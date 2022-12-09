Read full article on original website
PCM Basketball Teams Swept by North Mahaska
The PCM basketball teams hosted North Mahaska in a non-conference doubleheader Tuesday night and were swept, with the girls falling 51-41 and the boys 75-46 with both games heard live on the KRLS3 stream at KNIAKRLS.com. The PCM and North Mahaska girls were locked in a defensive struggle through the...
Indianola Boys Basketball Wins, Girls Fall at Ankeny
The Indianola boys and girls basketball teams played a non-conference doubleheader against old rival Ankeny on the road Monday evening, the boys pulling out a 62-55 victory and the girls falling 76-41 in a doubleheader heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Hawks could not miss in the first quarter of...
Twin Cedars Heads To Moravia Tonight
The Twin Cedars Basketball Squads head to Moravia tonight in the Bluegrass Conference. The Saber girls had a difficult weekend losing to Mormon Trail and Albia and stand at 4-3 while Moravia had stumbled out to a 1-3 start to the season. For the boys, it is a homecoming for Coach Mateo Varese as he is a graduate of Moravia and played for the MoHawks Coach Brian Bickel. Varese tells KNIA/KRLS Sports he has been looking forward to this night for a long time.
Pella Hosts Fairfield for Basketball Twinbill
Fairfield makes the trip to Pella tonight for a non-conference basketball doubleheader against the Dutch. The Pella girls come in at 3-2 overall and will take on a Trojan squad that is 0-5 and looking for it’s first victory over the green-and-white in the Bound era, as the Dutch have won all 12 meetings since 2007.
Pella Bowlers Split with Davis County
The Pella boys bowling team had one of their best meets of the season so far while the girls were narrowly defeated by Davis County Monday afternoon. In an impressive boys match, the Dutch won 2758-2393, while the girls fell 1870-1826. Pella’s boys were led by Carter Failor topping the 400 mark in a two-game individual score at 428, followed by Travis Ware (361) and Elijah Ruckman (358). Anna DeNooy broke the 300 pin mark for the Dutch girls (302), followed by Mallory Westerkamp (234).
Borcherding-Johnson wins 285-pound title at Baltzley Invitational; Norwalk girls winless at Centennial Duals, bowlers fall to Osky
Highlighted by Maddux Borcherding-Johnson’s championship finish at 285 pounds, the Norwalk boys wrestlers placed eighth out of 14 teams in Saturday’s Frank Baltzley Invitational at Johnston. Borcherding-Johnson, who is ranked 2nd in Iowa’s Class 3A, pinned his first two opponents in less than a minute before downing top-ranked...
Severe Illness Wipes Out Melcher-Dallas vs. Diagonal
Due to severe illness at Diagonal Schools, the Melcher-Dallas boys and girls basketball squads will not be making the trip to Diagonal tonight. The games were supposed to start a busy week for the Saints, who are also scheduled to host Seymour at Southeast Warren High School on Thursday, then play arch rival Twin Cedars on Friday. The Thursday and Friday games are still on as scheduled. Melcher-Dallas School Officials tells KNIA Sports that the games with Diagonal will be rescheduled to a later date.
Special Olympics Iowa Announces Randy Spurr to be Inducted into Hall of Fame
Special Olympics Iowa has announced retired Warren County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Randy Spurr will be inducted into the Special Olympics Iowa Hall of Fame. Spurr has been organizing the annual Warren County Polar Plunge since 2007, and also participates annually in the Plane Pull, the Norwalk Dodgeball Tournament, and the Law Enforcement Torch Run in addition to other Special Olympics Iowa fundraisers.
Helen Laverna Smith
Funeral services for Helen Laverna Smith, 87, of Ankeny, formerly of Oskaloosa, will be held on Thursday, December 15, at 11:00 a.m. in the Central Church in. Oskaloosa with Pastor Jon Nelson officiation. Burial will follow services in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 14, at the Bates Funeral Chapel with the family present from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening to greet relatives and guests. Memorials may be made to On With Life in Ankeny.
Darrell “Charlie” Bowers
Funeral services for Darrell “Charlie” Bowers age 71, of Melcher-Dallas will be Saturday, December 17th at 11:00am at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Melcher-Dallas with burial and Veteran Honors following the service at the Bauer Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at the Dallcher American Legion Post 632. Family will receive friends on Friday evening from 4:00-6:00pm at the funeral home.
Carole Nichol
A funeral service for Carole Nichol, age 78 of Newell and former Knoxville resident, will be held Saturday, December 17th at 10:30 a.m. at Bybee & Davis Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Zion Cemetery in Pershing, Iowa. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday at the Bybee & Davis Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.
Michael James Lane
Visitation for Michael James Lane, age 85, of Knoxville, will be held on Thursday, December 15th, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. A funeral mass will take place at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church on Friday, December 16th, at 10:30 A.M. Following mass, a luncheon will be held at the church. A private family burial will be held at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Mike’s memory to the Knoxville Hospital Don & Margaret Long Infusion Center or the Knoxville Public Library. Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville is assisting Mike’s family with his arrangements.
IN DEPTH: “Heart of Pella Project”
What’s happening with the Pella Community Center, and what’s the Heart of Pella Project? Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Arvin and Pati Van Zante. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify |...
Vermeer Expanding to Des Moines Location
Vermeer Corporation has announced their plans to open a new manufacturing operation in Des Moines. Utilizing existing manufacturing facilities located just off the Interstate 80/35/235 Northeast mixmaster, Vermeer is hiring 60 – 80 people with the goal to begin manufacturing critical parts in February. Headquartered in Pella, the family-owned-and-operated...
Southeast Warren Schools Closing Early Today Due to Illnesses, Multiple Other Schools Affected
The Southeast Warren Community School District will be dismissed at 1:30pm today and be canceled tomorrow, December 13th due to student and staff illness. Multiple schools across south central Iowa have been affected by seasonal illness including colds, flu, COVID-19, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) leading to schools closing. Indianola...
Dawn Marie Reed
Private family graveside services were held in the Belmont Cemetery for Dawn Marie Reed, 53, of Des Moines. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Construction Trades Class Works on Knoxville Home
Jordan Downing is the Construction Trades Instructor in Knoxville. He and his Knoxville class of nine students are currently working on building a Knoxville family a new home construction project at 502 West Rock Island Street. Groundbreaking ceremonies for the Habitat for Humanity home were held at the site back...
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Meredith Tipping
Our guest on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Meredith Tipping, Knoxville High School Band Director as we talk about the Knoxville High School Winter Band and Choir Concert December 19. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to...
Indianola Parks and Rec Tunes and Treats Christmas Show Today
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting a Christmas show for their next Tunes and Treats concert this afternoon, featuring vocalist Gina Gedler and keyboardist Ben Hagen. Becky Lane with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News the show will bring holiday cheer and feature songs such as Christmas Time is Here, Baby It’s Cold Outside, Let It Snow, and many more. The concert will be at 2pm at the Indianola Activity Center, with all invited.
Knoxville School Board Meets
The Knoxville School Board met in regular session last night. The board approved a fundraising request, action plans, graduation requests, among other matters. A public hearing was set for January 9 at 5:30 p.m. for the 2023-2024 school calendar. There was a change order that was approved by the board...
