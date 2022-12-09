ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nshoremag.com

7 North Shore Bakers Share Their Favorite Holiday Desserts

’Tis the season to say yes to dessert. Time to rid yourself of restrictions and savor the sweetness of the myriad of holiday confections swirling by on dessert trays. Did you ever wonder what bakers and pastry chefs fancy for their holiday treats? We did and rounded up a few of the top bakers from the North Shore to tell us their sweet secrets.
AMESBURY, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Dynasty coming to an end with restaurant closing Jan. 21

The restaurant offerings in Hopkinton will be a little less diverse next year. After 30 years of serving local residents Chinese and Japanese food, the Dynasty Chinese Restaurant and Lounge will close on Jan. 21. “We are getting older, our lease is expiring and the pandemic changed a lot of...
HOPKINTON, MA
Mashed

Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket

Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
LOWELL, MA
Boston

Here’s how much snow fell in Mass. on Sunday

The wintry weather caused car crashes all over Massachusetts. Boston finally saw its first snow of the winter Sunday evening, and the wintry mix caused crashes all over the state. Western Massachusetts saw the most snow by far, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), with eastern Lenox recording nine...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

These Mass. cities got perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality

“Now, more than ever, we need our cities and municipalities to be places where all people are guaranteed the safety and protection they deserve." Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores for LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies, and programs. The Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Bridgewater Triangle, The Alleged Paranormal Vortex Of Southern Massachusetts

From ghosts to UFO sightings to a Bigfoot-like creature, legends claim that the Bridgewater Triangle has long been home to a variety of unexplained occurrences. You may be familiar with the Bermuda Triangle, the mysterious region where, legend has it, all aircraft and ships disappear. But did you know there’s another triangular region known for supernatural activity in the United States?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

These igloos and fire pits are open this winter

A running list of igloo and fire pit hangouts available for booking. As Massachusetts residents seek socially distant ways to dine and hang out this winter amid the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants and other venues have answered the call by offering private igloos and fire pits. Boston’s Evergreen Eatery + Cafe...
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Maine Maritime Academy Student From York Remembered After Crash

A vigil was held for the four Maine Maritime Academy students who died in a car crash early Saturday morning, including Brian Kenealy, 20, of York. A 2013 Range Rover with seven people driving south on Shore Road (Route 166) in Castine went off the road, struck a tree, and burst into flames around 2:05 a.m., according to Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss.
YORK, ME
fallriverreporter.com

Well-known Massachusetts boat captain agrees to plea deal concerning illegal sale of blue fin tuna

Gloucester – A well-known Massachusetts boat captain has agreed to a plea deal concerning the illegal sale of blue fin tuna. According to Massachusetts Enivronmental Police, in October of 2021, Officers assigned to the Massachusetts Environmental Police Offshore Patrol Boats initiated an investigation into the illegal sale of Blue Fin Tuna, a federally regulated highly migratory species.
GLOUCESTER, MA
Boston Globe

Wynn eyes expansion of Everett casino — including gambling — on big site across Broadway

Casino operator plans entertainment complex across the street, and needs state Gaming Commission OK to include poker rooms and sports betting there. Wynn Resorts’ newest vision for the company’s land across Broadway from its Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett includes two hotels with ballrooms, three parking garages, a theater, restaurants, clubs — 1.8 million square feet of development in all.
EVERETT, MA
The Maine Writer

Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very Ugly

In the Boston suburb of Dedham, Massachusetts, town library manager Lisa Desmond announced the decision to not put up the annual Christmas tree this holiday, and that really became the war on Christmas. Desmond posted on Facebook that the library would not be putting up the annual Christmas tree this year after learning in conversations with the library director that the tree made some people uncomfortable last year.
DEDHAM, MA
Boston

2 Boston restaurants are among the 100 best in America in 2022, according to OpenTable

They are among the "most beloved restaurants coast-to-coast." Two Back Bay restaurants left a lasting impression on OpenTable users this year. The online restaurant reservation service company released a list of the top 100 restaurants for 2022, and Abe & Louie’s and Atlantic Fish Co. made the cut. The site says are among the “most beloved restaurants coast-to-coast.”
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy