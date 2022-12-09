Read full article on original website
State pays parents of Iowa State student who died in Crew Club rowing accident $2M
The State of Iowa on Monday agreed to pay $2 million to settle a “wrongful death” claim with the family of an Iowa State University student who died last year in a Crew Club accident after the group “failed to follow critical health and safety procedures.”. That...
Feds coming after Iowa's funny traffic billboards?
DES MOINES — Iowa’s digital traffic billboards have gotten into the holiday spirit, with safety messages the past two weeks borrowing from famously funny lines from classic Christmas movies. “Why is the road wet, Todd?”. “Slow down, Margo!”. That exchange, which appeared on Iowa’s digital traffic billboards across...
Iowa hotel inspections: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding
Inspectors visited Marshalltown’s Colonial Inn on Oct. 31. At that time, the hotel failed inspection and was denied a license. Among the problems: live and dead “insect-like pests” in the guest rooms, sinks that didn’t drain, toilets that didn’t flush, and a sewer pipe was venting directly into the basement laundry area. (Photo via Google Earth)
The AP Interview: Hutchinson on the GOP's future
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson calls the possibility of another Donald Trump presidential nomination the worst scenario for Republicans in 2024. Hutchinson told The Associated Press in an interview Tuesday that he planned to make a decision early next year on whether to seek the Republican presidential nomination. Hutchinson leaves office in January. The Arkansas governor said he thinks this year's midterm elections showed the need for new voices and that he's measuring how much financial support for mounting a presidential bid. Hutchinson is among several potential rivals to Trump who are considering a presidential bid in 2024.
