Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson calls the possibility of another Donald Trump presidential nomination the worst scenario for Republicans in 2024. Hutchinson told The Associated Press in an interview Tuesday that he planned to make a decision early next year on whether to seek the Republican presidential nomination. Hutchinson leaves office in January. The Arkansas governor said he thinks this year's midterm elections showed the need for new voices and that he's measuring how much financial support for mounting a presidential bid. Hutchinson is among several potential rivals to Trump who are considering a presidential bid in 2024.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO