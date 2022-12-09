The PCM basketball teams kick-off another busy week of action tonight with a home non-conference doubleheader against North Mahaska. The Mustangs girls squad, who played on the road three times in a four-day span last week, won all three of their games against Pella Christian, Saydel, and Greene County by 20 or more points. The Warhawks of North Mahaska also played three times last week, defeating Grundy Center, BGM, and Lynnville-Sully. PCM and North Mahaska met in New Sharon last season and the Warhawks took the contest 68-28, and Mustangs head coach Sami-Allison Rodriguez is hopeful that her team’s recent defensive efforts will help even the series record tonight in front of the home crowd.

NEW SHARON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO