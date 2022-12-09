Read full article on original website
Chelsea, MA extends guaranteed income program, gives 650 families $400 a month for 3 additional monthsBeth TorresChelsea, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
nshoremag.com
5 Kitchen Storage Must-Haves from Wakefield’s Metropolitan Cabinets & Countertops
When you’re renovating a kitchen, it’s easy to spend a lot of time thinking about what the exterior of your cabinets will look like. White finishes or something a bit more colorful? Brushed nickel hardware or shiny brass?. SPONSORED CONTENT WITH METROPOLITAN CABINET. It is also essential, however,...
nshoremag.com
7 North Shore Bakers Share Their Favorite Holiday Desserts
’Tis the season to say yes to dessert. Time to rid yourself of restrictions and savor the sweetness of the myriad of holiday confections swirling by on dessert trays. Did you ever wonder what bakers and pastry chefs fancy for their holiday treats? We did and rounded up a few of the top bakers from the North Shore to tell us their sweet secrets.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Massachusetts
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding.
hopkintonindependent.com
Dynasty coming to an end with restaurant closing Jan. 21
The restaurant offerings in Hopkinton will be a little less diverse next year. After 30 years of serving local residents Chinese and Japanese food, the Dynasty Chinese Restaurant and Lounge will close on Jan. 21. “We are getting older, our lease is expiring and the pandemic changed a lot of...
Bradford’s Skateland is No More, Demolished to Make Way for Housing, Retail and City Park
The former Haverhill Skateland—a Bradford entertainment landmark for 71 years—is no more, coming down in recent days to make way for a 290-unit housing development, park, restaurant and retail complex along the Merrimack River. Peter Carbone, whose family built and opened Skateland across from the Bradford train station,...
Man's Description of New Restaurant Opening in Boston Is Totally Priceless
We're sold on eating here!
Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket
Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
Here’s how much snow fell in Mass. on Sunday
The wintry weather caused car crashes all over Massachusetts. Boston finally saw its first snow of the winter Sunday evening, and the wintry mix caused crashes all over the state. Western Massachusetts saw the most snow by far, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), with eastern Lenox recording nine...
These Mass. cities got perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality
“Now, more than ever, we need our cities and municipalities to be places where all people are guaranteed the safety and protection they deserve." Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores for LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies, and programs. The Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown,...
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Bridgewater Triangle, The Alleged Paranormal Vortex Of Southern Massachusetts
From ghosts to UFO sightings to a Bigfoot-like creature, legends claim that the Bridgewater Triangle has long been home to a variety of unexplained occurrences. You may be familiar with the Bermuda Triangle, the mysterious region where, legend has it, all aircraft and ships disappear. But did you know there’s another triangular region known for supernatural activity in the United States?
Boston Globe
These igloos and fire pits are open this winter
A running list of igloo and fire pit hangouts available for booking. As Massachusetts residents seek socially distant ways to dine and hang out this winter amid the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants and other venues have answered the call by offering private igloos and fire pits. Boston’s Evergreen Eatery + Cafe...
Maine Maritime Academy Student From York Remembered After Crash
A vigil was held for the four Maine Maritime Academy students who died in a car crash early Saturday morning, including Brian Kenealy, 20, of York. A 2013 Range Rover with seven people driving south on Shore Road (Route 166) in Castine went off the road, struck a tree, and burst into flames around 2:05 a.m., according to Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss.
fallriverreporter.com
Well-known Massachusetts boat captain agrees to plea deal concerning illegal sale of blue fin tuna
Gloucester – A well-known Massachusetts boat captain has agreed to a plea deal concerning the illegal sale of blue fin tuna. According to Massachusetts Enivronmental Police, in October of 2021, Officers assigned to the Massachusetts Environmental Police Offshore Patrol Boats initiated an investigation into the illegal sale of Blue Fin Tuna, a federally regulated highly migratory species.
Boston Globe
Wynn eyes expansion of Everett casino — including gambling — on big site across Broadway
Casino operator plans entertainment complex across the street, and needs state Gaming Commission OK to include poker rooms and sports betting there. Wynn Resorts’ newest vision for the company’s land across Broadway from its Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett includes two hotels with ballrooms, three parking garages, a theater, restaurants, clubs — 1.8 million square feet of development in all.
Luxury Home of the Week: A historic N.H. farm compound tied to horse racing for $19.7m
Including a Shingle-style main house, a guest house, multiple barns, and three additional building lots. It’s difficult to pick which element of this week’s luxury home pick is the most eye-popping. There’s the 11,320 total square feet of indoor space and 47.5 acres of lawn, pastures, meadow, pond, and marshland – not to mention the $19,695,000 price tag.
Maine man last seen after getting locked out of vehicle reported missing in Peabody
PEABODY, Mass. — Peabody Police are searching for a Maine man who was last seen after he was locked out of his vehicle in a North Shore town. Michael Gray, 31, called the police Saturday night for assistance getting into his locked vehicle. When entry could not be gained, he was given a ride to a family member’s workplace on Main Street in Peabody.
This Massachusetts City Is Dubbed ‘The Christmas City’
Tis the season to be merry and bright, right? Folks across the commonwealth are always looking for a festive place to take the family during the Christmas holiday. As a child, I remember my parents taking me to a house in Peabody, MA that was just magical. Lights galore!. Sort...
NECN
Residents ‘Horrified' Over Proposed Solar Farm Near Waltham/Lexington Line
Jim Troy moved out to a stretch of Waltham, Massachusetts, for peace and quiet; his backyard opens up to a large swath of wilderness. "I like the nature, I like the people," Troy said. Lauren Luallen loved the feel of the neighborhood, too; it's a big reason why she picked...
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very Ugly
In the Boston suburb of Dedham, Massachusetts, town library manager Lisa Desmond announced the decision to not put up the annual Christmas tree this holiday, and that really became the war on Christmas. Desmond posted on Facebook that the library would not be putting up the annual Christmas tree this year after learning in conversations with the library director that the tree made some people uncomfortable last year.
2 Boston restaurants are among the 100 best in America in 2022, according to OpenTable
They are among the "most beloved restaurants coast-to-coast." Two Back Bay restaurants left a lasting impression on OpenTable users this year. The online restaurant reservation service company released a list of the top 100 restaurants for 2022, and Abe & Louie’s and Atlantic Fish Co. made the cut. The site says are among the “most beloved restaurants coast-to-coast.”
