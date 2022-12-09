The Simpson men’s basketball team continued their streak to start the season with a 79-67 win at Wartburg on Saturday, while the Storm women again struggled in a 72-58 loss. Neither team could find an advantage in the first half of the men’s game, as both teams struggled from the start, however the Storm built a 19-10 lead only to see that wilt away as the Knights recovered to take a 37-34 lead at the break. The Storm dominated the final 20 minutes however after an early Wartburg run to take a 10-point lead, as they outscored Wartburg 45-30 in the half and held on for the ARC win. Andrew Curran scored 19, while Andrew Gibb scored 16 and grabbed 13 rebounds.

