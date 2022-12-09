Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kniakrls.com
PCM Basketball Teams Swept by North Mahaska
The PCM basketball teams hosted North Mahaska in a non-conference doubleheader Tuesday night and were swept, with the girls falling 51-41 and the boys 75-46 with both games heard live on the KRLS3 stream at KNIAKRLS.com. The PCM and North Mahaska girls were locked in a defensive struggle through the...
kniakrls.com
Pella Hosts Fairfield for Basketball Twinbill
Fairfield makes the trip to Pella tonight for a non-conference basketball doubleheader against the Dutch. The Pella girls come in at 3-2 overall and will take on a Trojan squad that is 0-5 and looking for it’s first victory over the green-and-white in the Bound era, as the Dutch have won all 12 meetings since 2007.
kniakrls.com
PCM Boys and Girls Basketball Hosts North Mahaska Tonight
The PCM basketball teams kick-off another busy week of action tonight with a home non-conference doubleheader against North Mahaska. The Mustangs girls squad, who played on the road three times in a four-day span last week, won all three of their games against Pella Christian, Saydel, and Greene County by 20 or more points. The Warhawks of North Mahaska also played three times last week, defeating Grundy Center, BGM, and Lynnville-Sully. PCM and North Mahaska met in New Sharon last season and the Warhawks took the contest 68-28, and Mustangs head coach Sami-Allison Rodriguez is hopeful that her team’s recent defensive efforts will help even the series record tonight in front of the home crowd.
kniakrls.com
Twin Cedars Heads To Moravia Tonight
The Twin Cedars Basketball Squads head to Moravia tonight in the Bluegrass Conference. The Saber girls had a difficult weekend losing to Mormon Trail and Albia and stand at 4-3 while Moravia had stumbled out to a 1-3 start to the season. For the boys, it is a homecoming for Coach Mateo Varese as he is a graduate of Moravia and played for the MoHawks Coach Brian Bickel. Varese tells KNIA/KRLS Sports he has been looking forward to this night for a long time.
kniakrls.com
Severe Illness Wipes Out Melcher-Dallas vs. Diagonal
Due to severe illness at Diagonal Schools, the Melcher-Dallas boys and girls basketball squads will not be making the trip to Diagonal tonight. The games were supposed to start a busy week for the Saints, who are also scheduled to host Seymour at Southeast Warren High School on Thursday, then play arch rival Twin Cedars on Friday. The Thursday and Friday games are still on as scheduled. Melcher-Dallas School Officials tells KNIA Sports that the games with Diagonal will be rescheduled to a later date.
kniakrls.com
Twin Cedars Girls Basketball Falls To Albia On Saturday
The Twin Cedars Girls Basketball Squad fell to Albia on Saturday 54-37. The Sabers struggled offensively against the bigger Lady Dees. Rylee Dunkin was the only player for Twin Cedars in double figures with 11 points. Kisha Reed again had a double figure rebound day with 11. The Sabers will travel, along with the boys to Moravia on Tuesday.
kniakrls.com
Melcher-Dallas Basketball Dominates Meskwaki Settlement
The Melcher-Dallas Basketball Squads had a little fun in their Saturday matinee with Meskwaki Settlement with the girls rolling to a 56-20 win and the boys taking the Warriors behind the woodshed in an 80-14 pasting. Addi Wadle broke out of her season-opening slump with 22 points. The Saints also dominated on the boards with Brooklyn Metz grabbing 18 rebounds and Gabby Overgaard gobbling up 16. The Saints will have another similar schedule to this past week with a game at Diagonal on Tuesday, hosting Seymour at Southeast Warren on Thursday, and playing arch-rival Twin Cedars on Friday.
kniakrls.com
Pella Bowlers Split with Davis County
The Pella boys bowling team had one of their best meets of the season so far while the girls were narrowly defeated by Davis County Monday afternoon. In an impressive boys match, the Dutch won 2758-2393, while the girls fell 1870-1826. Pella’s boys were led by Carter Failor topping the 400 mark in a two-game individual score at 428, followed by Travis Ware (361) and Elijah Ruckman (358). Anna DeNooy broke the 300 pin mark for the Dutch girls (302), followed by Mallory Westerkamp (234).
kniakrls.com
PCM Boys Wrestling Takes 4th at Saydel Wrestling Invitational
The PCM boys wrestling squad traveled to Des Moines Saturday for the Saydel Wrestling Invitational and brought home a 4th place finish. The Mustangs had two individual champions on the day, with Tucker Wheeler winning the 138 lbs. division and Kaden Clark taking the title in the 285 lbs. division. PCM also had two runner-up finishers in the invitational in Remington Fry at 126 lbs. and Wyatt Wheeler at 170 lbs. Overall, the Mustangs scored 168 team points on the day.
kniakrls.com
Dutch Wrestlers Compete in Dual Tournaments Saturday
The Pella boys and girls wrestlers both competed in separate dual tournaments Saturday. The Dutch boys were 3rd at South Tama, while the girls finished 5th at Ankeny Centennial. Pella Girls Head Coach Adam Hale says they were shorthanded due to illness, but still competed well in a talented field:
kniakrls.com
Indianola Little League Spring Registration Open
Registration is open for the Indianola Little League 2023 spring season. Changes to this year’s leagues include splitting up the Intermediate Division into Majors and Juniors to allow older players more time on the larger fields and a change in the annual fundraiser. A skill evaluation for incoming players is tentatively scheduled to begin in early March, which will split up players into minor and major divisions and drafted onto teams. For more information on registration, click below.
kniakrls.com
Special Olympics Iowa Announces Randy Spurr to be Inducted into Hall of Fame
Special Olympics Iowa has announced retired Warren County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Randy Spurr will be inducted into the Special Olympics Iowa Hall of Fame. Spurr has been organizing the annual Warren County Polar Plunge since 2007, and also participates annually in the Plane Pull, the Norwalk Dodgeball Tournament, and the Law Enforcement Torch Run in addition to other Special Olympics Iowa fundraisers.
kniakrls.com
Darrell “Charlie” Bowers
Funeral services for Darrell “Charlie” Bowers age 71, of Melcher-Dallas will be Saturday, December 17th at 11:00am at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Melcher-Dallas with burial and Veteran Honors following the service at the Bauer Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at the Dallcher American Legion Post 632. Family will receive friends on Friday evening from 4:00-6:00pm at the funeral home.
kniakrls.com
Helen Laverna Smith
Funeral services for Helen Laverna Smith, 87, of Ankeny, formerly of Oskaloosa, will be held on Thursday, December 15, at 11:00 a.m. in the Central Church in. Oskaloosa with Pastor Jon Nelson officiation. Burial will follow services in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 14, at the Bates Funeral Chapel with the family present from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening to greet relatives and guests. Memorials may be made to On With Life in Ankeny.
kniakrls.com
Michael James Lane
Visitation for Michael James Lane, age 85, of Knoxville, will be held on Thursday, December 15th, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. A funeral mass will take place at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church on Friday, December 16th, at 10:30 A.M. Following mass, a luncheon will be held at the church. A private family burial will be held at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Mike’s memory to the Knoxville Hospital Don & Margaret Long Infusion Center or the Knoxville Public Library. Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville is assisting Mike’s family with his arrangements.
kniakrls.com
IN DEPTH: “Heart of Pella Project”
What’s happening with the Pella Community Center, and what’s the Heart of Pella Project? Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Arvin and Pati Van Zante. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify |...
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Meredith Tipping
Our guest on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Meredith Tipping, Knoxville High School Band Director as we talk about the Knoxville High School Winter Band and Choir Concert December 19. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Parks and Rec Hosting Tunes and Treats Christmas Show
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting a Christmas show for their next Tunes and Treats concert this week, featuring vocalist Gina Gedler and keyboardist Ben Hagen. Becky Lane with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News the show will bring holiday cheer and feature songs such as Christmas Time is Here, Baby It’s Cold Outside, Let It Snow, and many more. The concert will be on Tuesday beginning at 2pm at the Indianola Activity Center, with all invited.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Parks and Rec Tunes and Treats Christmas Concert Tomorrow
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting a Christmas show for their next Tunes and Treats concert tomorrow, featuring vocalist Gina Gedler and keyboardist Ben Hagen. Becky Lane with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News the show will bring holiday cheer and feature songs such as Christmas Time is Here, Baby It’s Cold Outside, Let It Snow, and many more. The concert will be on Tuesday beginning at 2pm at the Indianola Activity Center, with all invited.
kniakrls.com
Central Faculty Create Learning Videos for PEERS Program
Central College faculty members created two educational videos for area schools as part of PEERS, a career awareness program made available through WorkSMART Connector. Videos include “Bats” by Russell Benedict, professor of biology, and “Bees” by Paulina Mena, associate professor of biology, with production coordination provided by Mary Stark, John and Anna Poole Professor of Humanities and Professor of English.
Comments / 0