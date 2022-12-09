In Bizarre Road Rage Accident, Two Middle-Aged Men Fight Over Parking Spot Row Before Helping Each Other Get Back to Their Cars

Read full article on original website
Bizarre mystery as a woman, 30, suddenly ‘comes out’ of a car doing 100km/h down a major freeway and is left fighting for life
A 30-year-old woman is fighting for her life after falling out of a car driving down a major Australian freeway. The woman was in the front passenger seat of a Honda sedan travelling 100km/h on the Princess Freeway in Littler River, Victoria on Sunday. Police were told the woman 'came...
TMZ.com
Two Men Brawl, Pummel Each Other's Faces In Insane Fight At Gym
Two grown-ass men beat the hell out of each other for nearly two minutes during a wild brawl at a gym earlier this week ... and the insane fight was all captured on video. The scrap went down at a Fitness Connection facility on Tuesday -- when an apparent disagreement in the weight room turned incredibly violent.
a-z-animals.com
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
Upworthy
Entitled neighbor with five cars keeps parking in single mom's driveway, she gets his car towed
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 1, 2022. It has since been updated. Bad neighbors can make your life a living hell, and one woman who encountered one such family turned the tables on them. The single mother took to Reddit to share how her seemingly nice neighbors started intruding into her private compound and parking their truck on her lawn, despite her explicitly denying them permission to do so. She was left being blocked by their huge truck until she decided to take matters into her own hands and got it towed. The mom of two teenage boys titled the post, "Neighbor kept parking on my property — so I had him towed" which went viral on the platform.
Toddler will grow up without his mum, 22, after she was struck and killed by a BMW just moments from her house
A young mum has been struck and killed by a car leaving behind her two-year-old boy who now faces a life without his parent. Sharmayne Fisher, 22, was walking to her local 7-Eleven at about 10.30pm on Friday when she was hit by a black BMW hatchback on the corner of Morrison and Farall roads in Midvale, in Perth's east.
Plane passenger left furious after woman uses attachment to stop them from opening tray table
A plane passenger was left feeling ‘mildly furious’ after the person sitting in front of them attached a device to their seat which meant the tray table attached to the back couldn’t be folded down. Posting in the Reddit forum ‘mildly infuriating’ user DriveFearless uploaded a photo...
Pictured: Teens left fighting for life after fiery crash in 'stolen' car: 'My baby girl… I hope you pull through this'
Two teenagers left fighting for life with serious head, limb and abdominal injuries after crashing an allegedly stolen car west of Brisbane have been identified. The Mazda CX9 slammed into a pole in Brightview, about an hour's drive west of the city at 6am on Tuesday, bursting into flames on impact.
Horrifying moment coyote attacks toddler and drags them from front garden
Terrifying footage shows the moment a toddler was attacked by a coyote outside her home. The family's Ring security camera captured the chilling moment the animal attacked the two-year-old before her dad came to her rescue. *Warning: some viewers may find this footage distressing*. Ariel Eliyahuo had picked his daughter...
Indians react in horror after man kills girlfriend, chops body into 35 parts
A 28-year-old Indian man who wanted to “silence” his 26-year-old girlfriend during a fight ended up strangling her, then chopping up her body into 35 pieces and hiding the parts in a fridge, police have revealed.The grusome murder has come to light after six months. Aftab Ameen Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walker in May this year and cut her body into pieces that he later dumped into a forest near their apartment in Mehrauli in south of the capital Delhi.Police said that he used to venture out around 2am on some nights with pieces of his...
PICTURED: Teenager, 17, shot by San Antonio cop in McDonald's parking lot is awake and smiling in his hospital bed - after six weeks of being heavily sedated and having a tracheotomy
The Texas teenager who was shot by a San Antonio police officer in a McDonald's parking lot is awake and smiling after six weeks of sedation, an emergency tracheotomy, and other surgeries. Erik Cantu, 17, who was shot at more than 10 times by rookie officer James Brennand, 25, can...
Mom harassed on flight for flying first class with toddler
An angry man on the flight cursed at her for being in the premium seats with a child. **This article is for informational purposes only and is based on information sourced from news websites, cited throughout the story**
Funny video shows an Amazon driver facing off against a chicken trying to escape a garage
'You have to stay … Mr. Chicken Man!'
Man Crashing Into Another Car While Using Park Assist Delights Viewers
"You need to brake if necessary, it warns you on the screen," one user said.
Moment man on run herded up by group of cows before arrest
A man on the run from police was caught after a group of cows herded him in a field in Devon.Footage from a National Police Air Service helicopter shows the wanted man being followed through a group of cows, who lead him towards his arrest by Devon and Cornwall Police.“It was a high steaks incident - he was told to stop running but it clearly went in one ear and out the udder - great team effort as always,” the National Police Air service said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
iheart.com
Video Shows Coyote Attack Toddler in Broad Daylight
A home security camera caught the moment a coyote attacked a 2-year-old in broad daylight in Woodland Hills. The little girl's parents, Shira and Ariel Eliyahuo, said they had just returned from preschool, parked the car, and taken their daughter out of her car seat. As the parents gathered her...
WATCH: Massive Hippo Takes Off After Man Running for His Life
Though their round shape and relatively short legs suggest the contrary, the hippo is one of the most dangerous land-dwelling animals in the world. With foot-long tusks, deadly canines, and a top weight of 9,000 pounds, these easily perturbed creatures are some of the most aggressive to occupy the African savannah. That’s why we’re dying to know how the following video—which shows a man running for his life as a hippopotamus chases him—actually ends.
