Read full article on original website
Related
Banks and FinTechs Enter New Phase of B2B Payments Partnerships
In the new connected economy, FinTechs and banks have new ways to serve clients. Sorting out the successes and learnings of the pandemic’s digital shift will provide fodder for MBA programs for years to come, but there are a few areas that have broken the old barriers, using payments to create enduring new value propositions in payments experience.
Mastercard Teams With Marqeta on Instant Vendor Payments
Marqeta has integrated with Mastercard Track Instant Pay to enable instant payment of supplier invoices. With the integration of this virtual card solution that uses machine learning and straight-through processing, the card issuing platform will enable its customers to streamline their authorization of supplier payments and management of cash flow, according to the release, the companies said in a Wednesday (Dec. 7) press release emailed to PYMNTS.
Study: Over Half U.S. and U.K. Retailers Embrace Real-Time Payments
If payments choice is a driver of consumer experiences, real-time payments aim to go further. This, according to findings in the new report, “Navigating Big Retail’s Digital Shift: The New Payments Strategy Evolution,” a PYMNTS and ACI Worldwide collaboration, which found that 65% of non-grocery retailers are adding the payment method, as are 55% of grocery retailers and 56% of convenience stores.
Global Money Transfer Business Requires Ongoing Reinvention Amid Rising Competition
While digitization has transformed the global remittance market, it is far from a one-dimensional process. After all, any money transfer service aiming for global coverage needs to be flexible enough to move money across diverse payment ecosystems and fragmented regulatory landscapes, while meeting the different needs of senders and receivers.
Flying Magazine
Brazilian Startup FlyBIS Inks Deal for 40 Eve eVTOLs
Eve and FlyBIS plan to develop eVTOL service in South America, starting with Brazil. [Courtesy: Eve Air Mobility]. Embraer’s Eve Air Mobility eVTOL operation (NYSE: EVEX) said it signed a letter of intent with Brazilian air mobility startup FlyBIS to develop eVTOL services in Brazil and elsewhere in South America.
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently Close
The reason behind the closing is said to be strategic in nature. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and BizJournals.com.
Inflation Relief money still coming to millions of people
rolls of moneyPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving a payment for up to $1,050 from the state of California. (source)
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
Rolling red carpet to Africans, US warns of 'destabilizing' China, Russia
The United States warned Tuesday that China and Russia were destabilizing Africa with their growing inroads as it rolled out the red carpet to the continent's leaders and pledged billions of dollars in support. Austin said China was expanding its footprint in Africa "on a daily basis" through its growing economic influence.
The United States of Secrets
A scandalous story with a cup of tea is everyone’s favorite leisure time hobby, but what if these tales turned out to be true? Over the years, many spine-chilling theories have been produced. Many of them turned cold, whereas a few of these theories turned out to be true.
‘The Merchant of Death Is Back in Action’
The inside story of how U.S. agents took down Viktor Bout, the world’s most notorious arms trader, and why they’re worried about what comes next.
Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest person—and the amount he’s lost this year is enough to land 4th place on the list
Investors have taken a tentative approach to Tesla in the wake of Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of social media platform Twitter.
Germany entirely dependent on imports for 14 critical raw materials - study
BERLIN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Germany is highly dependent on imports for many crucial raw materials and often relies entirely on other countries to meet demand, according to a study seen by Reuters, which warned that much of this reliance was on authoritarian regimes.
Perwyn Acquires VIXIO Regulatory Intelligence for Gambling Payments Regulation
European private equity investor Perwyn has bought VIXIO Regulatory Intelligence. VIXIO, a London-based FinTech that provides data and intelligence to the gambling payments industry, said in a Monday (Dec. 12) press release that the acquisition will support “the ambitious growth plans of VIXIO’s established management team.”. Perwyn has...
Plooto Raises $20M to Expand Payments Automation Platform
Payments automation platform Plooto has raised $20 million in Series B funding. The company said in a Tuesday (Dec. 13) press release that it will use the new capital to grow its customer base, add new product lines, ramp up hiring and customize its offering for more businesses. “Our vision,...
Card Payments Account for 90% of UK Retail Transactions
Card payments now account for nearly 90% of all retail transactions in the U.K. The findings from the British Retail Consortium’s (BRC) 2022 Payments Survey reveal that debit cards have continued to gain ground as the preferred payment method in the U.K., accounting for 67.28% of all retail transactions in 2021. This represented a total value of 282 billion pounds ($345.7 billion) , an 18% increase from 2020 figures.
Stimulus Checks 2022: State Relief Checks, Tax Implications and More of the Biggest Topics of 2022
Although the federal government did not issue any economic impact payments -- aka stimulus checks -- in 2022, some states took it upon themselves to offer financial relief to eligible residents to...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0