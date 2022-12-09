Read full article on original website
KTBS
Louisiana voters approved three constitutional amendments
(The Center Square) — Louisiana voters approved three constitutional amendments and elected a new Public Service Commission member on Saturday. Democrat Davante Lewis defeated three-term incumbent Democrat Lambert Boissiere III for the PSC seat in a runoff with 59% of the vote. Voters approved Amendment 1 by 73.44%, with...
KTBS
Louisiana legislators look to hold back $50 million from sewer and water projects
Lawmakers on Louisiana’s Water Sector Commission recommended the state hold off on allocating the entire $450 million set aside for local water and sewer upgrades this year, citing concerns the money wouldn’t be spent evenly across the state. The legislators disagreed with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration over...
NOLA.com
This Louisiana trend helped a progressive challenger steamroll a 17-year incumbent
Public Service Commissioner Lambert Boissiere of New Orleans started his re-election bid with a respectable warchest, three terms under his belt and the backing of some of the state’s most powerful Democrats. It ended in a rout. Boissiere got crushed by nearly 20 points by Davante Lewis, a 30-year-old...
KTBS
Audit says Louisiana tourism office needs to do more to measure its effectiveness
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Office of Tourism should do more to measure the effectiveness of advertising contracts and to improve transparency on how tourism money is spent, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued an audit report for LOT last week that analyzed the...
brproud.com
Storm Info: Baton Rouge, surrounding area closures & sandbag, shelter locations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Due to the threat of severe weather to the region from late Tuesday night throughout Wednesday, December 14, a number of local institutions and offices are announcing closures as well as sandbag and shelter locations. A running list of office and institutional closures, shelters,...
Here’s how the Louisiana Constitution will change after Dec. 10 election
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana voters have amended the state constitution in the Dec. 10 runoff election. Three proposed amendments were on the ballot, one requiring U.S. citizenship to register to vote in Louisiana, and the other two requiring Senate approval of specific appointments by the governor. Voters approved all three. Voters approved the […]
Complete results from Louisiana’s Dec. 10, 2022 election
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Voters went to the polls Dec. 10 to decide several runoff elections and ballot measures in Acadiana and across the state. Among the races decided Saturday were Lafayette City Court Judge, the mayors of Opelousas and Crowley and three proposed amendments to the state constitution. Results will update automatically throughout […]
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following is a list of closures announced due to the threat of possible severe weather. All East Baton Rouge Parish School System campuses will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14. All West Baton Rouge Parish Schools will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Extracurricular...
2022 ELECTION RESULTS: Dec. 10 Runoff
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s election day in Louisiana, and people voted on some important races in their parishes. The polls closed at 8 p.m. Davante Lewis (D): 53,001 (59%) (I) Lambert C. Boissiere III (D): (36,098 (41%) 1ST CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEAL JUDGE - 2ND DIST., SUBDIST....
postsouth.com
Two votes decide runoff for Plaquemine District 6 Selectman
The difference between a win and loss came down to two votes in the race for the District VI seat on the Plaquemine Board of Selectmen. Natasha Johnson won the race with 188 votes, while opponent Cody Edmond tallied 186. Edmond outdrew Johnson, 74-50, in the early voting period. Johnson...
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
Davante Lewis becomes Louisiana’s first openly LGBTQ person elected to state government
With his upset win Saturday to the Public Service Commission, Davante Lewis became the first openly LGBTQ person ever elected to a state-level office in Louisiana. He is also the first openly LGBTQ Black person elected in state history. “I think it’s important that our elected officials start to reflect the actual people of our […] The post Davante Lewis becomes Louisiana’s first openly LGBTQ person elected to state government appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
KTBS
Ask The Trooper: Driving in Severe Weather
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop G continues efforts to promote public safety. For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about driving in severe weather. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask...
theadvocate.com
Connie Bernard ousted from Baton Rouge school board; see other results here
Voters ousted controversial East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member Connie Bernard on Saturday night, while keeping another incumbent and selecting two newcomers to join the board. Bernard lost with 47% of the vote to to Katie Kennison's 53%, according to complete but unofficial results. Mike Gaudet held onto his...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge doctor convicted of 20 counts of distribution of controlled substances
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A grand jury convicts a 64-year-old Baton Rouge doctor for 20 counts of distributing controlled substances on Friday, Dec. 9. According to United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., Dr. Randy Lamartiniere was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 27, 2021. After a five-day trial, Lamartiniere was convicted of 20 counts of distribution of controlled substances. From about March 2015 through Jan. 2016, Lamartiniere wrote medical prescriptions for large quantities of Adderall, fentanyl, hydrocodone, methadone, oxycodone, and oxymorphone, in exchange for cash. Lamartiniere reportedly charged a fee ranging between $100 and $300 per visit, without accepting any forms of health insurance. Lamartiniere would then prescribe a controlled substance that was not for medical purposes.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Morning Crash on LA 1036
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Morning Crash on LA 1036. Holden, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 8:30 a.m. on December 12, 2022, troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash on LA 1036 near John Barber Road in Livingston Parish. Holden, Louisiana resident Mark Randall Crayton Jr., 34, perished as a result of the accident.
NOLA.com
The Road Home program shortchanged low-income homeowners in Louisiana. New data proves it.
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Times-Picayune | The Advocate and WWL-TV. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. The complaints started as soon as Louisiana launched its massive program to help homeowners...
NOLA.com
Snow in Louisiana? Here's what forecasters are saying about the cold front on the way.
A massive winter storm that's dumping inches of snow across the Midwest is heading south and expected to reach Louisiana late Tuesday. A cold front is expected to follow. Severe storms — tornadoes, flash floods and hail — are the biggest threats for Louisiana. But, the cold weather has spawned talk of a White Christmas in parts of the Bayou State.
KTBS
Louisiana's Landry leads $10B opioid deal with CVS and Walgreens
(The Center Square) — CVS and Walgreens have agreed to pay state and local governments more than a combined $10 billion to settle lawsuits spawned by the opioid crisis. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, who helped lead the negotiations, described CVS’ agreement to pay $5 billion and Walgreens’ $5.7 billion settlement, as "another step forward in our fight to combat the opioid crisis."
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Nov. 28 to Dec. 2
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week. Assumption Parish:. Elven Johnson, 4258 Hwy 90 East Des Allemonds, LA., age...
