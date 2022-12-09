ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee needs a long-term fiscal solution. Our work proves we can deliver on one.

By Marcelia Nicholson and Jose G. Perez
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gt5fM_0jcvMKxn00

After many hours of public testimony, committee meetings, and floor debate, we recently led our respective bodies in adopting the annual City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County budgets. These budgets, while imperfect in many ways, invest in the needs of our community and reflect the public engagement, coalition building, and compromise necessary to get big things done in a legislative body.

At both the city and county level, legislators are tasked with analyzing, amending, and adopting massive documents with major implications for people’s lives in an extremely short timeline. Both the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors and the Milwaukee Common Council have about six weeks between the executive branch presenting their recommended budgets and adoption of a final spending plan.

County Supervisors and Common Council members must also weigh public concern in real time as we work through the numbers. Each year public engagement around the budget is robust and can be intense, though it is welcome as a sign of a healthy functioning democracy. We are often asked to explain decisions handed to us by our respective executives in their recommended budgets. It is on us to listen to our constituents and find workable solutions that balance the needs of our community with our immense fiscal constraints.

At the County Board, we listened to hundreds of paratransit riders and advocates who contacted us by phone, email, and in-person testimony distraught over the possibility of losing the paratransit taxi service next year. Through collaboration with many stakeholders, we were able to find a solution that funds the service for another year.

At the Common Council, residents consistently demonstrated to Council members that the community was not prepared for the significant cut to library services and reduction of two firehouses. With such limited funding available, we had to be creative and use available federal dollars as a stopgap to keep these departments functioning.

Once we have heard from our constituents at the many public hearings and town hall meetings we host throughout the community, we must condense the information we receive to build a coalition and satisfy the most people possible. No matter how the process unfolds, it requires negotiation and an openness to compromise. This means working with people you don’t agree with to arrive at a solution that is best for our residents.

There is no level of reduction that will allow us to budget our way out of the revenue crisis the city and county face while providing adequate services for residents. The County Board and Common Council have been able to avoid major cuts through a combination of smart budgeting and an influx of federal dollars, but this will only be possible for one or two more years. Without a solution, the City of Milwaukee will be required to eliminate 25 percent of its workforce by 2025. Milwaukee County will be unable to fund any non-mandated services — including parks, cultural institutions, and transit by 2027.

It is estimated that a 1 percent Milwaukee County sales tax could generate more than $180 million per year. As sales tax collections continue to grow every year, this revenue source can provide solutions to deferred maintenance, public safety, parks, transit, and human services while reducing property taxes. It will allow us to invest in key services that will positively impact our most underserved residents. These quality-of-life services and amenities also make metro Milwaukee a competitive region to grow businesses and attract and retain talent. We have been working with leaders throughout the state of Wisconsin to highlight Milwaukee’s value to the entire region and the solutions available to solve our challenges.

Despite how some may view us, Milwaukee is a place with a vast diversity of viewpoints. Every day, we work across ideological and political spectrums to get things done. Legislative skills such as listening to the public, building a coalition, and advocating for our priorities while being open to compromise show exactly why we are uniquely positioned to work with leaders at the state to negotiate on a revenue solution for Milwaukee.

We both have firsthand experience with the struggles that people in our community face. Our desires to solve these issues is what led us to run for office and seek leadership roles. We are hopeful that next fall we will not be having this same conversation at budget time. We are grateful for the relationships we have already built and that so many across the state have already been eager and engaged with this conversation. We both love Milwaukee and want it to be a place that everybody is excited to live, work, or visit with their families. With partnership, we can elevate Milwaukee and all of Wisconsin.

Marcelia Nicholson is the chairwoman of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors. Jose G. Perez is the president of the Milwaukee Common Council.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lbmjournal.com

Bliffert Lumber & Hardware grows in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Bliffert Lumber & Hardware has merged in Fillinger Millwork, a single-location millwork manufacturer of hardwood moulding and custom millwork products in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The transaction closed on November 30. “My brother and I managed A. Fillinger, Inc. through its fourth generation, and we’re proud of securing a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

WisDOT holds public hearing on 8-lane I-94 expansion after opposition to plan

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is hearing from the public about their recommended eight-lane plan for the redevelopment of I-94 running east and west between 16th and 70th streets in Milwaukee. Monday marked the first of two public hearings this week. Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials...
MILWAUKEE, WI
discoverwisconsin.com

The Wisconsin Bourbon Trail

Did you know that Wisconsin is quickly becoming known for Wisconsin-born bourbon? The rumors are true! Communities across the state are promoting locally hand-crafted spirits that are mostly made from fresh, Wisconsin grains produced at farms in the surrounding areas. Buckle up and get ready to hit the Wisconsin Bourbon Trail for an unforgettable tour highlighting local distilleries and their own unique spirits and stories!
WISCONSIN STATE
shepherdexpress.com

Warm Up This Winter at These Cozy Spots

Wisconsin winters are long, cold, and sometimes isolating. After two years of COVID-19 winters cooped up in our houses, it’s time to enjoy cozy spots around town to socialize and sit by someone else’s fireplace for a change. Plus, you don’t have to make your food or pour your own drinks at these places, like you would have to at home.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wpr.org

Burlington council votes to keep, modify its nearly 200-year-old dam

Vote follows an advisory referendum with 60 percent support for modification. After years of discussions, debates, reports, studies and surveys, Burlington has finally decided to keep its nearly 200-year-old dam. In November, 60 percent of Burlington residents said they wanted to keep and modify the Echo Lake Dam through an...
BURLINGTON, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

You Need an ID to get Access to Some Food Pantries, Shelters and Other Essential Services. Here are Three options.

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. With temperatures predicted to be colder than normal this winter, and Milwaukee County struggling with high levels of food insecurity, exacerbated by the pandemic, easy...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Third person convicted of voter fraud in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A third person has been convicted of election fraud in Fond du Lac County. Defendant Sam Wells was sentenced to a fine of $300 and court costs. District Attorney Eric Toney says Wells illegally registered his residential address as a P.O. Box and...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rain turns to snow in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night

MILWAUKEE - Snow and sleet is expected in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night, Dec. 14 through Thursday morning. Rain will move in from the southwest Tuesday evening and really pick up overnight. It will stay windy, as well. More rain and wind are expected on Wednesday, but the rain will get...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man stole $100K in property from old employer, prosecutors say

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A Campbellsport man is accused of stealing more than $100,000 worth of scrap metal from his former employer, according to prosecutors. According to the criminal complaint, David Kramer, 56, has been charged with theft of moveable property from a Sheboygan business and selling scrap metal from the business to a scrap metal company in West Bend without permission and receiving cash personally.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where To Find The Best Pizza in Wisconsin?

Located in the old Transfer Pharmacy building, this restaurant has an ambiance to match the food. The woodwork is still present, and the stained glass has been preserved. The menu features a variety of pizza options and gluten-free choices. Drinks include draft beer and tasty wine. The atmosphere is casual and comfortable. The Transfer Pizzeria Cafe is a popular restaurant renowned for its creative pizza combinations. It has been an excellent food source for Milwaukee residents since its opening in 2008. It is a family-friendly restaurant, and they welcome kids of all ages. They serve supper and AM meals; you can order take-out and delivery.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

‘The Conners’ marching band joke angers Waukesha County residents

WAUKESHA — A primetime network television show is facing local backlash after a joke was made about a person running over a marching band in Wisconsin. On a recent episode of ABC’s “The Conners,” characters Dan and Louise Conner are talking to Louise’s mom, who just drove from Wisconsin. Doris Goldufski tells her daughter her night vision is not great. Dan asks about pedestrians and bicyclists and asks if she noticed any “bump bumps” on the way. Doris replies, “I could drive over a marching band and not feel a thing,” Doris said.
WAUKESHA, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy