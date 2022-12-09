Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kniakrls.com
Pella Hosts Fairfield for Basketball Twinbill
Fairfield makes the trip to Pella tonight for a non-conference basketball doubleheader against the Dutch. The Pella girls come in at 3-2 overall and will take on a Trojan squad that is 0-5 and looking for it’s first victory over the green-and-white in the Bound era, as the Dutch have won all 12 meetings since 2007.
kniakrls.com
Pella Bowlers Split with Davis County
The Pella boys bowling team had one of their best meets of the season so far while the girls were narrowly defeated by Davis County Monday afternoon. In an impressive boys match, the Dutch won 2758-2393, while the girls fell 1870-1826. Pella’s boys were led by Carter Failor topping the 400 mark in a two-game individual score at 428, followed by Travis Ware (361) and Elijah Ruckman (358). Anna DeNooy broke the 300 pin mark for the Dutch girls (302), followed by Mallory Westerkamp (234).
kniakrls.com
Twin Cedars Heads To Moravia Tonight
The Twin Cedars Basketball Squads head to Moravia tonight in the Bluegrass Conference. The Saber girls had a difficult weekend losing to Mormon Trail and Albia and stand at 4-3 while Moravia had stumbled out to a 1-3 start to the season. For the boys, it is a homecoming for Coach Mateo Varese as he is a graduate of Moravia and played for the MoHawks Coach Brian Bickel. Varese tells KNIA/KRLS Sports he has been looking forward to this night for a long time.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Boys Basketball Wins, Girls Fall at Ankeny
The Indianola boys and girls basketball teams played a non-conference doubleheader against old rival Ankeny on the road Monday evening, the boys pulling out a 62-55 victory and the girls falling 76-41 in a doubleheader heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Hawks could not miss in the first quarter of...
kniakrls.com
PCM Basketball Teams Swept by North Mahaska
The PCM basketball teams hosted North Mahaska in a non-conference doubleheader Tuesday night and were swept, with the girls falling 51-41 and the boys 75-46 with both games heard live on the KRLS3 stream at KNIAKRLS.com. The PCM and North Mahaska girls were locked in a defensive struggle through the...
kniakrls.com
Borcherding-Johnson wins 285-pound title at Baltzley Invitational; Norwalk girls winless at Centennial Duals, bowlers fall to Osky
Highlighted by Maddux Borcherding-Johnson’s championship finish at 285 pounds, the Norwalk boys wrestlers placed eighth out of 14 teams in Saturday’s Frank Baltzley Invitational at Johnston. Borcherding-Johnson, who is ranked 2nd in Iowa’s Class 3A, pinned his first two opponents in less than a minute before downing top-ranked...
kniakrls.com
PCM Boys Wrestling Takes 4th at Saydel Wrestling Invitational
The PCM boys wrestling squad traveled to Des Moines Saturday for the Saydel Wrestling Invitational and brought home a 4th place finish. The Mustangs had two individual champions on the day, with Tucker Wheeler winning the 138 lbs. division and Kaden Clark taking the title in the 285 lbs. division. PCM also had two runner-up finishers in the invitational in Remington Fry at 126 lbs. and Wyatt Wheeler at 170 lbs. Overall, the Mustangs scored 168 team points on the day.
kniakrls.com
Severe Illness Wipes Out Melcher-Dallas vs. Diagonal
Due to severe illness at Diagonal Schools, the Melcher-Dallas boys and girls basketball squads will not be making the trip to Diagonal tonight. The games were supposed to start a busy week for the Saints, who are also scheduled to host Seymour at Southeast Warren High School on Thursday, then play arch rival Twin Cedars on Friday. The Thursday and Friday games are still on as scheduled. Melcher-Dallas School Officials tells KNIA Sports that the games with Diagonal will be rescheduled to a later date.
kniakrls.com
Twin Cedars Girls Basketball Falls To Albia On Saturday
The Twin Cedars Girls Basketball Squad fell to Albia on Saturday 54-37. The Sabers struggled offensively against the bigger Lady Dees. Rylee Dunkin was the only player for Twin Cedars in double figures with 11 points. Kisha Reed again had a double figure rebound day with 11. The Sabers will travel, along with the boys to Moravia on Tuesday.
kniakrls.com
A busy Saturday for Pleasantville Sports Teams
The Pleasantville varsity wrestling team won the Tri-County Wrestling Tournament Title Saturday by crowning five champions and scoring 197.5 points along the way. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont was runner-up with 182.5 points followed by West Branch in third with 173.5 points in the 11-team field. Winning titles for the Trojans were Tommy Booth...
