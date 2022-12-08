Is Solana (SOL) dying? Dogecoin (DOGE) Surges After Elon Teases Twitter 2.0, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Registers 525% Growth In Presale

Read full article on original website
nulltx.com
Oryen Network Raised Over $1 Million In Ongoing Presale, While Solana and Optimism Keep Struggling
Oryen, a top-notch defi protocol achieved tremendous results that yielded over $ 1 million in its ongoing presale. The turn of events in the cryptocurrency market has left many crypto projects like Solana and Optimism struggling to stay afloat. Oryen (ORY) Oryen sets itself as the pinnacle of decentralized finance...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction
A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
u.today
DOGE, XRP, Solana Might Be Key to Watch for This Reason, per David Gokhshtein
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
nulltx.com
Crypto Presales Still Seen As Fastest Profit Potential, Oryen Network Next On The List For ‘Solana Moment?’
Before an Initial Coin Offering, investors have the option to purchase digital assets through cryptocurrency presales. Although presales let investors buy cryptocurrency at steep discounts, it can be challenging to choose a project that is worthwhile investing in. The price of the token can increase when it is launched on...
u.today
Is Solana Becoming Cardano's Sidechain? Charles Hoskinson's Answer to Vote
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com
Michael Saylor Says SEC Should Shut Down XRP, Ethereum, Solana and Other Altcoins for Being Unregistered Securities
Bitcoin (BTC) firebrand Michael Saylor says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be right to shut down essentially all altcoins which he says are being sold as unregistered securities. In a new interview on the PDB Podcast, the former chief executive of MicroStrategy says that many altcoins, especially...
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
u.today
SHIB Emerges on Top Purchased Coins' List as Whales Start Massive Acquisitions
Binance boss says Sam Bankman-Fried's trading firm tried to undermine key token Tether — risking a crypto rout
Binance boss Changpeng Zhao accused Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research of trying to drive down the price of Tether, according to the New York Times. Tether's price is supposed to be fixed at $1 but it has slipped below that several times in 2022. The stablecoin’s collapse would likely trigger a...
nulltx.com
Ethereum Price Analysis & Prediction (Dec 10th) – ETH Drops After Tapping $1300, Bearish Formation in Play
The break and retest pattern appeared finished as Ethereum prepared for a new swing low. The price is still trapped in a supply zone due to low trading volume. A huge sell-off is imminent. Ethereum has started to show signs of weakness again after it tapped $1300 on Monday. The...
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
nulltx.com
Binance Insider Info Suggests Oryen Network May Get BNB Grant And Exchange Listing Early
As the world of cryptocurrency continues to evolve, the Oryen Network is positioning itself as a standout player. According to insider information, this platform may soon be granted a BNB grant and an exchange listing on Binance, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges. This development would position Oryen as a potential leader in the cryptocurrency space, providing investors with a high return on investment and access to a cutting-edge platform.
altcoinbuzz.io
6 COINS That will CRUSH Every other Crypto in December
What if I told you the key to create generational wealth could come down to just identifying and picking a couple of massive potential crypto coins. See half of the job is already done here!. Because in this article, I will be sharing with you 6 altcoins that are set...
decrypt.co
Coinbase CEO Rejects FTX ‘Accounting Error,’ Says Funds Were Obviously ‘Stolen’
Brian Armstrong says only the “most gullible person” would believe an $8 billion hole was due to lackluster accounting. Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong on Saturday condemned Sam Bankman-Fried’s account of how FTX found itself in an $8 billion hole. Armstrong said there is no way billions...
Cathie Wood still sees bitcoin hitting $1 million by 2030 as the current crisis will have the token 'coming out of this smelling like a rose'
Cathie Wood reiterated her forecast of bitcoin hitting $1 million by 2030 in a Bloomberg interview Tuesday. She believes the underlying technology of the blockchain will give bitcoin staying power. "Sometimes you need to battle test, you need to go through crises... to see the survivors." Despite the collapse of...
u.today
Ripple Will Lose Against SEC, Crypto Executive Claims
Gene Hoffman, chief operating officer at blockchain company Chia Network, has predicted that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will defeat Ripple in a closely watched legal battle that will soon stretch into its third year. "The only outcome is that a federal judge will rule that Ripple's sales of...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
nulltx.com
Smart December Investments: Oryen Network, Venus Protocol and COMP
When compared to conventional finance, the DeFi is still relatively new. As a result, we frequently get new and innovative ideas. All investors make decisions, but only those who do so wisely and with sufficient knowledge profit significantly from cryptocurrency. Oryen Network, Venus Protocol, and COMP have all been referred...
LISTEN: Bitcoin to rise over a $1M per token in the near future
Bill Ulivieri, owner of Cenacle Capital Management, joins us to discuss the coming end of the so-called crypto winter and makes the case for Bitcoin to rise over a million dollars per token in the near future.
