ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
PYMNTS

Consumers Feel Alcoholic Beverage Inflation 4x Over Actual Increases

As prices rise, consumers’ perception of alcoholic beverage inflation exceeds the measured rate 5 to 1. Research from the latest edition of PYMNTS’ Consumer Inflation Sentiment study, “Consumer Inflation Sentiment: In It For The Long Haul,” which draws from a survey of more than 2,300 United States adults, finds that consumers perceive the prices of alcoholic beverages to have risen 23.1% year over year.
Reuters

Recession worries could support dollar after monstrous 2022 rally

NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - A breathtaking surge in the U.S. dollar trampled foreign currencies, gouged corporate profits and gave investors one of the year’s few winning trades. Though the greenback has stumbled in recent weeks, recession worries may keep it elevated in 2023.
NBC Los Angeles

Prices Cooled More Than Expected in November, But Housing Still Costs 7.1% More Than Last Year

Inflation was still up 7.1% year-over-year in November, though down from October's rate of 7.7%. High housing costs, also up 7.1% from last November, overwhelmingly contributed to that continued elevation. While economists expected inflation to continue its downward trend, many weren't sure what rent and owner-equivalent prices would show. Costs...
NBC Los Angeles

CVS, Walgreens Finalize $10 Billion in Settlements Over Opioids

CVS and Walgreens have agreed to pay state and local governments a combined total of more than $10 billion to settle lawsuits over the toll of opioids and now want to know by Dec. 31 whether states are accepting the deals. States announced final details Monday of settlements that the...
OREGON STATE
TheStreet

Stocks That May Benefit as Bong Wins Out Over Bottle

Seminal cultural questions through the years have included paper or plastic? Cash, check or credit card? Boxers or briefs?. Now that recreational marijuana usage is increasingly legal, a question for those who want to indulge in relaxants is pot or booze?. Apparently weed is winning market share from alcohol. A...
NBC Los Angeles

10 of the Best Companies to Work for If You Want to Advance Your Career―Some Jobs Pay More Than $100K/Yr

If you're currently on the market for a job and looking for a role you can grow in, some companies may be better at cultivating their employees than others. Data research company the Burning Glass Institute recently partnered with Harvard Business School and the Schultz Family Foundation to rank the 250 biggest U.S. public companies in terms of their investment in their workforce, a report entitled the American Opportunity Index.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

34-Year-Old Spent $17,000 on a Tiny Home in Idaho—Now It Brings in $49,000 a Year on Airbnb: It's ‘Almost Completely Passive'

In 2014, Idaho native Ivan Ellis Nanney did something unusual: He took a marketing job traveling the country with a giant concrete and plaster potato. On The Famous Idaho Potato Tour, tourists can stop and take a photo with the giant potato, which is carted around the U.S. behind a red semi-truck. While on the tour, Nanney met a fellow Boisean named Kristie Wolfe, who turned the original six-ton potato into an Airbnb property.
IDAHO STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Supreme Court Upholds California Ban on Flavored Tobacco

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid from the tobacco industry to block a California ban on flavored tobacco products. The emergency plea was brought by R.J. Reynolds, a unit of British American Tobacco, and other major tobacco companies seeking to stop or delay the measure, which is set to take effect next week.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy