Funeral services for Helen Laverna Smith, 87, of Ankeny, formerly of Oskaloosa, will be held on Thursday, December 15, at 11:00 a.m. in the Central Church in. Oskaloosa with Pastor Jon Nelson officiation. Burial will follow services in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 14, at the Bates Funeral Chapel with the family present from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening to greet relatives and guests. Memorials may be made to On With Life in Ankeny.

ANKENY, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO