STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — According to the listing on SILive.com, this neoclassical Colonial home with five bedrooms and four bathrooms is located at 312 Bard Ave. and priced at $1,250,000. The 4,600-square-foot space is nested upon a 17,500 square-foot property. According to siborrealtors.com, this 1925 residence is believed to have been designed by William H. Mersereau, a renowned architect who is best known for the restoration of Fraunces Tavern in Manhattan.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – After removing the green construction fence and hosting a hiring event earlier this month, Popeyes Louisiana Chicken has announced it will open its fifth Staten Island restaurant this week. Located at 1388 Hylan Blvd., the site of a former McDonald’s that shuttered in 2020, the...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — We asked, you delivered. Last week, we called on readers to submit nominations for the final Best of Staten Island category of 2022: Chinese restaurants. They told us about a whopping 62 places that are serving up good food with great flavor. Now, it’s time...
Editor’s Note: In the news business, every year has its standout stories, newsmakers, villains and heroes. But in the Staten Island news business, the Advance/SILive.com also has the unique privilege of telling the stories of our neighbors – everyday people doing extraordinary and inspiring things. In honor of...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — With an inherent talent and dedication to the art of music and dance, on the occasion of Gertrude Hendrick’s 107th birthday, she made one request. “Can I have new legs so I can dance again?” she asked her granddaughter, Lori Hendrick. “In...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you’re a fan of hot yoga, sauna-Pilates, burning-barre or any other trendy, heated fitness class, there’s a new metabolism-boosting method in town. Hotworx, a virtually instructed exercise program centered around the benefits of infrared heat absorption, has arrived in Charleston. “I visited a...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Soon, the bus-mounted cameras on the S79 will begin issuing violations to drivers abusing the borough’s bus lanes, but members of MTA leadership said they believe the cameras are capable of doing even more to speed up service. Some of the MTA’s top officials recently...
Lovers of all things pasta can soon get their fill with a popular eatery set to open its second location on Long Island. The new Noodles & Company in Farmingdale, located at 909 Broadhollow Road, will open Wednesday, Dec. 14, the company revealed. It will mark the second Nassau County...
The most popular listings on Brownstoner this week include a Prospect Lefferts Gardens co-op, a Clinton Hill row house and a Midwood standalone. Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Park Slope and Prospect Park South were popular this week. The least expensive on the list is a Park Slope rental at $3,300 a month and the most expensive is also in Park Slope, a manse asking $9.95 million.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Saturday, Dec. 10, at 11 p.m., until Sunday, Dec. 11, at 7 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the Whitehall...
A major grocery store chain is closing another New York location next month, leaving local residents concerned and saddened. The closure of a major grocery store can have an enormous economic and community impact. It can lead to job losses, increased prices for groceries, and even the loss of certain goods in the area.
I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Artist and career waitress Mary-Antonia Lombardi of Port Richmond recently received a grant through Staten Island Arts. The end-product of such an award is a colorful, self-published book about her neighborhood — Welcome to the Neighborhood...10302 (Ingramspark, 2022). She sums up, “The story is...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Qualified buyers can check out Pete Davidson’s nearly $1.3 million waterfront pad at showings starting Saturday. Calls started pouring into Realtors Amy Arnone and Marissa Polo about the 1,592-square-foot condo after an Advance/SILive.com report about the listing was published last week. But only those who...
The city’s rezoning plans in the Bronx and Brooklyn is quickly coming into focus as the mayor announces the first steps to his “moonshot” goal. The city’s proposed rezoning of a 46-block stretch of the borough is already kicking into high gear, City Limits reported. The Department of City Planning is starting public hearings this week and the application is expected to begin the Universal Land Use Review Procedure (ULURP) by the summer.
I wish Jim Smith was alive. For a lot of reasons. Jim was a good friend for almost 50 years. He died a while ago. COVID complications. Jimmy was up there in years – 79. When we were kids, 79 was nursing-home-ready. Or worse. Last week, some of my 79-plus pals were discoing on the dance floor to Brick House at a College of Staten Island ball.
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — A large crane fell off a truck as it was moving up the Atlantic Avenue ramp to the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (BQE) during the morning rush on Monday, according to Linda DeRosa, president of the Willowtown Association. Willowtown is a distinctive sub-neighborhood tucked into the southwest section...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The handsome new dining room of New China Hibachi and Sushi Buffet stood to be admired on a recent rainy Wednesday morning — shiny and brightly lit plus spread out with pods of comfortable seating. While getting settled for a Facebook live at the New Dorp restaurant an hour before service, I had no expectations of what lunch would bring.
An untold amount of "biological evidence" linked to New York City crimes dating back decades was destroyed or damaged in a raging inferno that devoured an NYPD warehouse off the Brooklyn waterfront Tuesday, authorities say. The fire, which broke out around 10:40 a.m. at the Erie Basin Auto Pound in...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York State released the results of Regents exams across every district and school, which showed the level of proficiency among high school students. To receive a high school diploma, most students are required to take at least five Regents exams, which measure student achievement...