kniakrls.com
Simpson Basketball Teams Split at Wartburg
The Simpson men’s basketball team continued their streak to start the season with a 79-67 win at Wartburg on Saturday, while the Storm women again struggled in a 72-58 loss. Neither team could find an advantage in the first half of the men’s game, as both teams struggled from the start, however the Storm built a 19-10 lead only to see that wilt away as the Knights recovered to take a 37-34 lead at the break. The Storm dominated the final 20 minutes however after an early Wartburg run to take a 10-point lead, as they outscored Wartburg 45-30 in the half and held on for the ARC win. Andrew Curran scored 19, while Andrew Gibb scored 16 and grabbed 13 rebounds.
kniakrls.com
Melcher-Dallas Basketball Dominates Meskwaki Settlement
The Melcher-Dallas Basketball Squads had a little fun in their Saturday matinee with Meskwaki Settlement with the girls rolling to a 56-20 win and the boys taking the Warriors behind the woodshed in an 80-14 pasting. Addi Wadle broke out of her season-opening slump with 22 points. The Saints also dominated on the boards with Brooklyn Metz grabbing 18 rebounds and Gabby Overgaard gobbling up 16. The Saints will have another similar schedule to this past week with a game at Diagonal on Tuesday, hosting Seymour at Southeast Warren on Thursday, and playing arch-rival Twin Cedars on Friday.
kniakrls.com
Reed Hoskins Hired as Simpson Head Football Coach
Simpson College Director of Athletics Marty Bell announced today the hiring of Reed Hoskins as the new head coach of the Simpson football program. Hoskins will be formally introduced as the 34th head coach in program history at a news conference at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 inside Hubbell Hall at Kent Campus Center.
kniakrls.com
Special Olympics Iowa Announces Randy Spurr to be Inducted into Hall of Fame
Special Olympics Iowa has announced retired Warren County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Randy Spurr will be inducted into the Special Olympics Iowa Hall of Fame. Spurr has been organizing the annual Warren County Polar Plunge since 2007, and also participates annually in the Plane Pull, the Norwalk Dodgeball Tournament, and the Law Enforcement Torch Run in addition to other Special Olympics Iowa fundraisers.
kniakrls.com
Helen Laverna Smith
Funeral services for Helen Laverna Smith, 87, of Ankeny, formerly of Oskaloosa, will be held on Thursday, December 15, at 11:00 a.m. in the Central Church in. Oskaloosa with Pastor Jon Nelson officiation. Burial will follow services in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 14, at the Bates Funeral Chapel with the family present from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening to greet relatives and guests. Memorials may be made to On With Life in Ankeny.
kniakrls.com
IN DEPTH: “Heart of Pella Project”
What’s happening with the Pella Community Center, and what’s the Heart of Pella Project? Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Arvin and Pati Van Zante. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify |...
kniakrls.com
Darrell “Charlie” Bowers
Funeral services for Darrell “Charlie” Bowers age 71, of Melcher-Dallas will be Saturday, December 17th at 11:00am at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Melcher-Dallas with burial and Veteran Honors following the service at the Bauer Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at the Dallcher American Legion Post 632. Family will receive friends on Friday evening from 4:00-6:00pm at the funeral home.
kniakrls.com
Vermeer Expanding to Des Moines Location
Vermeer Corporation has announced their plans to open a new manufacturing operation in Des Moines. Utilizing existing manufacturing facilities located just off the Interstate 80/35/235 Northeast mixmaster, Vermeer is hiring 60 – 80 people with the goal to begin manufacturing critical parts in February. Headquartered in Pella, the family-owned-and-operated...
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Meredith Tipping
Our guest on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Meredith Tipping, Knoxville High School Band Director as we talk about the Knoxville High School Winter Band and Choir Concert December 19. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to...
kniakrls.com
Michael James Lane
Visitation for Michael James Lane, age 85, of Knoxville, will be held on Thursday, December 15th, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. A funeral mass will take place at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church on Friday, December 16th, at 10:30 A.M. Following mass, a luncheon will be held at the church. A private family burial will be held at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Mike’s memory to the Knoxville Hospital Don & Margaret Long Infusion Center or the Knoxville Public Library. Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville is assisting Mike’s family with his arrangements.
Comments / 0