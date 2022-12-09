Read full article on original website
wesb.com
Pitt-Bradford Professor Retiring After 40 Years
The following is the text of a press release. Andrea Robbins, one of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford’s longest-serving faculty members, is retiring this week after more than 40 years of service to the university teaching chemistry and algebra. She had not planned a career in academics when...
wesb.com
Obituary: Chief William “Bill” McCormack
William J McCormack, 79, loving husband, father, grandfather, and. great-grandfather, of Bradford, passed away, Thursday, December 8,. Born December 12, 1942, in Bradford, he was the son of the late Harold. and Nellie (Zook) McCormack. Bill was a 1960 graduate of St. Bernard High School and attended the. Erie School...
wesb.com
Pecht Appointed to Bradford City Council
The Bradford City Council appointed Karen Costello-Pecht to the vacant council seat during Tuesday night’s meeting. Councilwoman Pecht expressed her gratitude for the appointment and mentioned that she is “looking forward to serve.”. According to Mayor Tom Riel, Pecht is the first councilwoman on Bradford’s city council in...
Diocese suspends Allegany County priest
The Diocese of Buffalo has placed Father F. Patrick Melfi on administrative leave, as they investigate a complaint that claims Father Melfi was having a sexual relationship with a woman. Read more here:
wesb.com
Wellsville PD Seek Two Bradford Residents
Two Bradford residents are on a list of people wanted by the Wellsville Police Department released Tuesday. Among the names on the list were 37-year-old Christopher N. Kirk and 41-year-old Abby Winsor. Both are wanted on bench warrants. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Wellsville...
chautauquatoday.com
Dunkirk Native Awarded Dan Feather Memorial Scholarship
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Academy recently awarded academy recruit Yvette Perez with the Dan Feather Memorial Scholarship. Perez, the 25th recipient of the scholarship, graduated from Dunkirk High School in 2018 and from Jamestown Community College with an Associate's degree in criminal justice with high honors in December 2021. Perez was accepted into the Sheriff's Academy at JCC in August.
chautauquatoday.com
Buffalo man sentenced by judges in both Erie and Chautauqua counties
A Buffalo man has been sentenced by judges in both Erie and Chautauqua counties for two separate shootings that were not related. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt confirms that 24-year-old Torrie Jones was sentenced Friday in Chautauqua County Court to one-and-a-third to four years in state prison after pleading guilty to a charge of 3rd-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon for a March 2020 shooting at 707 Jefferson Street in Jamestown. On Monday, Jones was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by five years post-release supervision on a 2nd-degree attempted murder charge in Erie County for a shooting that took place in the city of Buffalo in April 2021. Schmidt tells WDOE News the sentences will be served concurrently because of the deal Jones received in Erie County.
chqgov.com
Closure of Chautauqua County Department of Finance - 12/14/22
Mayville, N.Y.: All divisions of the Chautauqua County Department of Finance will be closed from 12:00pm – 1:00pm on Wednesday December 14th, 2022. This includes Treasury, Real Property Tax, Purchasing, Budget, Insurance, and Payroll divisions. Any member of the public wishing to make transactions related to taxes, sewer payments, bail bonds, public administration of estates, or certificates of residency are asked to visit the office before noon or after 1pm on this day.
Following massive blaze, Jamestown has a $1 million problem
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Just shy of a month after a fire of a still undetermined origin consumed the former Crawford Furniture Factory on Allen Street, what remains at the site resembles Dresden after World War II. "The problem is the cost of demolishing a building like that is astronomical,"...
Home repairs program launching to support commonwealth counties
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Counties now have potential funds available for repair and winterizing assistance to local homeowners and landlords through a commonwealth program. The Department of Community and Economic Development announced on Dec. 12 that county governments or nonprofits can apply for funds through a new $120-million Whole-Home Repairs Program. That program intends to address habitability, […]
Priest placed on leave for ‘improper’ relationship
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Southern Tier priest has been placed on leave for an “improper sexual relationship” with an adult woman, the Diocese of Buffalo announced Saturday. They said after they received a complaint, Fr. F. Patrick Melfi was placed on leave by Bishop Michael Fisher. Before he was placed on leave, Melfi was […]
Massive Tractor Parade In Western New York
Most people around BUffalo now know the legend of Squirrel Winter. The Western New York farmer came to the rescue during the last large snowstorm and freed Josh Allen from his snowy driveway. The Buffalo Bills quarterback was able to get to the airport and make to Detroit to play the Cleveland Browns. The game was moved from Highmark Stadium after more than six feet of snow fell.
wellsvillesun.com
Two fires in Olean, details from the Fire Chief
A house fire and a vehicle fire on Sunday December 11. Michael T. Baldwin Reports, photo by Realtimephotography911.com. City of Olean Firefighters responded to a reported working structure fire earlier this evening at 208 West Green Street. Below are Firefighter Jordan Smith (on the nozzle) and Lieutenant Brian Livoto (backing him up) making entry into the residence.
Elk County man busted for selling drugs to informant
ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An Elk County man is behind bars for allegedly selling methamphetamine in large quantities across Elk, Jefferson and Clearfield counties. Drew Curley, 29, faces felony charges for selling crystal meth to a confidential informant (CI) at a Sheetz in May, according to the charges filed by the Elk County District […]
This Buffalo Bills-Themed House Has The Best Christmas Lights
During this time of year, there are tons of light displays that pop up all over Western New York and across the border in Ontario. The Winter Festival of Lights in Ontario and the Festival of Lights in Hamburg, NY are perhaps the most well-known light displays, but there are some houses in Western New York that deserve an honorable mention.
chautauquatoday.com
Barlette to Be Inducted into CSHOF in February
Chautauqua County has produced many fine track and field athletes. Some excelled in jumping events, others in distance races, some in throws, but the fastest sprinter in county history will be a 2023 inductee of the Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame. Bob Barlette set the county mark for the 100-yard...
wnynewsnow.com
Local Hair Salon Stepping Up To Help Those In Need
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) – A local hair salon is stepping up to help those in need this holiday season. Details Salon is collecting non-perishable items for the St. Susan Center in Jamestown through December 22 at their storefront, 137 Main Street, in Randolph. Over the past year...
Florida woman arrested in connection to Jamestown traffic stop that found fentanyl
Elina Martinez, 64, of Miami was charged by criminal complaint with possession with intent to distribute, and distribute, 400 grams or more fentanyl.
wesb.com
Owls Top Coudersport 55-31 On WESB Sports
The Bradford Owls topped Coudersport 55-31 in Coudy last night on WESB Sports. The Owls tallied 21 steals on their way to a rout of the hosting Falcons. Jake Frantz had seven of those swipes and added 10 points and 9 assists. AJ Gleason added five steals and six points, while Chase Wineberg had a team-high 14 points and six rebounds in the win. Talen Reese also scored 12 points for Bradford.
wellsvillesun.com
Arrests for contraband, drugs, and violence in the Allegany County Jail
Allegany County District Attorney Office reports three recent grand jury indictments. Ian M. Jones, Assistant District Attorney prosecuting. Charges: Promoting Prison Contraband 1st Degree (D felony);. Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substances 7th Degree (A Misd) Court Appearance Date: December 12, 2022. Proceedings: Brandon G. Gaines was indicted by a...
