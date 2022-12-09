ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Home of the Week: Sun-soaked conservatory, park-like grounds, West Brighton, $1.25M

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — According to the listing on SILive.com, this neoclassical Colonial home with five bedrooms and four bathrooms is located at 312 Bard Ave. and priced at $1,250,000. The 4,600-square-foot space is nested upon a 17,500 square-foot property. According to siborrealtors.com, this 1925 residence is believed to have been designed by William H. Mersereau, a renowned architect who is best known for the restoration of Fraunces Tavern in Manhattan.
brownstoner.com

Top 10 Brooklyn Real Estate Listings: A Marine Park Tudor, a Prospect Park South Colonial Revival

The most popular listings on Brownstoner this week include a Prospect Lefferts Gardens co-op, a Clinton Hill row house and a Midwood standalone. Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Park Slope and Prospect Park South were popular this week. The least expensive on the list is a Park Slope rental at $3,300 a month and the most expensive is also in Park Slope, a manse asking $9.95 million.
94.5 PST

This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World

I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
therealdeal.com

Adams’ first rezoning plans centers on 46-block stretch of the Bronx

The city’s rezoning plans in the Bronx and Brooklyn is quickly coming into focus as the mayor announces the first steps to his “moonshot” goal. The city’s proposed rezoning of a 46-block stretch of the borough is already kicking into high gear, City Limits reported. The Department of City Planning is starting public hearings this week and the application is expected to begin the Universal Land Use Review Procedure (ULURP) by the summer.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Giant crane falls off truck at BQE entrance in Brooklyn Heights

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — A large crane fell off a truck as it was moving up the Atlantic Avenue ramp to the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (BQE) during the morning rush on Monday, according to Linda DeRosa, president of the Willowtown Association. Willowtown is a distinctive sub-neighborhood tucked into the southwest section...
The Staten Island Advance

All-you-can-eat-buffets of Staten Island’s past, present and future | Pamela’s Food Service Diary

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The handsome new dining room of New China Hibachi and Sushi Buffet stood to be admired on a recent rainy Wednesday morning — shiny and brightly lit plus spread out with pods of comfortable seating. While getting settled for a Facebook live at the New Dorp restaurant an hour before service, I had no expectations of what lunch would bring.
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

