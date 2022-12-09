Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1470 WMBD
Peoria’s Family Christmas Sing returns Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria tradition is back. The Family Christmas Sing returns after a two-year hiatus at the Peoria Riverfront Museum Tuesday night. “It started in 1947, right after World War II, in the old Peoria County Courthouse Plaza. So, we’re counting this as the 75th year,” Organizer Lee Wenger says.
Central Illinois Proud
Great Plains Media collecting items for area seniors
BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Great Plains Media, the operator of three local radio stations is reminding listeners this Christmas season that it’s better to give than to recieve. Great Plains Media operates 107.7 The Bull, Cities 92.9, and Magic 99.5. For its fourth year, the radio stations are...
25newsnow.com
Riverside Church Fridge Empty
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Tuesday morning the Riverside Peoria Fridge and pantry opened up completely empty, and in desperate need of food for those who come to the fridge regularly. It’s a process food pantry organizers & Riverside Pastor Michael say they go through about 6-7 times a day...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria’s Hair and Fashion Showcase brings community together
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The third annual Peoria Hair & Fashion Showcase took place on Sunday. Hundreds gathered at the Marriott Hotel to see the creativity of local stylists. This year’s theme was “Mirror Mirror on the Wall,” coming at a time when people practice self-awareness. Proceeds from the event benefit the Peoria Alphas’ Golden Torch Foundation, a non-profit supporting mentorship, scholarship, and service programs.
Central Illinois Proud
Walker Hayes coming to Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Walker Hayes’ Duck Buck Tour is coming to the Peoria Civic Center in 2023. According to a press release, the headlining tour will kick off in Rosemont on April 13 before coming to the Peoria Civic Center on April 14. “I can’t wait to get...
Central Illinois Proud
Hudson Boy Scout troop spreads holiday cheer to senior citizens
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Boy Scouts from Hudson visited Luther Oaks, a senior living facility in Bloomington to spread holiday cheer. Members from Troop #957 shared handmade Christmas cards with those at the facility. The boys also sung Christmas carols to give the residents a mini concert. This is...
1470 WMBD
Coming to Peoria Civic Center: Ballet and ‘The Price is Right Live!’
PEORIA, Ill. – You could be the next contestant on “The Price is Right” — without even leaving Peoria!. It won’t be on TV, but the live touring version called “The Price is Right Live!” will come to the Peoria Civic Center Theatre March 21st.
1470 WMBD
A little present at the pump
PEORIA, Ill. — According to AAA-Illinois, Monday’s state average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.45. Nationally, the price was $3.26. In the Peoria-Pekin metro area, it’s a little higher at $3.53, but just pennies higher than a year ago when a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.48.
Central Illinois Proud
Friendship House to hold annual ham giveaway for the holidays
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Friendship House of Christian Service is once again giving away hams for the holidays to families in need in the Greater Peoria Area. This yearly event is the Friendship House’s way to give back to the community, said a press release sent Monday.
25newsnow.com
Old and New Hollywood Hair & Fashion put on in an extravagant way during Hair & Fashion Show
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The old Hollywood fashion hair and glamour was put on display and hundreds came out to enjoy the show. The 3rd Annual Peoria Hair and Fashion Show ended Sunday night but the looks from this year will forever be considered timeless. The theme was Mirror,...
Central Illinois Proud
Toyz N Da Neighborhood Toy Giveaway
Toyz N Da Neighborhood is kicking off in the Peoria Community. The YANI Collective, Product of Project, Black Chamber of Commerce, and Councilman Andre W. Allen will be hosting the Christmas toy giveaway this Saturday, December 17th at two locations: the Annie Jo Community Learning Center (2727 W. Krause Ave, 61605) and at ART, Inc (919 NE Jefferson Ave, 61603). The events will run from noon until 5:00 P.M.
Central Illinois Proud
East Peoria woman honored with blood donation hall of fame
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — September Nott of East Peoria has been inducted into the Fresenius-Kabi Donation Hall of Fame. Fresenius-Kabi is a global healthcare company that partners with blood centers. Nott donated 190 platelets of blood over the course of 10 years through the American Red Cross. Her donations...
25newsnow.com
Surprise evictions leaving East Bluff residents in the cold
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some residents in Peoria’s East Bluff are racing against the clock. It’s not for holiday shopping needs, either, but something much more critical. In July, several renters were made aware that their landlord sold their homes to a company called Darwin Properties, based out of Texas. At first, everything continued as normal. Payments weren’t raised, issues were dealt with, and life continued on as normal. That was until a few weeks ago.
Central Illinois Proud
Pets for Seniors animal shelter receives hundreds of donations
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pets for Seniors (PFS) animal shelter in Peoria carried less than five bags of cat food for the shelter just last week. The non-profit in Peoria is now completely stocked up thanks to those in the community who decided to donate. Through their help, the shelter is now able to feed the cats until January.
1470 WMBD
Woman shot in South Peoria Monday afternoon
PEORIA, Ill. – A woman was hurt after she was shot in South Peoria Monday afternoon. Peoria Police say it happened around 2:30 p.m. near Ann and Oregon Streets. A female was being taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, later located near Adams and Maple. The injuries...
1470 WMBD
Kasper: Mask wearing is making a comeback
PEORIA, Ill. – For many of your friends and neighbors, there may one thing about the COVID-19 pandemic that will continue to be done: the wearing of masks. Usage of them is going up again, as cases of both COVID and the flu are increasing, while RSV may be levelling off.
1470 WMBD
Police: Car hits pedestrian, victim hospitalized
PEORIA, Ill. – A man is hospitalized after being hit by a car Monday night in Peoria’s East Bluff. Peoria Police say it happened around 6:45 p.m. on East McClure near Delaware. Police say a vehicle struck a pedestrian trying to cross the street there. A family member...
Central Illinois Proud
Teen arrested after gunfire battle in Peoria Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested after an incident in Peoria Sunday afternoon that involved mulitple people firing weapons on W. Antoinette Street, according to a Peoria Police Department press release. At approximately 2:20 p.m. on Dec. 11, Peoria Police responded to the 2000 block...
Central Illinois Proud
Family continues 20-year tradition by delivering handmade blankets to cancer patients
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Every holiday season, Andrea Campbell and her family deliver handmade blankets to Carle Cancer Institute in Normal. Covers of the Heart is a tradition that started in 2003 after Campbell’s father Ted Grethey died from CNS lymphoma, a brain cancer, in August of that year.
Central Illinois Proud
Bartonville PD taking UTV registrations
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bartonville Police Department is now taking UTV and gas or electric bicycle registrations. Starting Monday, Dec. 12, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Bartonville residents can bring their vehicle on a trailer to receive registration and an inspection from the police department.
