ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

City of Yakima offers $295,000 to resolve Yakama Nation claim over former landfill

By KATE SMITH Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima group helping Ukrainian refugees terminates service contract with Yakima County

Months of dispute over documenting expenditures has prompted a local group providing services to Ukrainian refugees to end its contract with Yakima County. Shoulder to Shoulder entered a $250,000 grant contract with the county last June but has yet to receive any funds from it. County officials overseeing the contract...
nbcrightnow.com

Landfill in Yakima County loses permit after series of fires

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District (YHD) suspended the Caton Limited Purpose Landfill’s permit on December 12 a series of fires, according to a press release from YHD. A fire in early December was the second in two months, following prior issues with “fire events.”. A...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

City of Wenatchee Acquiring Pallet Shelters to House Homeless

The City of Wenatchee is purchasing nearly four dozen pallet shelters to assist the area's homeless population. Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz says the shelters are similar to those being used in Grant County. "The first ones we saw around here were in Moses Lake a couple of years ago where...
WENATCHEE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Toppenish Superintendent John M. Cerna's contract outside the norm, review finds

Toppenish School District Superintendent John M. Cerna's contract, pay and benefits generally fall outside the norm for other school superintendents in the region, a review by the Yakima Herald-Republic has found. A state audit report released last month found Cerna has not had a valid written contract with his district...
TOPPENISH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Toppenish teacher asks district to investigate alleged retaliation by superintendent

Toppenish Education Association co-president Katie Haynes petitioned the court to compel Toppenish School District to investigate alleged retaliation carried out against her by Superintendent John M. Cerna, according to court records obtained by the Yakima Herald-Republic. Haynes filed a petition for writ of mandamus and declaratory judgment in Yakima Superior...
TOPPENISH, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Washington State Patrol activates missing indigenous person alert for Yakima man

Yakima, Wash. – Washington State Patrol has activated a missing indigenous person alert for 33-year-old Jason Sijohn, who has been missing for more than a month. WSP and Yakima Police Department say Sijohn was last known to near the 600 block of S. 10th Ave in Yakima back on November 9th, 2022. Police say they dont know what he was last seen wearing and that there is no car associated with Sijohn at this time. If you have any information about Sijohn call 911.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Yakima Boy Missing 12 Weeks and NO Answers From YPD

A 5-year-old boy has now been missing 12 weeks and still no answers from Yakima Police as they say the search continues. Lucian Mungia has been missing since September 10 from Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park where police say he was last seen by his father. Officers say they follow up...
YAKIMA, WA
etxview.com

Grace City Church, city agree to conditions for new building

WENATCHEE — The City of Wenatchee and Grace City Church reached an agreement Monday that helps pave the way for a new 12,000-square-foot building on its property in Sunnyslope. The agreement relieves Grace City Church from a number of the additional conditions originally put in place by the Wenatchee...
WENATCHEE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Rising political leader — and controversial school board member — is new Benton GOP chair

Hot off the heels of announcing his 2024 gubernatorial run, Richland’s Semi Bird has been selected to lead the Benton County Republican Party. He was nominated and elected chairman of the local Republican Party at a meeting this month to select new leaders. Bird will lead the party for two years, through the conclusion of the 2024 presidential election.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Shipping container shelters approved for use at Camp Hope in Yakima

Shipping container shelters have been approved for use as temporary housing at Camp Hope in Yakima, offering a place for those who need separate housing. The Yakima City Council on Tuesday amended the lease with Grace City Outreach, the organization that manages the emergency shelter operating near East Nob Hill Boulevard and Interstate 82, to allow the containers to be used for temporary housing.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Arson Suspected in Fire Near Downtown Wenatchee Railroad Tracks

The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded to a fire near the railroad tracks behind the Wenatchee Convention Center on Monday afternoon. Crews were dispatched to the 200 block of North Wenatchee Avenue around 6:40 and discovered a pile of railroad ties fully ablaze. The fire was knocked down within 20...
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Les Schwab work truck stolen in Sunnyside

SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- Sunnyside Police responded to reports of a stolen Les Schwab work truck on Tuesday, December 13. The work truck has a navy blue cab and a white roof. Police believe the BMW seen in surveillance photos is also connected to the theft, possibly being driven by an accomplice of whoever stole the truck.
SUNNYSIDE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy