Pella Hosts Fairfield for Basketball Twinbill
Fairfield makes the trip to Pella tonight for a non-conference basketball doubleheader against the Dutch. The Pella girls come in at 3-2 overall and will take on a Trojan squad that is 0-5 and looking for it’s first victory over the green-and-white in the Bound era, as the Dutch have won all 12 meetings since 2007.
Twin Cedars Heads To Moravia Tonight
The Twin Cedars Basketball Squads head to Moravia tonight in the Bluegrass Conference. The Saber girls had a difficult weekend losing to Mormon Trail and Albia and stand at 4-3 while Moravia had stumbled out to a 1-3 start to the season. For the boys, it is a homecoming for Coach Mateo Varese as he is a graduate of Moravia and played for the MoHawks Coach Brian Bickel. Varese tells KNIA/KRLS Sports he has been looking forward to this night for a long time.
PCM Basketball Teams Swept by North Mahaska
The PCM basketball teams hosted North Mahaska in a non-conference doubleheader Tuesday night and were swept, with the girls falling 51-41 and the boys 75-46 with both games heard live on the KRLS3 stream at KNIAKRLS.com. The PCM and North Mahaska girls were locked in a defensive struggle through the...
Pella Bowlers Split with Davis County
The Pella boys bowling team had one of their best meets of the season so far while the girls were narrowly defeated by Davis County Monday afternoon. In an impressive boys match, the Dutch won 2758-2393, while the girls fell 1870-1826. Pella’s boys were led by Carter Failor topping the 400 mark in a two-game individual score at 428, followed by Travis Ware (361) and Elijah Ruckman (358). Anna DeNooy broke the 300 pin mark for the Dutch girls (302), followed by Mallory Westerkamp (234).
Indianola Boys Swimming, Girls and Boys Wrestling in Action Saturday
The Indianola boys swimming team placed 2nd in a crowded meet at Grinnell Saturday, while the girls wrestling team placed 4th at Ankeny Centennial and the boys wrestling team 7th at the Baltzey Invitational at Johnston. The Indians boys swimmers won the 200 Medley Relay and 200 Freestyle Relay, Nathan...
Dutch Wrestlers Compete in Dual Tournaments Saturday
The Pella boys and girls wrestlers both competed in separate dual tournaments Saturday. The Dutch boys were 3rd at South Tama, while the girls finished 5th at Ankeny Centennial. Pella Girls Head Coach Adam Hale says they were shorthanded due to illness, but still competed well in a talented field:
Borcherding-Johnson wins 285-pound title at Baltzley Invitational; Norwalk girls winless at Centennial Duals, bowlers fall to Osky
Highlighted by Maddux Borcherding-Johnson’s championship finish at 285 pounds, the Norwalk boys wrestlers placed eighth out of 14 teams in Saturday’s Frank Baltzley Invitational at Johnston. Borcherding-Johnson, who is ranked 2nd in Iowa’s Class 3A, pinned his first two opponents in less than a minute before downing top-ranked...
A busy Saturday for Pleasantville Sports Teams
The Pleasantville varsity wrestling team won the Tri-County Wrestling Tournament Title Saturday by crowning five champions and scoring 197.5 points along the way. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont was runner-up with 182.5 points followed by West Branch in third with 173.5 points in the 11-team field. Winning titles for the Trojans were Tommy Booth...
Special Olympics Iowa Announces Randy Spurr to be Inducted into Hall of Fame
Special Olympics Iowa has announced retired Warren County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Randy Spurr will be inducted into the Special Olympics Iowa Hall of Fame. Spurr has been organizing the annual Warren County Polar Plunge since 2007, and also participates annually in the Plane Pull, the Norwalk Dodgeball Tournament, and the Law Enforcement Torch Run in addition to other Special Olympics Iowa fundraisers.
Severe Illness Wipes Out Melcher-Dallas vs. Diagonal
Due to severe illness at Diagonal Schools, the Melcher-Dallas boys and girls basketball squads will not be making the trip to Diagonal tonight. The games were supposed to start a busy week for the Saints, who are also scheduled to host Seymour at Southeast Warren High School on Thursday, then play arch rival Twin Cedars on Friday. The Thursday and Friday games are still on as scheduled. Melcher-Dallas School Officials tells KNIA Sports that the games with Diagonal will be rescheduled to a later date.
A Pair of Pella Christian Athletes Sign to Continue Athletics Careers at the Next Level
Two Pella Christian seniors signed their National Letters of Intent Friday to continue their academic and athletic careers at different colleges next school year. Eagles cross country runner Kaden Van Wyngarden signed his letter of intent to join the cross country program at Dordt University, while baseball player Corbin Westerkamp signed his letter of intent to play at Cornerstone University.
Simpson Basketball Teams Split at Wartburg
The Simpson men’s basketball team continued their streak to start the season with a 79-67 win at Wartburg on Saturday, while the Storm women again struggled in a 72-58 loss. Neither team could find an advantage in the first half of the men’s game, as both teams struggled from the start, however the Storm built a 19-10 lead only to see that wilt away as the Knights recovered to take a 37-34 lead at the break. The Storm dominated the final 20 minutes however after an early Wartburg run to take a 10-point lead, as they outscored Wartburg 45-30 in the half and held on for the ARC win. Andrew Curran scored 19, while Andrew Gibb scored 16 and grabbed 13 rebounds.
Pella Jazz I Wins SCIBA Competition; Can Defend State Title
The two-time defending state jazz champions have earned their chance to make it three in a row. Pella Jazz I was the best band at the SCIBA Jazz Festival in Winterset Saturday, placing first. The victory earns the ensemble a spot at the Iowa Jazz Championships on Tuesday, April 3rd, 2023. In 2022, Pella Jazz I and Pella Jazz Ensemble placed in the top five of Class 3A at the event held at Iowa State University. Pella has won 19 total state titles and has been in the top four of the prestigious competition featuring the state’s best jazz musicians for 38 consecutive years.
Helen Laverna Smith
Funeral services for Helen Laverna Smith, 87, of Ankeny, formerly of Oskaloosa, will be held on Thursday, December 15, at 11:00 a.m. in the Central Church in. Oskaloosa with Pastor Jon Nelson officiation. Burial will follow services in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 14, at the Bates Funeral Chapel with the family present from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening to greet relatives and guests. Memorials may be made to On With Life in Ankeny.
Construction Trades Class Works on Knoxville Home
Jordan Downing is the Construction Trades Instructor in Knoxville. He and his Knoxville class of nine students are currently working on building a Knoxville family a new home construction project at 502 West Rock Island Street. Groundbreaking ceremonies for the Habitat for Humanity home were held at the site back...
IN DEPTH: “Heart of Pella Project”
What’s happening with the Pella Community Center, and what’s the Heart of Pella Project? Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Arvin and Pati Van Zante. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify |...
Michael James Lane
Visitation for Michael James Lane, age 85, of Knoxville, will be held on Thursday, December 15th, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. A funeral mass will take place at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church on Friday, December 16th, at 10:30 A.M. Following mass, a luncheon will be held at the church. A private family burial will be held at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Mike’s memory to the Knoxville Hospital Don & Margaret Long Infusion Center or the Knoxville Public Library. Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville is assisting Mike’s family with his arrangements.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Meredith Tipping
Our guest on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Meredith Tipping, Knoxville High School Band Director as we talk about the Knoxville High School Winter Band and Choir Concert December 19. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to...
Vermeer Expanding to Des Moines Location
Vermeer Corporation has announced their plans to open a new manufacturing operation in Des Moines. Utilizing existing manufacturing facilities located just off the Interstate 80/35/235 Northeast mixmaster, Vermeer is hiring 60 – 80 people with the goal to begin manufacturing critical parts in February. Headquartered in Pella, the family-owned-and-operated...
Dawn Marie Reed
Private family graveside services were held in the Belmont Cemetery for Dawn Marie Reed, 53, of Des Moines. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
