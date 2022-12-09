ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Banks and FinTechs Enter New Phase of B2B Payments Partnerships

In the new connected economy, FinTechs and banks have new ways to serve clients. Sorting out the successes and learnings of the pandemic’s digital shift will provide fodder for MBA programs for years to come, but there are a few areas that have broken the old barriers, using payments to create enduring new value propositions in payments experience.
Mastercard Teams With Marqeta on Instant Vendor Payments

Marqeta has integrated with Mastercard Track Instant Pay to enable instant payment of supplier invoices. With the integration of this virtual card solution that uses machine learning and straight-through processing, the card issuing platform will enable its customers to streamline their authorization of supplier payments and management of cash flow, according to the release, the companies said in a Wednesday (Dec. 7) press release emailed to PYMNTS.
Study: Over Half U.S. and U.K. Retailers Embrace Real-Time Payments

If payments choice is a driver of consumer experiences, real-time payments aim to go further. This, according to findings in the new report, “Navigating Big Retail’s Digital Shift: The New Payments Strategy Evolution,” a PYMNTS and ACI Worldwide collaboration, which found that 65% of non-grocery retailers are adding the payment method, as are 55% of grocery retailers and 56% of convenience stores.
Global Money Transfer Business Requires Ongoing Reinvention Amid Rising Competition

While digitization has transformed the global remittance market, it is far from a one-dimensional process. After all, any money transfer service aiming for global coverage needs to be flexible enough to move money across diverse payment ecosystems and fragmented regulatory landscapes, while meeting the different needs of senders and receivers.
Flying Magazine

Brazilian Startup FlyBIS Inks Deal for 40 Eve eVTOLs

Eve and FlyBIS plan to develop eVTOL service in South America, starting with Brazil. [Courtesy: Eve Air Mobility]. Embraer’s Eve Air Mobility eVTOL operation (NYSE: EVEX) said it signed a letter of intent with Brazilian air mobility startup FlyBIS to develop eVTOL services in Brazil and elsewhere in South America.
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
R.A. Heim

Inflation Relief money still coming to millions of people

rolls of moneyPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving a payment for up to $1,050 from the state of California. (source)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hdogar

The United States of Secrets

A scandalous story with a cup of tea is everyone’s favorite leisure time hobby, but what if these tales turned out to be true? Over the years, many spine-chilling theories have been produced. Many of them turned cold, whereas a few of these theories turned out to be true.
Perwyn Acquires VIXIO Regulatory Intelligence for Gambling Payments Regulation

European private equity investor Perwyn has bought VIXIO Regulatory Intelligence. VIXIO, a London-based FinTech that provides data and intelligence to the gambling payments industry, said in a Monday (Dec. 12) press release that the acquisition will support “the ambitious growth plans of VIXIO’s established management team.”. Perwyn has...
Plooto Raises $20M to Expand Payments Automation Platform

Payments automation platform Plooto has raised $20 million in Series B funding. The company said in a Tuesday (Dec. 13) press release that it will use the new capital to grow its customer base, add new product lines, ramp up hiring and customize its offering for more businesses. “Our vision,...
Card Payments Account for 90% of UK Retail Transactions

Card payments now account for nearly 90% of all retail transactions in the U.K. The findings from the British Retail Consortium’s (BRC) 2022 Payments Survey reveal that debit cards have continued to gain ground as the preferred payment method in the U.K., accounting for 67.28% of all retail transactions in 2021. This represented a total value of 282 billion pounds ($345.7 billion) , an 18% increase from 2020 figures.
