alliance on Mental Illness, said even that limited cooperation was significant.

“We have so few bipartisan issues nowadays,” she said. “Of course that’s not going to fix everything, but we know that those resources are so desperately needed.”

Mental health gets pulled into culture wars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q8UHu_0jcvNA1u00

If mental health has occasionally united the parties, it’s just as often served as culture war fodder.

Conservative critics say educators sneak in lessons on racial justice under the guise of social-emotional learning, or SEL, which is meant to teach students how to manage their emotions and interact with others. Critics also oppose school counselors talking to students about their gender identity or sexuality without informing parents.

“Modern school counselors are zealous social justice meddlers bent on replacing parents,” said a recent post on a website run by The Charlemagne Institute, an influential conservative think tank. The parent group No Left Turn in Education includes school counselor and psychologist associations on its list of organizations “poisoning” children’s minds.

The critiques have had real consequences. In a recent survey, nearly 40% of high school principals said parents or community members have challenged SEL programs. Lawmakers in Oklahoma moved to ban SEL, and the Florida education department rejected dozens of math textbooks that officials said featured SEL or other “divisive concepts.”

Alabama passed a law forcing counselors to tell parents when students discuss their gender or sexuality, while a new Arizona law gives parents access to their children’s school counseling records. In Connecticut a local school board blocked a state-funded mental health clinic from opening inside a high school this year due to concerns that it could undermine parents’ authority.

Max Eden, a research fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank, said much of the recent controversy centers around transgender and nonbinary students. Most mental health experts and advocacy groups, including the American School Counselor Association, say schools should affirm students’ gender identity and allow them to use the corresponding pronouns and bathrooms.

“The social-affirmation model” is “different than the concept of mental health held by a lot of people on the right,” Eden said, adding that his “tentative prediction” is “the gender identity debate will blow up the consensus around mental health.”

Republicans in Congress also have taken up the issue. Last year they introduced a Parents Bill of Rights that says families must agree before students are screened for mental health issues. In September, more than 200 House Republicans voted against a bill that would fund school mental health services. Some cited Democrats’ refusal to add an amendment requiring parental consent for any school services.

“At every turn, the Left is attempting to undermine the rights of parents,” said Rep. Virginia Foxx, a North Carolina Republican, in a press release.

Some on the right have also raised privacy concerns about school counseling and surveys, while others say the focus on mental health and social-emotional learning distracts from schools’ core academic mission.

“We need to return to more traditional foundational education,” wrote two leaders of a county Republican party in Alabama, “based on the teaching of facts, not feelings and attitudes.”

States search for middle ground

Some states have sought a middle ground that appeases conservative critics and promotes student wellness.

During the pandemic, 38 states enacted more than 90 laws meant to strengthen mental health services in schools, according to an analysis by the National Academy for State Health Policy. Several of the states also passed restrictions on counseling or social-emotional learning.

Alabama now funds mental health coordinators in nearly every school district, while also requiring schools to get parents’ consent for counseling. In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded school mental health funding while also trying to purge SEL from textbooks.

In Utah, two Republican state lawmakers — Sen. Daniel Thatcher and Rep. Steve Eliason — have championed the issue of student mental health, sponsoring bills to fund school counseling and create a mental health curriculum. Thatcher also proposed a three-digit crisis hotline, which former Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch and Rep. Chris Stewart brought to Congress, resulting in the country’s new 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ufRDN_0jcvNA1u00

Yet some mental health efforts still have faced opposition. Last year, members of the group Utah Parents United denounced a school district’s SEL program, leading officials to scrap it. In a presentation titled “Sinister SEL,” group member Lisa Logan said the goal of such programs is to indoctrinate children, which she compared to the Nazis’ Hitler Youth program.

“We see this now, this Marxist-Leninist ideology being pumped into the soft heads of our kids through social-emotional learning,” she said, in a video of the presentation.

In an interview, the group’s cofounder and public relations director, Corinne Johnson, said Logan is an adviser who is not on the group’s board. Johnson called the Nazi reference “shocking” and said she would not make that comparison.

SEL programs can teach children interpersonal skills but should not promote specific ideologies, Johnson said. She added that the group isn’t against schools providing some mental health services, as long as they include parents.

“We know our children best,” she said, “and we have the innate right to be involved in any decisions that are made.”

In Park City, Superintendent Jill Gildea said her school district hasn’t gotten much pushback against their SEL work, though a few people have raised concerns about schools “overstepping” into parents’ territory. But the lessons are never political, and the only goal is to make students feel safe and supported, Gildea said.

“That’s kind of what we all want for all the kids,” she said.

Patrick Wall is a senior reporter covering national education issues. Contact him at pwall@chalkbeat.org .

Comments / 1

Related
Virginia Mercury

Marriage equality bill heads to Biden’s desk following bipartisan U.S. House vote

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved a marriage equality bill Thursday that would ensure same-sex and interracial couples continue holding many of the rights they have now, should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the cases that established those constitutional protections. The measure now heads to the desk of President Joe Biden, who plans to sign it. […] The post Marriage equality bill heads to Biden’s desk following bipartisan U.S. House vote appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court justices question Biden administration’s reckless border policy

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by Texas and Louisiana over Biden administration guidelines that severely restricted the Department of Homeland Security’s enforcement of federal immigration law against illegal aliens. Twenty other states supported Texas and Louisiana with amicus briefs, ranging from Arizona to...
TEXAS STATE
The Comeback

Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss

Despite a hotly-contested and very narrow race, former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker was unable to win his Georgia Senate election. And while he doesn’t seem to know what went wrong with his campaign, a prominent aid to former United States President Donald Trump seems to know who to blame: Republican senators. In an Read more... The post Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Senate passes marijuana medication bill

The Senate passed a bill on Wednesday night that will expand research into the potential medical benefits of marijuana and CBD. The Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act was passed on Wednesday through unanimous consent by a voice vote and will now head to President Biden’s desk to be signed.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

LGBTQ voters expect legislation targeting abortion, transgender health care to surge next year

LGBTQ Americans are bracing for increased legislative attacks on reproductive rights and access to gender-affirming health care from newly-elected federal and state officials, according to a new poll commissioned by GLAAD and first shared with The Hill. An overwhelming majority of LGBTQ voters in a post-election survey said the pace of bills introduced in Congress…
MISSOURI STATE
CNET

Housing Costs Are Unbearable. How Renters and Homeowners Are Adjusting

This story is part of Priced Out, CNET's coverage of how real people are coping with the high cost of living in the US. After Billie McClure's landlords in southwest Colorado told her they were selling the apartment building in summer 2019, she had 45 days to pack up her family and find a new place to live.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Supreme Court wrestles with Biden's deportation policy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday wrestled with a politically tinged dispute over a Biden administration policy that would prioritize deportation of people in the country illegally who pose the greatest public safety risk. It was not clear after arguments that stretched past two hours and turned highly contentious at times whether the justices would allow the policy to take effect, or side with Republican-led states that have so far succeeded in blocking it. At the center of the case is a September 2021 directive from the Department of Homeland Security that paused deportations unless individuals had committed acts of terrorism, espionage or “egregious threats to public safety.” The guidance, issued after Joe Biden became president, updated a Trump-era policy that removed people in the country illegally regardless of criminal history or community ties. On Tuesday, the administration’s top Supreme Court lawyer told the justices that federal law does “not create an unyielding mandate to apprehend and remove” every one of the more than 11 million immigrants living in the country illegally.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

Bail reform is working. Why are Democrats running away from it?

Bail reform has been one of the most significant public policy achievements in recent American history. Research from places including New York, where state legislators voted to end cash bail for most misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies starting in 2020, tells the story of this success. Yet too many Democrats are running away from the issue while pushing the narrative that it’s a toxic development that cost the party seats in the midterms.
ILLINOIS STATE
Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
907K+
Views
ABOUT

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education. Our reporters cover education nationally and at the local level, in Chicago, Colorado, Detroit, Indiana, Newark, New York, Philadelphia, and Tennessee, with more locations to come.

 https://chalkbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy