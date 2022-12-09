ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston Parish, LA

KTBS

Louisiana voters approved three constitutional amendments

(The Center Square) — Louisiana voters approved three constitutional amendments and elected a new Public Service Commission member on Saturday. Democrat Davante Lewis defeated three-term incumbent Democrat Lambert Boissiere III for the PSC seat in a runoff with 59% of the vote. Voters approved Amendment 1 by 73.44%, with...
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

Complete results from Louisiana’s Dec. 10, 2022 election

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Voters went to the polls Dec. 10 to decide several runoff elections and ballot measures in Acadiana and across the state. Among the races decided Saturday were Lafayette City Court Judge, the mayors of Opelousas and Crowley and three proposed amendments to the state constitution. Results will update automatically throughout […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following is a list of closures announced due to the threat of possible severe weather. All East Baton Rouge Parish School System campuses will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14. All West Baton Rouge Parish Schools will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Extracurricular...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2022 ELECTION RESULTS: Dec. 10 Runoff

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s election day in Louisiana, and people voted on some important races in their parishes. The polls closed at 8 p.m. Davante Lewis (D): 53,001 (59%) (I) Lambert C. Boissiere III (D): (36,098 (41%) 1ST CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEAL JUDGE - 2ND DIST., SUBDIST....
LOUISIANA STATE
postsouth.com

Two votes decide runoff for Plaquemine District 6 Selectman

The difference between a win and loss came down to two votes in the race for the District VI seat on the Plaquemine Board of Selectmen. Natasha Johnson won the race with 188 votes, while opponent Cody Edmond tallied 186. Edmond outdrew Johnson, 74-50, in the early voting period. Johnson...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
GATOR 99.5

Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday

Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Davante Lewis becomes Louisiana’s first openly LGBTQ person elected to state government

With his upset win Saturday to the Public Service Commission, Davante Lewis became the first openly LGBTQ person ever elected to a state-level office in Louisiana. He is also the first openly LGBTQ Black person elected in state history.  “I think it’s important that our elected officials start to reflect the actual people of our […] The post Davante Lewis becomes Louisiana’s first openly LGBTQ person elected to state government appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Ask The Trooper: Driving in Severe Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop G continues efforts to promote public safety. For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about driving in severe weather. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask...
SHREVEPORT, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge doctor convicted of 20 counts of distribution of controlled substances

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A grand jury convicts a 64-year-old Baton Rouge doctor for 20 counts of distributing controlled substances on Friday, Dec. 9. According to United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., Dr. Randy Lamartiniere was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 27, 2021. After a five-day trial, Lamartiniere was convicted of 20 counts of distribution of controlled substances. From about March 2015 through Jan. 2016, Lamartiniere wrote medical prescriptions for large quantities of Adderall, fentanyl, hydrocodone, methadone, oxycodone, and oxymorphone, in exchange for cash. Lamartiniere reportedly charged a fee ranging between $100 and $300 per visit, without accepting any forms of health insurance. Lamartiniere would then prescribe a controlled substance that was not for medical purposes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Morning Crash on LA 1036

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Morning Crash on LA 1036. Holden, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 8:30 a.m. on December 12, 2022, troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash on LA 1036 near John Barber Road in Livingston Parish. Holden, Louisiana resident Mark Randall Crayton Jr., 34, perished as a result of the accident.
HOLDEN, LA
KTBS

Louisiana's Landry leads $10B opioid deal with CVS and Walgreens

(The Center Square) — CVS and Walgreens have agreed to pay state and local governments more than a combined $10 billion to settle lawsuits spawned by the opioid crisis. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, who helped lead the negotiations, described CVS’ agreement to pay $5 billion and Walgreens’ $5.7 billion settlement, as "another step forward in our fight to combat the opioid crisis."
LOUISIANA STATE

