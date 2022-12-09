Read full article on original website
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Consumers Feel Alcoholic Beverage Inflation 4x Over Actual Increases
As prices rise, consumers’ perception of alcoholic beverage inflation exceeds the measured rate 5 to 1. Research from the latest edition of PYMNTS’ Consumer Inflation Sentiment study, “Consumer Inflation Sentiment: In It For The Long Haul,” which draws from a survey of more than 2,300 United States adults, finds that consumers perceive the prices of alcoholic beverages to have risen 23.1% year over year.
Colorado quarters could be worth $15
Your state quarter could be worth a pretty penny — or more than even 25 pretty pennies.
Carvana stock slides on bankruptcy risk
Carvana investors are fleeing as speculation swirls over the used car retailer's survival. Shares fell more than 30% during Wednesday's trading session.
Recession worries could support dollar after monstrous 2022 rally
NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - A breathtaking surge in the U.S. dollar trampled foreign currencies, gouged corporate profits and gave investors one of the year’s few winning trades. Though the greenback has stumbled in recent weeks, recession worries may keep it elevated in 2023.
NBC Los Angeles
Prices Cooled More Than Expected in November, But Housing Still Costs 7.1% More Than Last Year
Inflation was still up 7.1% year-over-year in November, though down from October's rate of 7.7%. High housing costs, also up 7.1% from last November, overwhelmingly contributed to that continued elevation. While economists expected inflation to continue its downward trend, many weren't sure what rent and owner-equivalent prices would show. Costs...
NBC Los Angeles
CVS, Walgreens Finalize $10 Billion in Settlements Over Opioids
CVS and Walgreens have agreed to pay state and local governments a combined total of more than $10 billion to settle lawsuits over the toll of opioids and now want to know by Dec. 31 whether states are accepting the deals. States announced final details Monday of settlements that the...
Stocks That May Benefit as Bong Wins Out Over Bottle
Seminal cultural questions through the years have included paper or plastic? Cash, check or credit card? Boxers or briefs?. Now that recreational marijuana usage is increasingly legal, a question for those who want to indulge in relaxants is pot or booze?. Apparently weed is winning market share from alcohol. A...
7 Surprising Analyst Favorite Buy-Rated Stocks Pay Huge and Growing Dividends
These seven outstanding stocks not only have very solid growth potential for 2023 but also pay the big and reliable dividends income investors crave, and they are offering investors very timely entry points as well.
NBC Los Angeles
10 of the Best Companies to Work for If You Want to Advance Your Career―Some Jobs Pay More Than $100K/Yr
If you're currently on the market for a job and looking for a role you can grow in, some companies may be better at cultivating their employees than others. Data research company the Burning Glass Institute recently partnered with Harvard Business School and the Schultz Family Foundation to rank the 250 biggest U.S. public companies in terms of their investment in their workforce, a report entitled the American Opportunity Index.
NBC Los Angeles
34-Year-Old Spent $17,000 on a Tiny Home in Idaho—Now It Brings in $49,000 a Year on Airbnb: It's ‘Almost Completely Passive'
In 2014, Idaho native Ivan Ellis Nanney did something unusual: He took a marketing job traveling the country with a giant concrete and plaster potato. On The Famous Idaho Potato Tour, tourists can stop and take a photo with the giant potato, which is carted around the U.S. behind a red semi-truck. While on the tour, Nanney met a fellow Boisean named Kristie Wolfe, who turned the original six-ton potato into an Airbnb property.
NBC Los Angeles
Supreme Court Upholds California Ban on Flavored Tobacco
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid from the tobacco industry to block a California ban on flavored tobacco products. The emergency plea was brought by R.J. Reynolds, a unit of British American Tobacco, and other major tobacco companies seeking to stop or delay the measure, which is set to take effect next week.
NBC Los Angeles
Cases of Dog Flu Are On the Rise. Here's How to Tell if Your Dog Has It
The number of cases of the canine flu are surging in dogs. Cats as well. The illness has closed shelters and doggy day-care businesses in Texas and elsewhere, mostly across the South, and forced some groups to suspend adoptions until they could stop its spread. Exactly how many dogs have...
Costco reports results for Q1 of fiscal 2023, misses on revenue and EPS
Costco's revenue and earnings-per-share for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 came in below estimates Thursday. The CFO spoke on the results during a call.
CNBC
TSMC to spend $40 billion for two Arizona semiconductor plants
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, or TSMC, has announced plans to build a second chip plant in Arizona. CNBC's Kristina Partsinevelos joins 'Squawk Box' with the details.
