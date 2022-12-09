Rivals Charleston, Booneville square off again for Class 3A state championship

By Kyle Sutherland

Feature photo of Booneville fullback Cody Elliot by Stacy Holbert

There will be no strangers on either side when Booneville and Charleston square off for the 3A state championship at 6:30 p.m on Saturday evening at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, the final game of the 2022 football season. The Bearcats are looking to bring home the program’s fifth title, while the Tigers are hunting No. 6.

Coincidentally, both coaches - Booneville’s Doc Crowley and Charleston’s Ricky May - are graduates of their opposing schools and the two were also on the Booneville coaching staff when the Bearcats claimed state championships in 2013 and 2018 with Crowley running the offense and May leading the defense.

Week 8 of this year was for the 3A-1 conference championship and the first meeting between the schools since 2019. Charleston thumped the Bearcats 42-14, but it is worth noting that Booenville was without eight starters due to suspensions.

“I think our kids understand that Week 8 the odds were stacked against us,” Crowley said. “They knew if we came together and played football like we know how to that there was a good chance we could meet back up (with Charleston).”

May felt his team was fully prepared for the matchup, which was ultimately proven on the field, but understands the Tigers will see a completely different team.

“The first game was a little bit skewed because of those (from Booneville) missing,” May said. “We felt like that night, though, that it was going to go our way just because we were so locked in. I have never seen us as a team be as focused as we were, but it will be hard to emulate that again because Booneville will probably be more fired up.

”You can not put much stock in that first game. This is a totally different situation and both teams were better than when they were. Both of us are physical, so it is just going to be a great high school football game.”

Offensively, Booneville (11-2) is well-known for a devastating ground game, while Charleston (13-1) will throw it frequently out of the spread.

The Tigers are led by three-year starter Brandon Scott who quarterbacks an offense that averages 41 points per game. Scott has been outstanding completing 75% of his passes for 2,515 yards and 29 touchdowns to just 4 interceptions, while also leading the team in rushing with 742 yards and 12 touchdowns on 136 carries.

Along with being a 4.0 student and a relentless worker, May mentioned that Scott’s experience has made him another coach on the field.

“When he sits down with our offensive coordinator every week, he has some input in the game plan,” May said. “I can not say enough about him, we are going to miss him not only as a player but as a person.”

Brevyn Ketter has been a great compliment to Scott in the backfield with 720 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns, along with being a reliable target catching the ball hauling in 21 receptions, 313 yards, and 5 touchdowns. His contributions in the final few weeks of the regular season and beyond have continued to ramp up.

“In the playoffs he has been our biggest weapon,” May said. “We have been able to find mismatches in coverage throwing him passes and the way he hits the hole is faster than anybody I have seen around here. He is the kind of kid who does not worry about whether he gets carries or gets the ball thrown to him.”

The Tigers’ top targets at receiver have been Reese Merechka who has 58 receptions for 819 yards and 11 touchdowns, along with Ketter’s twin brother, Bryton, who is also the kicker. Bryton has hauled in 42 passes for 552 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Defensively, Charleston has benefited from facing teams that primarily run the ball during the playoffs and has performed as well as May could ask defeating Gurdon 41-6 in the first round, Centerpoint 42-0 in the second round, Newport 48-6 in the quarterfinals, and previously undefeated Rison 27-0 last week in the semifinals. That unit has allowed just 8.6 points per game throughout the season.

“They fly to the football and do a tremendous job up front,” Crowley said. “They have added the Scott kid to the secondary and that gives them another very good athlete on the field. They just play sound football and do not make many mistakes.”

Hunter Little leads the Tigers with 106 tackles and an interception, followed by Wiley Carroll who has 67 stops, including 16 for loss and 7 sacks, as well as an interception returned for a touchdown. Merechka, Sebastian Gaona, and Tyton Jones have the most interceptions for the Tigers with three each. That unit has allowed just 8.6 points per game.

The Bearcats have made a reputation of their own throughout history as having a stifling defense, though that side of the ball has struggled at times this year surrendering 23 points per game. They do have one shutout to their credit against Mansfield in Week 7 and held two opponents to single-digit points in the regular season.

Booneville’s offense boasts three running backs with over 1,000 yards, led by Dax Goff who has been one of the most productive in all classifications with 2,243 yards and 27 touchdowns on 144 carries for an eye-popping average of 15.6 yards per touch. Cody Elliot has 1,413 yards on 190 carries and 23 touchdowns, while Trace Hall averages 11.3 yards per touch with 1,343 yards and 19 touchdowns on 119 carries.

Elliot was asked to step up at fullback following a Week 0 injury to Rylen Ray and has surpassed expectations. He led the Bearcats with five touchdowns in their 41-36 semifinal victory on 37 carries. Crowley admitted that he and his staff had some questions after Ray went down, but Elliot has answered them.

“Cody is 5-6, 155 pounds and if you look at him you might laugh, but he is a warrior and will give you everything he’s got,” Crowley said. “He is the definition of what Booneville football is about - undersized kids that go out, work their tail off, and do everything to help this team win.”

Goff, who coincidentally is a member of May’s church that he pastors in Booneville, ranks fourth in the state overall in rushing yards and also leads the Bearcats defensively with 74 total tackles, including 51 solo stops and 17 tackles for loss.

“We have asked him to do a lot,” Crowley said. “There are many times when we hand him the football and there is not really anywhere to go but he may carry a guy two, three yards, four yards and fight to give us a chance to live to play another down. He is a tremendous young man and I am glad he is a Booneville Bearcat.”

Though his defense has proven to be successful against run-heavy teams, May understands his alma mater presents a different challenge knowing everything is on the line as well as how the previous meeting went. He reiterated the compliments towards Elliott in terms of being another dimension to the Booneville offense.

“Really all you have to look at is you have Dax Goff on one side and Trace Hall - the 100-meter champion from our conference last year - on the other. Obviously you have to slow those guys down, but my experience with Cody Elliott is there is not a better, tougher kid in this world than him.

“I think he has taken the chip on his shoulder and really come on. 37 carries (against Melbourne) is a lot for a young man who plays defense too. It all starts with the fullback in that kind of offense and if you don’t slow him down then those halfbacks are going to kill you too. No doubt their offense is potent and you can not stop them, you just have to try and slow them down the best you can.”