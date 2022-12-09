ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: AEW Hires Former WWE Vice President Of Global Television Production

According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, AEW has hired Mike Mansury, who was previously the Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE. He will reportedly start with AEW at Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Mansury's official title is Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer for AEW. After leaving WWE, Mansury worked...
PR Firm Lippin Group Sets Promotions for Senior Staffers

The Lippin Group is elevating a handful of senior staffers. Pamela Golum has been promoted to president of global entertainment, Jim Benson to president of corporate communications on the West Coast, and Jennifer Price-Keith has been upped to president of television and events. All continue to report to chairman and CEO Dick Lippin at his strategic communications PR firm that specializes in entertainment, media and technology.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Oliver Criticizes 'Law & Order' and Dick Wolf for Unrealistic, Highly Favorable Portrayal of PoliceCBS' 'FBI' Franchise Scores Two-Year RenewalDick Wolf Launches International Format Distribution Division Additionally, Nazli Simno has been promoted...
Amazon expands ‘s-team’ with addition of four executives to senior leadership group

Amazon has expanded its senior leadership team with four additional leaders, according to a message to employees from CEO Andy Jassy, shared publicly by the company Wednesday morning. Newly named to the s-team, or “Steam” as it’s known internally, are: Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music; Candi Castleberry, VP of...
Fiverr Launches Recession Resource Hub for Businesses and Entrepreneurs: “The Lift”

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” Geared toward entrepreneurs and owners of small-to-medium businesses, the site features on-demand help, articles, and guides from business experts. Topics range from financial assessment to business strategy, talent outsourcing, and marketing tactics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005080/en/ Fiverr launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” (Photo: Business Wire)
Jorgensen names company president and COO

Jorgensen Conveyor and Filtration Solutions has promoted Karl Kleppek to the position of company president and COO. Kleppek, formerly the director of sales and marketing, takes over for former president Charles D’Amico. D’Amico maintains an active role in the company as CEO and chairman of the board and will focus on strategy development and direct customer relationships.
LocatorX Names Chris Janko Senior Vice President of Sales

LocatorX, an Internet of Things platform company that powers tag, track, and trace solutions for its customers across industries, announced that Chris Janko has been appointed Senior Vice President of Sales. Janko will be responsible for overseeing LocatorX’s Sales organization, continuing to accelerate the company’s revenue growth, and contributing to LocatorX’s go-to-market strategy.
