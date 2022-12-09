ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PYMNTS

Consumers Feel Alcoholic Beverage Inflation 4x Over Actual Increases

As prices rise, consumers’ perception of alcoholic beverage inflation exceeds the measured rate 5 to 1. Research from the latest edition of PYMNTS’ Consumer Inflation Sentiment study, “Consumer Inflation Sentiment: In It For The Long Haul,” which draws from a survey of more than 2,300 United States adults, finds that consumers perceive the prices of alcoholic beverages to have risen 23.1% year over year.
Reuters

Recession worries could support dollar after monstrous 2022 rally

NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - A breathtaking surge in the U.S. dollar trampled foreign currencies, gouged corporate profits and gave investors one of the year’s few winning trades. Though the greenback has stumbled in recent weeks, recession worries may keep it elevated in 2023.
Motley Fool

2 Risky Stocks That Could Soar in 2023

Bluebird Bio has a pair of gene-editing therapies approved, but it still has a lot of work to do. Krystal Biotech could be on the verge of a breakthrough approval that could come early next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
NBC Connecticut

CVS, Walgreens Finalize $10 Billion in Settlements Over Opioids

CVS and Walgreens have agreed to pay state and local governments a combined total of more than $10 billion to settle lawsuits over the toll of opioids and now want to know by Dec. 31 whether states are accepting the deals. States announced final details Monday of settlements that the...
NBC Connecticut

Costco CFO Says Membership Price Hike Is ‘a Question of When, Not If'

Costco's $60 annual membership fee is going up sooner or later. During the company's earnings report last week, chief financial officer Richard Galanti said that while "there's no rush" to raise prices, an eventual hike is "a question of when, not if." The Seattle-based wholesaler's last price hike in June...
NBC Connecticut

10 of the Best Companies to Work for If You Want to Advance Your Career―Some Jobs Pay More Than $100K/Yr

If you're currently on the market for a job and looking for a role you can grow in, some companies may be better at cultivating their employees than others. Data research company the Burning Glass Institute recently partnered with Harvard Business School and the Schultz Family Foundation to rank the 250 biggest U.S. public companies in terms of their investment in their workforce, a report entitled the American Opportunity Index.
The Associated Press

National Beverage Corp. Reports Highest Second Quarter Sales

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) today announced results for its second quarter ended October 29, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005901/en/ New Rip It Energy Fuel Flavors (Graphic: Business Wire)

