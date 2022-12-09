Last Friday, the Knoxville Basketball Squads got out of Davis County with close wins from a place that is one of the toughest places to get a win if you are the visiting team. The Panthers venture to another tough facility tonight, The Charger Dome in Chariton. Knoxville girls will have the task of figuring out Chariton’s pressure defense and aggressive press. The Chargers come in at 2-2 on the season with none of their games having a greater than nine point margin. The boys will face a much different and improving Chariton. The Chargers are also 2-2 on the season and are coached by Former Twin Cedars Head Coach Justin Nolte. Knoxville Coach Troy Parson tells KNIA/KRLS Sports, he knows the Chargers are already better than they have been in the last two seasons.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO