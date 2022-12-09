ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

1470 WMBD

Peoria’s Family Christmas Sing returns Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria tradition is back. The Family Christmas Sing returns after a two-year hiatus at the Peoria Riverfront Museum Tuesday night. “It started in 1947, right after World War II, in the old Peoria County Courthouse Plaza. So, we’re counting this as the 75th year,” Organizer Lee Wenger says.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Great Plains Media collecting items for area seniors

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Great Plains Media, the operator of three local radio stations is reminding listeners this Christmas season that it’s better to give than to recieve. Great Plains Media operates 107.7 The Bull, Cities 92.9, and Magic 99.5. For its fourth year, the radio stations are...
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

Riverside Church Fridge Empty

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Tuesday morning the Riverside Peoria Fridge and pantry opened up completely empty, and in desperate need of food for those who come to the fridge regularly. It’s a process food pantry organizers & Riverside Pastor Michael say they go through about 6-7 times a day...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria’s Hair and Fashion Showcase brings community together

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The third annual Peoria Hair & Fashion Showcase took place on Sunday. Hundreds gathered at the Marriott Hotel to see the creativity of local stylists. This year’s theme was “Mirror Mirror on the Wall,” coming at a time when people practice self-awareness. Proceeds from the event benefit the Peoria Alphas’ Golden Torch Foundation, a non-profit supporting mentorship, scholarship, and service programs.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Walker Hayes coming to Civic Center

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Walker Hayes’ Duck Buck Tour is coming to the Peoria Civic Center in 2023. According to a press release, the headlining tour will kick off in Rosemont on April 13 before coming to the Peoria Civic Center on April 14. “I can’t wait to get...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Hudson Boy Scout troop spreads holiday cheer to senior citizens

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Boy Scouts from Hudson visited Luther Oaks, a senior living facility in Bloomington to spread holiday cheer. Members from Troop #957 shared handmade Christmas cards with those at the facility. The boys also sung Christmas carols to give the residents a mini concert. This is...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

A little present at the pump

PEORIA, Ill. — According to AAA-Illinois, Monday’s state average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.45. Nationally, the price was $3.26. In the Peoria-Pekin metro area, it’s a little higher at $3.53, but just pennies higher than a year ago when a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.48.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Friendship House to hold annual ham giveaway for the holidays

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Friendship House of Christian Service is once again giving away hams for the holidays to families in need in the Greater Peoria Area. This yearly event is the Friendship House’s way to give back to the community, said a press release sent Monday.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Toyz N Da Neighborhood Toy Giveaway

Toyz N Da Neighborhood is kicking off in the Peoria Community. The YANI Collective, Product of Project, Black Chamber of Commerce, and Councilman Andre W. Allen will be hosting the Christmas toy giveaway this Saturday, December 17th at two locations: the Annie Jo Community Learning Center (2727 W. Krause Ave, 61605) and at ART, Inc (919 NE Jefferson Ave, 61603). The events will run from noon until 5:00 P.M.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

East Peoria woman honored with blood donation hall of fame

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — September Nott of East Peoria has been inducted into the Fresenius-Kabi Donation Hall of Fame. Fresenius-Kabi is a global healthcare company that partners with blood centers. Nott donated 190 platelets of blood over the course of 10 years through the American Red Cross. Her donations...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Surprise evictions leaving East Bluff residents in the cold

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some residents in Peoria’s East Bluff are racing against the clock. It’s not for holiday shopping needs, either, but something much more critical. In July, several renters were made aware that their landlord sold their homes to a company called Darwin Properties, based out of Texas. At first, everything continued as normal. Payments weren’t raised, issues were dealt with, and life continued on as normal. That was until a few weeks ago.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pets for Seniors animal shelter receives hundreds of donations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pets for Seniors (PFS) animal shelter in Peoria carried less than five bags of cat food for the shelter just last week. The non-profit in Peoria is now completely stocked up thanks to those in the community who decided to donate. Through their help, the shelter is now able to feed the cats until January.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Woman shot in South Peoria Monday afternoon

PEORIA, Ill. – A woman was hurt after she was shot in South Peoria Monday afternoon. Peoria Police say it happened around 2:30 p.m. near Ann and Oregon Streets. A female was being taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, later located near Adams and Maple. The injuries...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Kasper: Mask wearing is making a comeback

PEORIA, Ill. – For many of your friends and neighbors, there may one thing about the COVID-19 pandemic that will continue to be done: the wearing of masks. Usage of them is going up again, as cases of both COVID and the flu are increasing, while RSV may be levelling off.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Police: Car hits pedestrian, victim hospitalized

PEORIA, Ill. – A man is hospitalized after being hit by a car Monday night in Peoria’s East Bluff. Peoria Police say it happened around 6:45 p.m. on East McClure near Delaware. Police say a vehicle struck a pedestrian trying to cross the street there. A family member...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Teen arrested after gunfire battle in Peoria Sunday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested after an incident in Peoria Sunday afternoon that involved mulitple people firing weapons on W. Antoinette Street, according to a Peoria Police Department press release. At approximately 2:20 p.m. on Dec. 11, Peoria Police responded to the 2000 block...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bartonville PD taking UTV registrations

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bartonville Police Department is now taking UTV and gas or electric bicycle registrations. Starting Monday, Dec. 12, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Bartonville residents can bring their vehicle on a trailer to receive registration and an inspection from the police department.
BARTONVILLE, IL

