Pella Hosts Fairfield for Basketball Twinbill
Fairfield makes the trip to Pella tonight for a non-conference basketball doubleheader against the Dutch. The Pella girls come in at 3-2 overall and will take on a Trojan squad that is 0-5 and looking for it’s first victory over the green-and-white in the Bound era, as the Dutch have won all 12 meetings since 2007.
Pella Bowlers Split with Davis County
The Pella boys bowling team had one of their best meets of the season so far while the girls were narrowly defeated by Davis County Monday afternoon. In an impressive boys match, the Dutch won 2758-2393, while the girls fell 1870-1826. Pella’s boys were led by Carter Failor topping the 400 mark in a two-game individual score at 428, followed by Travis Ware (361) and Elijah Ruckman (358). Anna DeNooy broke the 300 pin mark for the Dutch girls (302), followed by Mallory Westerkamp (234).
Twin Cedars Heads To Moravia Tonight
The Twin Cedars Basketball Squads head to Moravia tonight in the Bluegrass Conference. The Saber girls had a difficult weekend losing to Mormon Trail and Albia and stand at 4-3 while Moravia had stumbled out to a 1-3 start to the season. For the boys, it is a homecoming for Coach Mateo Varese as he is a graduate of Moravia and played for the MoHawks Coach Brian Bickel. Varese tells KNIA/KRLS Sports he has been looking forward to this night for a long time.
PCM Basketball Teams Swept by North Mahaska
The PCM basketball teams hosted North Mahaska in a non-conference doubleheader Tuesday night and were swept, with the girls falling 51-41 and the boys 75-46 with both games heard live on the KRLS3 stream at KNIAKRLS.com. The PCM and North Mahaska girls were locked in a defensive struggle through the...
Pella Bowlers Sweep Pella Christian
While it was a tale of two different matches, the Pella bowlers ultimately swept Pella Christian in varsity bowling Saturday afternoon. The Dutch boys pulled away from the Eagles 2654-1747, while the girls contest was narrow with a 1734-1726 margin for Pella. Alex Mitchel (366) and Carter Failor (365) were...
Severe Illness Wipes Out Melcher-Dallas vs. Diagonal
Due to severe illness at Diagonal Schools, the Melcher-Dallas boys and girls basketball squads will not be making the trip to Diagonal tonight. The games were supposed to start a busy week for the Saints, who are also scheduled to host Seymour at Southeast Warren High School on Thursday, then play arch rival Twin Cedars on Friday. The Thursday and Friday games are still on as scheduled. Melcher-Dallas School Officials tells KNIA Sports that the games with Diagonal will be rescheduled to a later date.
Indianola Boys Swimming, Girls and Boys Wrestling in Action Saturday
The Indianola boys swimming team placed 2nd in a crowded meet at Grinnell Saturday, while the girls wrestling team placed 4th at Ankeny Centennial and the boys wrestling team 7th at the Baltzey Invitational at Johnston. The Indians boys swimmers won the 200 Medley Relay and 200 Freestyle Relay, Nathan...
A busy Saturday for Pleasantville Sports Teams
The Pleasantville varsity wrestling team won the Tri-County Wrestling Tournament Title Saturday by crowning five champions and scoring 197.5 points along the way. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont was runner-up with 182.5 points followed by West Branch in third with 173.5 points in the 11-team field. Winning titles for the Trojans were Tommy Booth...
Borcherding-Johnson wins 285-pound title at Baltzley Invitational; Norwalk girls winless at Centennial Duals, bowlers fall to Osky
Highlighted by Maddux Borcherding-Johnson’s championship finish at 285 pounds, the Norwalk boys wrestlers placed eighth out of 14 teams in Saturday’s Frank Baltzley Invitational at Johnston. Borcherding-Johnson, who is ranked 2nd in Iowa’s Class 3A, pinned his first two opponents in less than a minute before downing top-ranked...
Reed Hoskins Hired as Simpson Head Football Coach
Simpson College Director of Athletics Marty Bell announced today the hiring of Reed Hoskins as the new head coach of the Simpson football program. Hoskins will be formally introduced as the 34th head coach in program history at a news conference at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 inside Hubbell Hall at Kent Campus Center.
PCM Boys Wrestling Takes 4th at Saydel Wrestling Invitational
The PCM boys wrestling squad traveled to Des Moines Saturday for the Saydel Wrestling Invitational and brought home a 4th place finish. The Mustangs had two individual champions on the day, with Tucker Wheeler winning the 138 lbs. division and Kaden Clark taking the title in the 285 lbs. division. PCM also had two runner-up finishers in the invitational in Remington Fry at 126 lbs. and Wyatt Wheeler at 170 lbs. Overall, the Mustangs scored 168 team points on the day.
Special Olympics Iowa Announces Randy Spurr to be Inducted into Hall of Fame
Special Olympics Iowa has announced retired Warren County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Randy Spurr will be inducted into the Special Olympics Iowa Hall of Fame. Spurr has been organizing the annual Warren County Polar Plunge since 2007, and also participates annually in the Plane Pull, the Norwalk Dodgeball Tournament, and the Law Enforcement Torch Run in addition to other Special Olympics Iowa fundraisers.
Helen Laverna Smith
Funeral services for Helen Laverna Smith, 87, of Ankeny, formerly of Oskaloosa, will be held on Thursday, December 15, at 11:00 a.m. in the Central Church in. Oskaloosa with Pastor Jon Nelson officiation. Burial will follow services in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 14, at the Bates Funeral Chapel with the family present from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening to greet relatives and guests. Memorials may be made to On With Life in Ankeny.
Indianola Little League Spring Registration Open
Registration is open for the Indianola Little League 2023 spring season. Changes to this year’s leagues include splitting up the Intermediate Division into Majors and Juniors to allow older players more time on the larger fields and a change in the annual fundraiser. A skill evaluation for incoming players is tentatively scheduled to begin in early March, which will split up players into minor and major divisions and drafted onto teams. For more information on registration, click below.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Meredith Tipping
Our guest on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Meredith Tipping, Knoxville High School Band Director as we talk about the Knoxville High School Winter Band and Choir Concert December 19. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to...
Construction Trades Class Works on Knoxville Home
Jordan Downing is the Construction Trades Instructor in Knoxville. He and his Knoxville class of nine students are currently working on building a Knoxville family a new home construction project at 502 West Rock Island Street. Groundbreaking ceremonies for the Habitat for Humanity home were held at the site back...
IN DEPTH: “Heart of Pella Project”
What’s happening with the Pella Community Center, and what’s the Heart of Pella Project? Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Arvin and Pati Van Zante. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify |...
IN DEPTH: Knoxville CBOC
The Knoxville Veterans Affairs Community-based outpatient clinic has a new director. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Nurse Manager Erin Dingman.
Central Faculty Create Learning Videos for PEERS Program
Central College faculty members created two educational videos for area schools as part of PEERS, a career awareness program made available through WorkSMART Connector. Videos include “Bats” by Russell Benedict, professor of biology, and “Bees” by Paulina Mena, associate professor of biology, with production coordination provided by Mary Stark, John and Anna Poole Professor of Humanities and Professor of English.
Vermeer Expanding to Des Moines Location
Vermeer Corporation has announced their plans to open a new manufacturing operation in Des Moines. Utilizing existing manufacturing facilities located just off the Interstate 80/35/235 Northeast mixmaster, Vermeer is hiring 60 – 80 people with the goal to begin manufacturing critical parts in February. Headquartered in Pella, the family-owned-and-operated...
