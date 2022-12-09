The Melcher-Dallas Basketball Squads had a little fun in their Saturday matinee with Meskwaki Settlement with the girls rolling to a 56-20 win and the boys taking the Warriors behind the woodshed in an 80-14 pasting. Addi Wadle broke out of her season-opening slump with 22 points. The Saints also dominated on the boards with Brooklyn Metz grabbing 18 rebounds and Gabby Overgaard gobbling up 16. The Saints will have another similar schedule to this past week with a game at Diagonal on Tuesday, hosting Seymour at Southeast Warren on Thursday, and playing arch-rival Twin Cedars on Friday.

MELCHER-DALLAS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO